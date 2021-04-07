Scuttlebutt / Calendar – April 8, 2021

Email

Mother’s Day

It’s time again for mothers with babies born or adopted within the past year to schedule portraits for our special Mother’s Day edition. Call or text Mark Burrows at 970-379-4581 to reserve a photo session on April 10, 11, 24, or 25. COVID precautions will be observed.

Artist Grant Program

Carbondale Arts is accepting applications for the 3rd Annual Artist Fellowship Program, consisting of two $1,000 grant opportunities from the Alleghany Meadows Fellowship. Any artist residing within the 816 ZIP code may apply by May 14. More at bit.ly/AFPapplication

Joe Donovan

A GoFundMe page has been established to help longtime local Joe Donovan afford cancer treatment. More info is at bit.ly/helpingJoe

Unemployment Scam

Over the past few months, local police have seen an increase in unemployment fraud calls. Officers are working with victims to address the fraudulent claims. If you or your employer receive one of these calls, it’s important to contact your local police department immediately. If you are sent a 1099-G tax form but did not request benefits in 2020, or a 1099 with incorrect information, do not throw it away. Visit cdle.colorado.gov/fraud-prevention for more information.

Glenwood Canyon

Colorado State Patrol warns of heightened landslide potential in Glenwood Canyon following last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire, the largest fire in White River National Forest history and cause for the longest closure on record of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. They recommend that motorists be prepared, watching for signs of a landslide, weather forecasts, and carrying tools and emergency supplies.

The ARTery

Local nonprofit VOICES introduces their new mobile art and theatre space called “The ARTery.” Pop-up events will occur during Basalt’s Wednesday summer music series, Mountain Fair, Glenwood Springs’ downtown market, and Carbondale’s farmers’ market and First Fridays. Guest artists will include Natalie Spears with the Roaring Fork Drawing Club, Eric Baumheier with CoMotion, Gabriela Álvarez Espinoza, Claudia Pawl, Rodrigo Arreguín, MinTze Wu, Alexandra Jerkunica, and more! To propose an act(ivity) for the ARTery, contact gabriela@voicesrfv.org

FAB

City of Glenwood Springs Financial Advisory Board (FAB) 2021 grant applications will be received through May 10. FAB grants are available to nonprofit, government, and tax-supported entities for human services, special events, tourism promotion, and other public services. For more info, visit cogs.us/FABgrant

YouthZone hire

Jami Hayes, recent vice principal of Riverview School, was chosen to lead YouthZone as the next executive director. Her experience with restorative justice and education will guide YouthZone’s continued dedication to supporting our communities by serving families from Aspen to Parachute. Current director Lori Mueller remains on board to help with the transition.

Aspen Community Foundation

Four new staff members join the Aspen Community Foundation team, restoring its staff size to pre-pandemic numbers. Matt Rowe will act as the next director of the Cradle to Career program, Daniel Benavent will serve as operations manager, Eli Carpenter was hired as program manager, and Joseline Rivas is the Navigator program coordinator. Welcome!

Kid C.L.U.BS.

Rocky Mountain Kid C.L.U.B.S. (Community + Learning + Understanding + Behavior Skills) summer programs, including biking, swimming, arts and crafts, and social emotional wellness, are now open for registration with Monday-through-Friday offerings. More info at rockymtnkidclubs.org

Fore!

The Ranch at Roaring Fork Golf Course is now open for the season. Current hours of operation for this 9-hole, par 3 course are 10:30 a.m. to last tee-off at 6:30 p.m. Green fees and punch passes are discounted through May 2. Tee times can be reserved online at ranchatroaringforkgolfcourse.com or by calling 970-963-4410.

Golden Anniversary

Carbondale Arts is seeking entries for the poster and t-shirt design for the 50th Annual Mountain Fair. Interested artists should submit a well-developed concept for the design along with at least three work samples. The winner will receive $500 and 10 t-shirts. Handmade or digital, entries are due by April 30. Questions? Email brian@carbondalearts.com.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Trish Anderson, Jeff Finesilver and Cait Kennett (April 8); Ciara Morrison, Diane Orlov and Steve Tullar (April 9); Suzanne Lavin, Herschel Ross and Marty Treadway (April 10); Krys Greenwood (April 11); Brandon McDuffey and Susan Shirley (April 12); Rusty Burtard, Diane Kenney, Nicole Levesque, Brad Moore, Jane Munsell, Vicki Peterson and Bill Shepherd (April 13); James Armstrong, Ed Brown, Dino Baldizan, Mark Giesecke and Roberta McGowan (April 14).

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY APRIL 8

WHITE FRAGILITY

Author Robin DiAngelo speaks about race for a virtual book discussion with Garfield County Libraries at 2 p.m. Registration is at gcpld.org

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys assist with legal matters via one-on-one phone calls beginning at 2 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

WALDORF EDUCATION

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork offers a virtual overview of Early Childhood programs at 5 p.m. Registration at waldorfschoolrf.com

FRIDAY APRIL 9

AUTHOR TALK

Garfield County Libraries host author Judy Marshall for a live stream presentation of her new book, “Still Crazy,” about a woman’s journey through pain, betrayal and forgiveness. The event begins at 3 p.m., more at gcpld.org/NLW

FIND YOUR VOICE!

River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Yoga: Finding Your Voice Within” begins at 5:30 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org

SOPRIS THEATRE

Sopris Theatre Company presents “Nina Variations” by Steven Dietz. The production will be streamed the weekends of April 9, 16, and 23 with showings at 7 p.m. on Friday/Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are available at ShowTix4U.com, or by calling 970-947-8177 or emailing svticketsales.coloradomtn.edu

SATURDAY APRIL 10

ROSE PRUNING

New Castle Gardens teaches pruning perennials and roses at 10 a.m. To sign up, visit at newcastlegardens.com

THUNDER RIVER THEATRE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” is streamed online on April 10, 11, 17 and 18. More info at thunderrivertheatre.com

SUNDAY APRIL 11

THEATRE ASPEN

Tamyra Gray, Beth Malone, and Elizabeth Stanley star in “Three Part Harmony: The Playlist of Our Lives” at Harris Hall in Aspen at 5 p.m. Capacity is limited for this one-night-only show. Tickets are available at theatreaspen.org/playlist or by calling 970-300-4474.

MONDAY APRIL 12

TEEN ZINES

Basalt Regional Library hosts a publishing workshop for middle school students beginning today at 4 p.m. After choosing a theme, the group will meet again on Wednesday, April 14, to put together a small magazine for photocopying and distribution.

FIND YOUR VOICE!

River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Cheer Team” begins at 5:30 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org

TUESDAY APRIL 13

TERRACOTTA

Basalt Regional Library invites the public to stop by between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. for a terracotta pot to paint along with soil and seeds.

FIND YOUR VOICE!

River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Shake It Off!” begins at 5:30 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org

PARENTING

FocusedKids leads a three-week conversation on parenting strategies via Zoom. The first begins today at 7 p.m. For registration, visit basaltlibrary.org

WEDNESDAY APRIL 14

LIBRARIES CLOSURE

All six branches of the Garfield County Libraries are closed for a staff training day.

SALUTE!

A new mixed-media show opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery with artists in attendance from from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The show will run through May 26, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily, with 10% of all sales benefit Huts for Vets.

FIND YOUR VOICE!

River Bridge Regional Center hosts special, online programming all month. “Flash Mob Jazz Dance” begins at 5:30 p.m. More at riverbridgerc.org

THURSDAY APRIL 15

SOPRIS STRINGS

Sopris Quartet performs a virtual concert courtesy of Basalt Regional Library broadcast on GrassRoots TV at 5:30 p.m.

ONGOING

EVERYTHING UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

CRYSTAL STREAMING

Virtual cinema offerings include “The Mali-Cuba Connection,” “Women Composers,” “Kuessipan,” “Heartworn Highways,” and “M.C. Escher: Journey to Infinity.” Fifty percent of ticket sales support the Crystal Theatre. More at crystaltheatrecarbondale.com