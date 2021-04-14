Letters – April 15, 2021

Email

Re: ATV frenzy

For over six years I have been an advocate of a Forest Service permit plan that would limit and manage the traffic entering the Lead King Loop. This would include a noise ordinance requiring all ATVs and motorized vehicles to comply with a reasonable decibel level standard while traveling the loop (a portion of which adjoins the Maroon Bells Wilderness Area). Permit fees could fund enforcement and establish much needed pit toilets to mitigate the problem of human waste, which is becoming a serious issue in an ecosystem that includes the headwaters of the Crystal River.

When it became apparent at the April 1 town of Marble meeting that the Lead King Loop Steering Committee (established by the mayor and the town manager), had, after over two years of conducting private meetings, made little progress moving the Forest Service management process forward, I and others felt an emergency ATV ban would be the only realistic solution toward preventing further environmental degradation and avoiding an impending safety crisis.

An education kiosk and a paid parking lot does nothing to limit the volume of vehicles. Two days a week of enforcement, without establishing any actual rules to be enforced (other than issuing parking citations), will not provide relief to the residents who are enduring this onslaught of seasonal traffic, or to the wilderness areas that are being degraded.

An ATV ban as an interim management solution would make a real difference. I believe the majority of the community, along with our county commissioners are supportive of this action. What remains unclear is where Mayor Vinciguerra and the Marble Town Council stand on the issue.

Teri Havens

Marble

Re: Ascendigo Ranch

My letter voices the opinion of a longtime Missouri Heights resident who has examined the Ascendigo Ranch proposal and finds it to be dangerously incompatible with our locale. I have lived on this arid plateau since 1980 and feel very strongly that this large commercial operation is unsuitable, the most important reasons being water usage and fire danger.

WATER: As both a resident and former board member of Kings Row, I am very familiar with the changing nature of our limited water supply. Official acknowledgement of this water situation was proved by our opposition to the Hunt Ranch proposal in 2008 where the development was prevented by a Water Court decree severely limiting water use in the development. That kept it from moving forward. The situation is more desperate now due to continuing home construction and environmental conditions. Ascendigo’s proposal shows the organization’s lack of understanding of both domestic and agricultural water laws and realities.

WILDFIRE: Since residing here, my home has been threatened four times by wildfire and I have been evacuated twice. Therefore, I would not consider wildfire to be a casual threat to residents’ well-being but VERY REAL and growing annually. Missouri Heights has experienced seasonally increasing, uncontrollable drought and winds that raise both the possibility and potential spread of wildfire across our neighborhoods. We cannot tolerate the increased water use and subsequent danger posed by a large commercial operation.

This opinion is NOT ABOUT AUTISM, it is about water and fire. The limited amount of water we have in Missouri Heights must be saved for current residents to drink and suppress wildfires, not to be used by a large commercial facility. That possibility is an extreme danger to people that already live here.

Susan Cuseo

Missouri Heights

Cyclists beware!

For the avid cyclists going up Catherine’s Store Road, through Fender Lane and El Jebel Road (Cattle Creek Road from Wendy’s)…you are about to be challenged!

Your safety on this route is in peril. If the proposed Ascendigo development is permitted, this popular loop might soon become a thoroughfare for construction vehicles, delivery trucks, service carriers, and up to 450 added vehicles a day, many unfamiliar with these roads. The extra traffic from this (or future commercial developments) will be horrific.

This presents a real danger to you and those of us who live in Missouri Heights. There is no “share the road” credo with earth movers and dump trucks. There is no shoulder on these roads, so a gentle pass around a cyclist is already difficult today. I envision a long line of cars, impatiently trying to see around a truck and then encountering a cyclist…this is not safe!

Please join us as we oppose the application to allow the Ascendigo ranch development. Your voice is as valuable as those of residents here. You stand to lose a beautiful and well-loved cycling loop. More information on how to oppose locating Ascendigo in Missouri Heights is available at the Keep Missouri Height Rural website: KeepMOHrural.com

Sue Craver

Missouri Heights Resident

Recognizing greatness

Carbondale takes care of its own! On April 8, while walking to the library with my small dog, I tripped on an uneven sidewalk and fell headlong, hitting my head and both knees on the pavement. Within minutes, a Federal Express driver stopped to offer assistance, followed by a young man and a neighbor closeby, Sara (as luck would have it, an emergency physician’s assistant). She quickly scooped up my confused and frightened dog and put her in her yard. In pain and unable to put any weight on my leg, all three helped me to stand and carried me to Sara’s car so she could drop me off at Roaring Fork Family Practice. Sara stayed with me until a wheelchair was found and helped me connect with my two daughters. I now have a slight concussion, a patella broken in several pieces and weeks of rehab ahead, but without their assistance, it could have been far worse. I am so indebted to all three and would like to express my thanks and applaud their quick action and compassionate care. Where else could you find such generosity of spirit!!

Nancy Roen

Carbondale

Take a breather

We are so angry about what has been going on with developments the last few years. Small town character is basically gone. For what is left, we need to stop developments and like a business: take stock and inventory. When we do this inventory we will see what we have, and later what we need.

To most of us, we are at the critical point of no return. The further on this path we go, the worse it gets. Glenwood has always been a very special place. All the amenities we have are at least world class. Then why are we trying to choke ourselves to death?

Our job is not to provide high density units for the masses. Our job is to take care of the safety and welfare of our residents. Our job is to take care of our very special home. Please.

Michael Hoban

Glenwood Springs

Haiku #4

Hear the ravens talk

Their raucous call and response

Wish I understood.

Jampa