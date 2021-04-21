Letters – April 22, 2021

Email

The views expressed in opinion pieces do not necessarily reflect those of The Sopris Sun. The community is invited to submit letters up to 500 words to news@soprissun.com. Longer columns are considered on a case-by-case basis. The deadline for submission is noon on Monday.

Re: Michael Francisco

Michael Francisco’s hearing was pushed back once again. The new date is Monday, April 26, four months after the incident.

I believe the Town of Carbondale is either using delay tactics to slow momentum or is incredibly inept and cumbersome in their due process.

Michael is not accepting the recent offer by the town of Carbondale’s prosecutor. He wants a full pardon; a clean record, which he deserves after being racially profiled and unjustifiably arrested in Dec. of 2020 in the Carbondale City Market.

It is very important to keep momentum going … do not let the town of Carbondale, the Carbondale Police Department, or Kroger Corporation delay this issue any longer. These three entities need to be held responsible for continuing racial tactics, the undoing of social adherence toward justice for all people, and the deliberate delaying of people’s rights to due process.

Please help Michael, the health of the community, and the promotion of acceptance for people’s rights in society by continuing to cover and publicize this case. Thank you, Sopris Sun.

Holly Hardwick

Napa, California

(Formerly Carbondale)

Re: Re: Ascendigo Ranch

There have been several letters here over the last few weeks and months regarding Ascendigo’s proposed development of a facility in Missouri Heights. In addition to echoing the points put forward in the objections to the development, I am greatly concerned about the change in the zoning laws and the precedent it would set.

Ascendigo’s development will strain our limited water supplies, increase traffic well beyond what the roads were built for, create road repair needs (without them contributing taxes), heighten hazardous cycling and walking along our roads, increase fire dangers with lack of evacuation routes, interfere with wildlife, and increase taxes on services which residents, not Ascendigo must assume.

The area of the proposed development is zoned for 13 residential lots. If a commercial property is permitted to establish itself in Missouri Heights, it creates a precedent for further commercial development: a hotel? restaurants? commercial warehouses?

One change in zoning could eventually open the area up to other zoning changes. Could apartment buildings be next? Once a precedent is set, there is no going back.

I am a great supporter of the mission and purpose of Ascendigo. I think the work they do is essential and praiseworthy. Our area, however, does NOT have the infrastructure for such a development and is NOT zoned for it. If the zoning of the area is changed to accommodate the proposed facility (at our residents’ great financial and change in lifestyle expense), little will be able to be done to stop further commercial development in Missouri Heights.

I ask the commissioners to vote “no” on this proposal.

Barbara Uboe

Missouri Heights

Thanks to Black Hills Energy

I would like to thank the team at Black Hills Energy for the excellent job they did in repairing our furnace during a very cold spell in Feb.

We have been enrolled in the Black Hills Energy Service Guard program for many years. This program offers service on selected equipment in our household. Black Hills Energy kept this program in place when they took over the company from the former, Source Gas.

In mid-Feb., our furnace quit working. When I called in for service, they arrived that same afternoon, Feb. 13. The service technician, Aaron Lee showed up, introduced himself and was COVID-compliant in our household.

Aaron was able to diagnose the issue right away. He managed to get the furnace usable while he placed an order for the parts. When the partial order arrived, Aaron came back and installed the motor. On Monday, he sourced the backordered part locally and installed that part. There was still an issue with the furnace and the defective motor that was sent in the original order. At this point, Operations Manager Ryan Pogue got involved. Aaron and Ryan made a great team and our furnace was fully operational on Feb. 16. This kind of hands-on attention was above and beyond as far as I was concerned.

Thanks to the Black Hills Energy support network and especially Aaron Lee and Ryan Pogue.

Harley Stumbaugh

El Jebel

Special spot

The short, public trail along the Crystal River is a special spot. A walk next to the river with soaring views of Mt. Sopris. Recently a small shrine was set up in a nook of a fallen tree to honor those lost to COVID. Then a candle was added, really, then a fire.

Thankfully, CRFPD was on the scene and snuffed out what could have been a disaster. Very sadly, a casualty of the small fire was a prolific and splendid apricot tree.

Was the natural beauty of the place, the rush of the river, and the unimpeded views of Mt. Sopris not enough?

Leslie Lamont

Carbondale

350 Roaring Fork

Want to know the best thing you can do today to address climate change? Call or email the seven members of the Colorado Energy and Transportation Committee and urge them to pass SB21-200, the Reduce Greenhouse Gases Increase Environmental Justice Act. It isn’t everything we would like to see but it includes some important pieces. Mainly, it provides some teeth to the greenhouse gas reduction goals the legislature passed two years ago.

Too few Coloradans know we have one of the most proactive climate plans in the country. In 2019, the state legislature passed the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Roadmap. It set out to reduce the state’s CO2 and methane by 26% by 2025, 50% by 2030 and 90% by 2050 and directed the relevant agency, the Air Quality Control Commission (AQCC), to find ways to cut emissions from the oil and gas, electrical generation, transportation and building sectors. Of course, it lacked enforcement mechanisms. When the AQCC released their plan, environmental groups universally panned it as vague and full of rosy assumptions. Two years in, we are no closer to our goals.

SB21-200 will require the AQCC to implement the emissions reductions measures by next March. It imposes a per ton fee on CO2 and methane for the first time, the revenue from which would fund staff within the Department of Public Health and Environment tasked with finally consulting the lower-income and minority communities living downwind of oil refineries, coal plants and fracking wells.

To be sure, neither the bill nor the Roadmap go far enough. They grossly underestimate the emissions of fugitive methane from oil and gas operations, which is 80 times as potent as trapping heat as CO2. And they fail to recognize the immense synergies that come from a more rapid phase out of oil and gas production. Doing so would eliminate the emissions from the oil and gas sector, including its under-counted methane leakage, as well as the emissions from gas-fired power plants.

Call or email the committee members today and support SB21-200 and call for even stronger climate action:

Faith Winter – faith.winter.senate@state.co.us, 303-866-4863

Kerry Donovan – kerry.donovan.senate@state.co.us, 303-866-4871

Rachel Zenzinger, senatorrachelz@gmail.com, 303-866-4840

Brittany Petersen, brittany.pettersen.senate@state.co.us, 303-866-4859

Dennis Hizey, dennis.hisey.senate@state.co.us, 303-866-4877

Don Coram, don.coram.senate@state.co.us, 303-866-4884

Ray Scott, ray.scott.senate@state.co.us, 303-866-3077

Will Hodges

Carbondale