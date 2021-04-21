Scuttlebutt / Calendar – April 22, 2021

Email

Volunteer outdoors

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers is now registering volunteers for trailwork, restoration, and education events in April, May, and June. Space is limited! Registration is at rfov.org

Incubating farmers

Colorado Farm and Food Alliance, located in Paonia, is seeking four future farmers looking to get a start as participants in their inaugural “grower incubator program.” Each participant will work a 1/8th acre irrigated plot in the North Fork Valley while learning conservation-minded and regenerative practices. Applications are due by May 15, more at ColoFarmFood.org/incubatorapp

History, nature and art

The Carbondale Historical Society (CHS) installed a slab from the old blue spruce tree that was planted outside the Thompson House, by the homesteading family, 120 years ago. The annual tree rings are marked with a timeline of events that have since occurred. The bilingual, educational installation by artist John Willams is north of Town Hall at Promenade Park. A dedication ceremony takes place on Friday, April 23, at 2 p.m. CHS needs to finish raising the $1,400 cost of installation. The donating entity and/or benefactor’s title will complete a placard. For the photo, see page 12.

Bear with us

Bears are re-emerging from their dens. Colorado Parks and Wildlife urges residents to be “bear aware” and prevent human-bear conflicts by “bearproofing” their homes and vehicles. Keep garbage in a well-secured location, take out garbage only on the morning of pickup, use a bear-resistant trash can or dumpster, avoid setting out bird feeders and pet food during summer months, clean grills after use, clean-up thoroughly after picnics, pick fruit from fruit trees before it falls to the ground and rots, keep small livestock enclosed with electric fencing if possible, and keep garage doors locked. If bear problems are reported early, CPW can intervene with a wide range of options.

Poop patrol

The Sopris Sun reminds readers that if you’re going to bag your dog’s poop while hiking, as you should, it’s important to complete the process by packing it out. A member of the Roaring Fork Swap group on Facebook shared a photo of half-a-dozen poop bags collected on a single hike up Red Hill. The post garnered over 960 comments in days with consensus, “poop bags are the new cigarette butts .. along with used face masks!”

Now hiring

The City of Glenwood Springs seeks to hire a bilingual outreach technician to help build awareness of the parks, trails and open space system and enhance environmental stewardship in the city. Details at bit.ly/outreachtech

First Ascent

Colorado Mountain College is offering a free youth outdoor leadership program in Leadville this June. The First Ascent Youth Leadership program is receiving applications through April 28. This outdoor experiential course, now in its 25th year, is for current eighth and ninth graders. The course is scheduled for June 20 through June 25. Applications are at coloradomtn.edu/firstascent

Congratulations, Izzy!

Roaring Fork High School (RFHS) senior Isabella (Izzy) Knaus was awarded the Boettcher Foundation Scholarship, covering virtually all expenses to attend any school in Colorado. Knaus plans to attend Colorado State University and major in International Studies with a regional concentration in the Middle East. Knaus, one of three RFHS students to receive this scholarship in the past five years, told The Post Independent, “I think a big factor for me in being a member of a community is being able to not necessarily identify with, but be compassionate to and able to connect with people who don’t have the same background as you.”

Going greener

The Golden Putter

In a time of many firsts, Carbondale Arts is hosting the 1st Annual Golden Putter Golf Tournament on June 19 at 10 a.m. at River Valley Ranch. All proceeds will support art education programming and Rosybelle, the mobile maker bus. The tournament can host up to 130 players for 18 holes and is open to all skill levels. The course will feature regular and alternative scoring options, creativity throughout the course, and a reception at Homestead Bar and Grill.

They say it’s your birthday

THURSDAY APRIL 22

PANDEMIC FATIGUE

Aspen Valley Hospital and Aspen Strong present a community discussion on emerging effects of the stress and uncertainty caused by the pandemic, including anger, anxiety, body aches, “brain fog,” “long-hauler” symptoms, depression, fatigue, and more. For registration, visit https://bit.ly/3aosyOU

FIRE & FLOOD

Garfield County Libraries host a virtual viewing and discussion of the film “Fire & Flood: Queer Resilience in the Era of Climate Change” with filmmaker Zephyr Elise at 6 p.m. To register for the film, visit gcpld.org/resilient

DRIVE-IN EARTH DAY

5Point Film showcases an all-new program with six short films capturing stories from Mongolia to Miami to remote Alaska. Showings take place at Roaring Fork High School at 8 p.m. on April 22 and April 23. Tickets at 5pointfilm.org

FRIDAY APRIL 23

ENVISION SUSTAINABILITY

Colorado Mountain College hosts the 2021 Envision Sustainability Conference via Zoom. The event begins with an address by CMC President Carrie Hauser at 9 a.m., continues with presentations by graduating sustainability majors, and concludes with a keynote address by photographer and filmmaker Pete McBride at 11 a.m. Registration is at coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference/

STREAMIN’ STEVE’S

Jess Andrews Quartet with Stone Kitchen performs at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30 p.m. The livestream will be available via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.

SATURDAY APRIL 24

CARBONDALE CLEAN-UP

Carbondale’s annual Clean-Up, Waste Diversion, and Prescription Drug Take Back Day takes place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the empty lot next to Town Hall. The American Legion Auxiliary will sell homemade burritos for $7 across the road at the American Legion’s parking lot.

SIDEWALK SALE

True Nature Healing Arts sells discounted specialty boutique items, furniture, yoga props and more from noon to 5 p.m.

SCAVENGER HUNT

Silt Branch Library hosts a historical scavenger hunt at the Silt Historical Park between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for free! For more info, call 970-876-5500.

MONDAY APRIL 26

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon begins the birding season with a trip to Fruitgrowers Reservoir at 6:30 a.m. To reserve your spot, email jklong_mdi@yahoo.com

MINDFUL RESILIENCE

FocusedKids hosts Dr. Christopher Willard to share strategies for parents and educators for emerging stronger through unpredictable challenges. To register for this virtual event at 4 p.m., visit focusedkids.org/product/mindful-resilience/

POETRY MONTH

Basalt Regional Library prepares to kick off National Poetry Month with Sandra Dexter presenting her new book, “My Life Song: A Journey Back to Me.” Learn more at basaltlibrary.org/events-calendar

FULL MOON CRUISE

Carbondale’s first full moon bike ride of 2021 departs from Sopris Park at 9 p.m. Participants are encouraged to dress in pink to match the “super pink moon.” Masks and social distancing are also encouraged. Photo by “Keith” on flickr.com

TUESDAY APRIL 27

TOWN BUSINESS

Carbondale Trustees and Basalt Town Council both convene their regular meetings at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY APRIL 28

BLOODMOBILE

St. Mary’s Bloodmobile will be at the Carbondale Rec. Center from 10:30 to 2:30 a.m. A photo ID, mask, and pre-registration are required. The Bloodmobile returns on May 12. To register, visit bit.ly/givingblood

BEE HOTEL

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers invites students in grades five through twelve to help out native pollinators by decorating and installing bee hotels at Basalt Regional Library from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is at basaltlibrary.org

WELCOME STRANGERS

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition hosts a virtual screening of the documentary “Welcome Strangers” to benefit their legal defense fund. The showing begins at 5:30 and will be followed by a discussion. Registration is at bit.ly/welcomeCIRC

WOLF REINTRODUCTION

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts the first online educational session related to wolf reintroduction efforts at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required at bit.ly/welcomewolves to join live and ask questions. The webinar will also be recorded to view later.

CHANGING FACE

Garfield County Libraries and Basalt Regional Library host an online discussion about the changing face of the outdoors. Author James Edwards Mills will discuss why minority populations less commonly recreate in our wilderness spaces and what it takes to bridge the “adventure gap.” The event is at 6 p.m. Registration at gcpld.org/gap