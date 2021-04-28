Homecoming closes under Friday Night Lights

Carbondale's community connector

Roaring Fork High School Rams played hard against the Grand Valley Fighting Cardinals. Although the score showed a loss, greater success was reflected by the athletes' spirited play and unwavering support from the stands. Photo by Sue Rollyson.

Roaring Fork High School’s homecoming week concluded under the stadium lights, with Rams football hosting the Grand Valley High School Fighting Cardinals on Friday, April 23.

The Rams 44-0 loss was a tough close to a season abbreviated by COVID-19. Yet, the team, whose roster is comprised mostly of freshmen and sophomores, showed unyielding grit and kept the charge going until the game’s final whistle.

On a chilly night, with 300 fans in attendance, a lively Rams student section served up a big helping of school spirit.

Senior athletes playing their last home game were joined by family members on the field and recognized in a pre-game ceremony. Those honored were: Geo Ambrosio, Diggy Barajas, Israel Medina, Bailey Parker and Ruben Samuelson.

Despite their 0-6 season, the Rams can take away these positives: a return of a varsity football program after a two-year absence; student-athletes and a coaching staff dedicated to team-building; and a fan base supporting them every step of the way.

