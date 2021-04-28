Scuttlebutt / Calendar, April 29, 2021

Email

Mother’s Day

This Saturday, May 1, is your last chance for mommies and their babies born within the past year to be featured in The Sopris Sun’s annual Mother’s Day issue. Call or text Mark Burrows at 970-379-4581 to reserve a photo session in Sopris Park between 9 a.m. and noon.

District 8

The Census Bureau announced official population counts for apportionment on April 26. Colorado’s population increased by 14.8% since 2010. Accordingly, the state will gain an additional congressional seat. Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions is now taking public comment regarding communities of interest to be considered in the redrawing of districts. Other states that gained a seat are Florida, North Carolina, Montana and Oregon. Texas gained two. States that lost a seat were California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Breathe easy

All Garfield County Libraries are now outfitted with a new air purification technology called REME HALO. For under $20,000, this system works with the existing HVAC system in each of the district’s six libraries, eliminating odors, air pollutants, smoke, mold, bacteria and viruses. The same technology is used in medical centers and subways throughout the world. According to James Larson, Communications and Marketing Manager, this project is up for an innovation award from the Colorado Association of Libraries.

Check out nature

All local libraries, including Colorado Mountain College campuses, are participating in Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Check Out State Parks program. At no cost, library patrons are able to check out a backpack with a Colorado State Park Pass, binoculars, and educational materials like an activity ideas list, wildlife guide, birds guide and Leave No Trace ethics card.

Vaccines made easy

Garfield County Public Health now offers the option of walk-in COVID vaccines at any of the scheduled weekly clinics. The health department is also hosting pop up clinics around the county and extending hours on weeknights. As of Friday, April 23, 52% of Garfield County residents 16 and older had received at least one dose. For details, visit garfield-county.com/public-health/

Planting taters

New Castle Gardens suggests preparing seed potatoes for planting. If your seed potato is smaller than a chicken egg, it can be planted whole. If larger, it should be cut into pieces that have two or three “eyes” each. Freshly cut pieces can be dusted with sulfur to prevent disease and left to form a callus before planting. For more gardening tips and resources, visit newcastlegardens.com

Aspen Words

On April 21, Aspen Words named Louise Erdich winner of the $35,000 Aspen Words Literary Prize for her novel “The Night Watchman.” Erdrich accepted the award on behalf of her grandfather, “one of the dwindling number of first speakers of the Ojibwe language,” promising that the prize will assist the revitalization of that language.

Call for bikes

Aspen Music Festival and School seeks to replace some aging bikes from their fleet. Adult bicycles in good repair will help students mitigate scheduling and transportation issues with ongoing limited capacity restrictions on buses due to the pandemic. To donate a bike, email dcollins@aspenmusic.org

Mineral grants

Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District grant recipients for the spring cycle, announced on April 16, include Battlement Mesa Metropolitan District ($24,960 for water service replacement), Garfield County Communications Authority ($25,000 for a service monitor), Garfield County Housing Authority ($25,000 for an ADA unit renovation), the town of New Castle ($24,972 for a fence replacement), Parachute ($25,000 for a dump truck), Silt ($25,000 for a police vehicle) and Silt Water Conservancy District ($15,437 for a tractor). The fall cycle begins in August with awards announced in October.

LIFT-UP in May

Beginning in May, LIFT-UP distribution sites will have new hours and additional Saturday deliveries. The Aspen Pantry is served on Tuesdays (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and May 1 (noon to 2 p.m.); Carbondale’s Third Street Center on Wednesdays (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and May 8 (noon to 2 p.m.); Glenwood Church of Christ on May 13, 27 (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturdays (from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m); New Castle’s Cristo La Roca Church on May 6, 20 (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and 22 (noon to 2 p.m.); Rifle’s Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on May 7, 21 (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and Saturdays (10 a.m. to 11 a.m.); and at the LIFT-UP Warehouse in Parachute on May 14, 28 ( 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and 15 (noon to 2 p.m.). Extended Table is offered Monday through Friday at First United Methodist Church in Glenwood Springs from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and at Rifle United Methodist Presbyterian Church on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Diana Sirko and Luis Yllanes (April 29); Thomas Cochran, Alexandra Jerkunica and Gretchen Stock-Bell (April 30); Pixie Byrne, Melanie Gianinetti Cardiff, Devika Gurung, Jeff Leahy, Ginny Parker and James Steindler (May 1); Sherry Caloia (May 2); Suzie Brady, Kathy Goudy, Maura Masters and Mary Matchael (May 3); Sarah Everill, Zoe Kimberly and Aaron Laemmel (May 4); Stan Bell, Frank Betts, Jeremy Heiman, Claudia Prado Zepeda and Sandy Kaplan (May 5).

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY APRIL 29

FIRE SAFETY

Garfield County Libraries host Maria Pina, Fire and Life Safety Educator for Colorado River Fire Rescue at 6 p.m. This online class is an English language immersion session presented by Literacy Outreach. More: gcpld.org/fire-safety

FRIDAY APRIL 30

VACCINE CLINIC

Garfield County Public Health administers a walk-in Pfizer vaccine at Apple Tree Mobile Home Park in New Castle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, at Cottonwood Mobile Home Park in Rifle from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

SPELLEBRATION

Literacy Outreach takes their annual spelling bee fundraiser online this year under the theme “masqueread.” The event will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. on Zoom. More at literacyoutreach.org

STREAMIN’ STEVE’S

The Red Hill Rollers perform at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30. The livestream will be available via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.

MOUNTAIN FAIR

Entries for the 50th Annual Mountain Fair poster and t-shirt design are due! carbondalearts.com

SATURDAY MAY 1

READING CHALLENGE

Basalt Regional Library challenges the community to read a total of 500 books this summer! For every book you read, you’d earna raffle ticket to win prizes like a trip to the Hot Springs Pool or Aspen Mountain. The reading challenge begins in May and concludes at the end of August. Registration, basaltlibrary.org

ASCENDIGO TOUR

Ascendigo invites the public to tour their property at 325 White Cloud Road, where Harmony Lane meets Fender Lane, at 9 a.m. More info, bit.ly/ascendigoranch

TUESDAY MAY 4

VICTORY GARDEN

CSU Extension agent Denyse Schrenker joins Basalt Regional Library to teach at the Basalt Community Gardens at 9 a.m. Registration, basaltlibrary.org

HR EQUITY

Garfield County Libraries and Carbondale Chamber of Commerce present “Equity in HR: Best Practices for Small Businesses” from noon to 1 p.m. Registration, bit.ly/HREquity

GLENWOOD CANYON

The city of Glenwood Springs hosts a virtual community meeting at 5:30 p.m. to review the I-70 Glenwood Canyon operations plan following last year’s Grizzly Creek Fire. Registration, cogs.us/May4Meeting

WEDNESDAY MAY 5

EMPTY THE SHELTER

All adoptions through May 9 cost only $25 at Colorado Animal Rescue with help from the Bissell Pet Foundation. To see adoptable pets, coloradoanimalrescue.org

CINCO DE MAYO

Garfield County Libraries offers free take-and-make craft kits to make paper flowers for Cinco de Mayo. A special dance presentation by Aspen Santa Fe Ballet will be streamed on the Garfield County Libraries’ Facebook page and YouTube channel at 11 a.m.

ONLINE BOOK CLUB

Basalt Regional Library hosts a virtual book club at noon. More at basaltlibrary.org

BIKING SAFELY

ValleyOrtho Orthopedic Surgeon Mark Purnell presents “Common Biking Injuries and How to Prevent Them” online at 6 p.m. Registration, bit.ly/bikingsafely

ONGOING

RVAUDEVILLE REVUE

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s spring show is happening live and in-person on Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. through June 20. For reservations, call 970-945-9699.

CRYSTAL STREAMING

Virtual cinema offerings include “My Wonderful Wanda” and “Kuessipan.” Fifty percent of ticket sales support the Crystal Theatre. More at crystaltheatrecarbondale.com

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY MAY 6

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon visits the Sutey property off Garfield County Road 112 at 8 a.m. to check on nest boxes installed last year. To join, email Mark at fulcon@comcast.net

COOKING MATTERS

Garfield County Department of Human Services hosts Cooking Matters for Diabetics” online at 10 a.m. To sign up, bpeterson@garfield-county.com or 970-945-9191 ext 3005

OUTSIDE STORYTIME

Basalt Library invites families to enjoy stories, songs and action rhymes for preschoolers on the lawn by the library at 10:30 a.m., weather permitting.

FRIDAY MAY 7

FIRST FRIDAY

Carbondale Arts presents “HELD,” a new exhibit by Jenn Weede and Shelly Safir Marolt, and “Transformation” by Hunter Hoan. An outdoor artist talk kicks it off at 5:15 p.m. at The Launchpad.

SATURDAY MAY 8

DANDELION DAY

Originally started by Carbondale’s Environmental Board, Dandelion Day is a celebration of spring, sustainability and community with local vendors and live music at Sopris Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.