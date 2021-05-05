Scuttlebutt / Calendar – May 6, 2021

Email

Roadwork season

Construction on Blake Avenue in Glenwood Springs between 29th Street and Highway 82 is underway. Work is anticipated to be complete in August. Motorists should expect lane closures with alternating one-way traffic on Blake Avenue and some full road closures on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Access to businesses will remain open. The bus stops by Walmart will be closed until September.

Carbondale traffic

Work began Monday to replace a sewer line along Colorado Avenue in Carbondale. The project is expected to be completed by June 30. A detour of northbound traffic on Highway 133 is anticipated to last through May 14. During the detour, traffic will be routed through the Sopris Shopping Center parking lot. Access to businesses and residences will be maintained, but non-local traffic is discouraged.

133 delays

Work has begun to mitigate the risk of rockfall along Highway 133 between McClure Pass summit and Carbondale. This will take place at five separate sites, including Penny Hot Springs, and is scheduled for completion in October. Travelers can expect full traffic stops of up to 20 minutes at one or two sites during most weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Details at bit.ly/133rockfall

Human habitat

The days are warming and construction is ramping up. Habitat for Humanity is welcoming volunteers back to the Basalt Vista build site beginning May 15. All volunteers are asked to wear a mask, bring water and a bagged lunch. To schedule a volunteer day, email CarolynM@HabitatRoaringFork.org

Dolores construction

Construction is underway for a new Marble Shop building on Dolores Way, between Napa Auto Parts and the ANB Bank. Because the KAY PUD is zoned “light industrial,” and the developer is not increasing residential density, developers were able to go straight to building permit.

Garden plots

The Peach Valley Children’s Community Garden, located between New Castle and Silt, has six garden plots, cultivated using hügelkultur techniques, available to families wishing to connect. The focus of this new initiative is to bring families with young children together to explore permaculture and play in nature. The fee structure is sliding scale/donation based. For more info, contact Whitney at peachvalleypermaculture@gmail.com

Restoration planting

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council and Colorado Natural Heritage Program are planning eight days of volunteer opportunities to help plant 3,700 native plants along the banks of Rifle Creek. To sign up, with lunch included, between Saturday, May 8, and Sunday, May 16, visit bit.ly/restoringRifle

Restaurant revitalization

The Small Business Administration is receiving applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. The American Rescue Plan Act designates $28.6 billion to this fund to help restaurants and other eligible businesses impacted by the pandemic with grants. Learn more, bit.ly/helprestaurants

Solarize setting

Solarize Garfield County has 55 home solar systems installed or under contract, adding over 400KW of renewable energy capacity to our local grid. By enrolling in the program, participants receive a free consultation, followed by a no-cost, no-commitment assessment of their property. Xcel rebates and program discounts are also available. The deadline to join is June 4. More at garfieldcleanenergy.org/solarize/

Thanks teachers!

The Colorado Department of Education celebrates the first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week. We are grateful for the resilience and adaptability of our teachers in a particularly challenging year. Special discounts for teachers are at bit.ly/teachingperks

Women’s Voices

This Mother’s Day weekend, local nonprofit VOICES releases the first episode of an original podcast series called “Origin Stories.” The series features ten local women sharing true stories about defining moments of transformation. Two other episodes will be available at voicesrfv.org and aired by local radio stations this month.

Finding family

The Colorado Heart Gallery (COHG) is a traveling photography display and website dedicated to helping prospective families looking to adopt to connect with children and youth in foster care. COHG is committed to equity, diversity and inclusion and does not discriminate based on race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or expression, gender identity or marital status. Learn more at coheartgallery.org

Spring clean

Carbondale Dog Park Friends invites people to help spread wood chips on May 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. To sign up, call 970-319-5703 or write to carbondaledpfriends@gmail.com

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Joe Burleigh, Soozie Lindbloom, Stephen Olson and Maggie Suma (May 6); Amanda Leahy (May 7); Judy Milne, Ricky Ross and Karen Tafejian (May 8); Cheyenne Booher, Jillian Livingston and Karen Crownhart-Nieslanik (May 9); Kay Bell, Chris Perry and Damian Sequichie (May 10); Mark Chain (May 11).

~ Calendar ~

FRIDAY MAY 7

ADVENTURE PARK

All rides and attractions at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park open for the summer.

PLANT SALE

Colorado Rocky Mountain School’s annual plant sale continues through May 20. One hour shopping slots are available from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. For an appointment, crms.org/plantsale

FIREBALL DROP

The Carbondale Rotary Club drops ping pong balls from a fire truck ladder at Sopris Park at 5 p.m. to fundraise for local scholarships. Each ball costs $20 (or three for $50) for purchase at paybee.io/@fireballdrop@1. Whichever ball gets the closest to the target wins the $5,000 grand prize!

PAIRINGS

Carbondale Clay Center’s Annual Pairings Exhibition goes on display from 5 to 7 p.m. and continues through May 29. Over 200 handmade ceramic cups made by local and national artists will be available to purchase. A drink ticket, redeemable at participating beverage partners, is included with each cup!

FIRST FRIDAY

Carbondale Arts presents “HELD,” a new exhibit by Jenn Weede and Shelly Safir Marolt, and “Transformation” by Hunter Hoan. An outdoor artist talk kicks it off at 5:15 p.m. at The Launchpad.

SATURDAY MAY 8

VOLUNTEER OUTDOORS

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers builds a bike trail at the Grand Hogback in Rifle at 8:30 a.m. Registration, rfov.org

MEET THE AUTHOR

Local author Nancy Bo Flood presents her book “First Laugh: Welcome Baby” highlighting the First Laugh Ceremony practiced by the Navajo culture. The virtual event begins at 10 a.m. Navajo bead bracelet kits are available at Garfield County Libraries to go along with the event. More at gcpld.org/laugh

PLANT SALE

Yampah Mountain High School hosts a plant sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their campus in Glenwood Springs. Plants for sale include herbs, flowers and vegetable starts. Students have been regionally adapting seeds for three years. Proceeds benefit sustainable science education and providing plants to gardeners that use the region’s Lift-Up food pantries.

DANDELION DAY

Originally started by Carbondale’s Environmental Board, Dandelion Day is a celebration of spring, sustainability and community with local vendors and live music at Sopris Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

MONDAY MAY 10

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a birding trip along the Crystal River in Carbondale at 8 a.m. To sign up, email randybrimm@gmail.com

RFHS ART SHOW

Roaring Fork High School’s arts and woods exposé is on display from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the school library through May 12.

TUESDAY MAY 11

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a birding trip at Riverfront Park in Carbondale at 7 a.m. To sign up, email smnharris@gmail.com

PAPER FLOWERS

Basalt Regional Library offers paper flower kits for pick up from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Perfect for that special someone without a green thumb!

VOLUNTEER OUTDOORS

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers works on a trail to connect Sutey Ranch with the Red Hill mesa at 4 p.m. Registration, rfov.org

WEDNESDAY MAY 12

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a birding trip on Red Hill at 8 a.m. To sign up, email fulcon@comcast.net

BLOODMOBILE

St. Mary’s Bloodmobile will be at the Carbondale Rec. Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. A photo ID, mask, and pre-registration are required, visit bit.ly/givingblood

STEWARDING IMAGINATION

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers joins a plein air painter on Red Hill at 2 p.m. Registration, rfov.org

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers 15 minute consultations with an attorney by phone relating to family law from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. No appointment necessary, call 970-368-2246.

BINGO

Carbondale Beer Works hosts BINGO benefitting Colorado Animal Rescue at 7 p.m. Cards cost $1 each, raffle tickets will cost $3 each or three for $5.

THURSDAY MAY 13

FLOWER ARRANGEMENTS

Basalt Regional Library teaches kids to make flower arrangements outdoors at 3:30 p.m. For registration, basaltlibrary.org

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE

Garfield County Libraries and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers stream a virtual townhall with the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance at 6 p.m. Registration, rfov.org

FRIDAY MAY 14

BOUNTIFUL BOUQUETS

Basalt Regional Library offers a flower arrangement workshop for adults outdoors at 5:30 p.m. For registration, basaltlibrary.org

SUNDAY MAY 16

TAI CHI

Healthy Living instructor Jake Carroll leads a beginner’s guide to Tai Chi at Basalt Regional Library every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Pre-registration: info@basaltlibrary.org