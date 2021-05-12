Scuttlebutt / Calendar – May 13, 2021

Email

Youth art

Aspen Art Museum’s “Teen Curators” exhibits are on display. Glenwood Spring High School presents “Everybody Has a Story to Tell,” a show curated by Annika Bucchin, through May 14. Meanwhile, Rifle Public Library shows Lily McCann-Klausz’s “What Does Gender Mean to You?” with additional submissions open through May 24. For more info, visit aspenartmuseum.org

Senior Smiles

The CU School of Dental Medicine’s Senior Smiles program invites low-income seniors to apply for free dental care including dentures. For more information, contact colette.kuhfuss@cuanschutz.edu

Talent scout

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue is searching for a strong singer with a background in performance to join the troupe. Hours include most weekends through the year. For more info, email reservations@gvrshow.com

Charity golf

YouthZone is hosting its first golf tournament fundraiser at the Lakota Links Golf Course in New Castle on June 4. A team of four will cost $400, which includes lunch and supports counseling, court diversion, restorative justice and other programs for youth. Among special prizes, contestants may win a 2021 Honda CRV by scoring a hole-in-one on a designated par 3.

Mountain Select AA

The Western Colorado Hockey League launched a new program to support players from the Western Slope with the goal of improving skills and opportunity. The organization will offer at least two partial season scholarships to players that exemplify dedication to self-betterment on and off the ice and who otherwise may not be able to afford the fees. Tryouts will occur in Breckenridge on the weekend of June 25. A trio of elite girls’ teams will be determined at try-outs in Aspen on July 9 and 10. Learn more at mountainselect@gmail.com

United Way

Angela Mills will serve as the next executive director for United Way Battlement to the Bells. Outgoing Executive Director Traci Gurley-Tomashosky says, “It’s exciting to be passing the baton to such a dynamic and experienced person.” Mills will oversee directing the AmeriCorps VISTA Volunteers program which leveraged over $190,000 in grants, donations and in-kind support for area nonprofits in 2020.

Innovation at Work Award

Mind Springs Health, with offices throughout the Western Slope, was recognized by the National Council for Mental Wellbeing, based in Washington, D.C., with the prestigious “Innovation at Work Award” for remaining adaptive in an increasingly complex health care landscape. Congratulations!

Frack no

Six conservation groups, including Wilderness Workshop, are challenging the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service’s 2020 approval of a plan that allows fracking across 35,000 acres in Colorado. The lawsuit alleges that federal agencies violated the National Environmental Policy Act and other laws by failing to fully assess the potential for water pollution and harm to the climate, and by refusing to analyze alternatives that would minimize or eliminate harm to the environment. To learn more, visit wildernessworkshop.org

Carbondale traffic

Work is underway to replace a sewer line along Colorado Avenue in Carbondale. The project is expected to be completed by June 30. A detour of northbound traffic on Highway 133 is anticipated during initial stages. Traffic will be routed through the Sopris Shopping Center parking lot with access to businesses and residences maintained.

133 delays

The first of a series of detours along Highway 133, between McClure Pass summit and Carbondale, will affect traffic near the Redstone Firehouse through May. Travelers can expect full traffic stops of up to 20 minutes during most weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Details at bit.ly/133rockfall

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Camy Britt, Jimmy Byrne, Megan Cook, Bill Jochems, Pat Noel, Renee Prince and David Taylor (May 13); Debbi Fadli, Paige Gibbons, Doc Philip and Steve Standiford (May 14); Jenny Cutright, Lindsay Dudycha, Kellie Land, Jonelle Luther, Greg Masse, Feénagh O’Donnell, Morgan Williams and Ana Vega Terrazas (May 15); Cynthia Butterfield, Aaron Luttrell and Fred Pulver (May 16); Chris Chacos, Terrie Geddes, Lisa Johnson and Steven Quint (May 17); Gretchen Hofmann (May 18); Peter Frey (May 19).

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY MAY 13

BMX RACES Weekly Thursday races occur at Crown Mountain Park beginning at 6 p.m.

GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE Garfield County Libraries and Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers stream a virtual town hall with the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance at 6 p.m. For registration, rfov.org

FRIDAY MAY 14

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon leads birding at Spring Valley/Kindall Road Pond. Birders will meet at the corner of Fourth Street and Colorado Avenue at 6:30 a.m. To join, email jklong_mdi@yahoo.com

GARAGE SALE Literacy Outreach hosts a “no-haggle, pay-what-you-can” garage sale to raise funds. Taking place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1118 Westlook Drive in Glenwood Springs, the sale continues on Saturday, May 15.

BOUNTIFUL BOUQUETS Basalt Regional Library offers a flower arrangement workshop for adults outdoors at 5:30 p.m. For registration, basaltlibrary.org

SOUND VIBRATION Zach Cashin leads a one-hour sound journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. To register, davinikent.com

SATURDAY MAY 15

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon leads birding on Basalt Mountain, meeting at the RFTA Basalt overflow parking lot. To register, email jklong_mdi@yahoo.com. For birding at East Elk Creek in New Castle at 7:30 a.m., email stephaniegobertpitt@yahoo.com

PUBLIC LANDS DAY Colorado Wild Public Lands goes bird watching at Crown Mountain riparian area from 7:30 a.m. to noon. To register, email coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com This is also the deadline to enter a video contest with a video 30 seconds or less taken covering one of three themes: artistic, people and extreme. Send entry to coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com for the chance to win a gift certificate.

TAI CHI TAC Fitness offers an introductory guide to qi-gong for Health and Wellness at 10:30 a.m. at tacfitness.org

PLANT SALE Wild Mountain Seeds sells perennial plant starts at The Source (689 Main Street in Carbondale) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CALLIGRAPHY San Francisco artist Jo Jo Liu teaches Chinese calligraphy for kids online at 3 p.m. More at gcpld.org

SOPRIS SOARERS Aerialist students show off flying moves outside The Launchpad at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Both performances are free to attend.

LIVE MUSIC Josefina Mendez, Tim Fox and friends perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

HUDSON PREMIER COVID caused the Hudson Reed Ensemble to pivot from its fifteen-year history of producing live theatre to film. Their free, original series “Confluence” is available for streaming at hudsonreedensemble.org

SUNDAY MAY 16

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon leads birding at Avalanche Creek at 8 a.m. To register, email chris.daniels@gmail.com.

TAI CHI Healthy Living instructor Jake Carroll leads a beginner’s guide to Tai Chi at Basalt Regional Library every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Pre-registration: info@basaltlibrary.org

MONDAY MAY 17

BONEDALE BIKE WEEK The 12th Annual Bonedale Bike Week features free coffee, tea, hot chocolate and breakfast snacks from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the corner of Fourth and Main Street. Plus, pick up a photo scavenger hunt list during morning coffee or at Ragged Mountain Sports for the chance to win big at a finale party on Friday, May 21, at 6 p.m.

BICYCLE SAFETY RODEO Bring a helmet and give the obstacle course a try at the Carbondale Rec Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded by Aloha mountain Cyclery.

DIRTY LIMERICK SLAM It’s back! Celebrate this beloved Bike Week tradition at Carbondale Beer Works at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY MAY 18

ATV DEBATE Gunnison County Commissioners discuss a resolution to allow ATV use at the bottom of Daniel’s Hill for access to the Lead King Loop. Meeting agenda and access at gunnisoncounty.org

SUTEY TRAIL WORK Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers builds a trail to connect County Road 112 with the Red Hill mesa from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Registration at rfov.org

JOYFUL PARENTING Basalt Regional Library offers a workshop for parents raising children. Registration at basaltlibrary.org

GARDENING CLASS Garfield County Colorado State University Extension offers a weekly introductory gardening class at Demeter’s Garden in Carbondale, south of the Third Street Center. Bilingual classes are from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Tuesday through September 14. For registration, call 970-510-1290 or visit carbondalerec.com

WEDNESDAY MAY 19

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon leads birding at Basalt Mountain at 7a.m. To register, email dnkelly@sopris.net.

PRINTING DEMO Screen printer Ali O’Neal demonstrates techniques, converting old textiles into new and vibrant clothing patches, broadcast on Instagram by the Aspen Art Museum at 2:30 p.m.

PUMP TRACK TRIALS Kids are welcome to compete at North Face Bike Park in Carbondale from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. No registration is necessary.

ASK A LAWYER Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the current schedule of dates by legal topic.

THURSDAY MAY 20

BIKES OF WRATH Way of Compassion Bike Project hosts socially responsible gathering with a bike mechanic demo and screening of “The Bikes of Wrath” at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY MAY 21

SPRING FOR JOY High Country Sinfonia is back with live, in-person concerts on May 21 (at Basalt United Community Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.), May 22 (at Carbondale’s Sopris Park bandshell at 5:30 p.m.) and May 23 (at the Aspen Art Museum at 11 a.m.). Admission is free, with a suggested donation of up to $20, masks and physical distancing will be required.