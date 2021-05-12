Season D sports extend into June

Email

At the beginning of April, the Colorado High School Activities Association forwarded a statement to all member schools that they were in consultation with the Colorado Office of Civil Rights to extend Season D sports and events.

As Season C sports concluded, two weeks ago, practices for Season D sports began the following week. The first games and meets were held last week. Student-athletes, many of whom participate in multiple sports, changed gears quickly to accommodate their packed athletic calendar.

Roaring Fork High School (RFHS) Season D sports include track and field, baseball, girls lacrosse and girls soccer. RFHS varsity head coaching staff are Ryan Erickson (track and field), Marty Madsen (baseball), Chelsea Robson (girls lacrosse) and Jeff Mohsenin (girls soccer).

In 2020, all spring sports were canceled due to the pandemic, but 2021 will see the addition of games and meets. The extended season concludes with girls lacrosse competing in their final regular-season game on June 15.