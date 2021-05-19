Commissioners visit site of proposed Ascendigo Ranch

Email

The Garfield County Commissioners’ visit to Ascendigo Autism Services’ site for a The Garfield County Commissioners’ visit to Ascendigo Autism Services’ site for a proposed summer camp saw over 50 people in attendance on Tuesday, May 18. The proposal includes some 42,000 square feet of constructions across 126.8 acres belonging to the Carbondale-based nonprofit. Many neighbors displayed protest signs in association with the Keep Missouri Heights Rural organization. Overall, the climate was reportedly respectful with minimal interruptions. The first public hearing for the proposal is scheduled for June 21 at 1 p.m.