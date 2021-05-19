Scuttlebutt / Calendar – May 20, 2021

Email

County Road 3

On Tuesday, May 18, Gunnison County Commissioners met to sign a new resolution allowing OHV use on Daniel’s Hill with a “sunset provision,” meaning that the resolution will expire at the end of 2021. The provision will also direct commissioners to review the impacts of the traffic over the summer and consider a policy change for 2022.

Spring Cleaning

This May 23 and May 24, Aspen Camp of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing solicits community help to prepare the camp for re-opening in July. Projects include cleaning, sorting, gardening and more. To RSVP, call Karen at 970-641-3875 or email kareni@aspencamp.org or text Zeph at 970-987-0906.

Osprey power

An osprey nest has reappeared at the top of a large utility pole near the Carbondale Park and Ride. Despite a pyramid fixture installed on top to deter the birds, which worked last year, these ospreys are back with determination.

Summer Reading Challenge

Join Garfield County Libraries and try to read 1,000 minutes this June and July to help meet the collective challenge of reading 750,000 minutes as a community. You can earn prizes by tracking your reading with the Beanstack app or a bookmark from your local library. Sign up to learn more about associated in-person and virtual events at gcpld.org

Glenwood water

Residents of Glenwood Springs are asked to alternate watering days with odd-numbered home addresses on odd days of the month and even-numbered addresses on even days. Additionally, watering is allowed before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. For other tips on conserving water, visit cogs.us/water

Re-emerging

With more than half of county residents having received at least one vaccination shot, Garfield County rescinded their emergency declaration on May 17. A standing public health order remains in place, clarifying that Garfield County will follow all orders issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and all executive orders issued by the governor relating to COVID-19. Pitkin County will end most protective measures on May 28, while continuing to require face-coverings in public indoor settings and on public transportation.

Masking down

The governor’s new order lifting the mask mandate in certain situations allows establishments to operate at 100 percent occupancy without the need of social distancing or staff wearing masks, if staff is fully vaccinated. Businesses can still require masks and social distancing if they prefer. Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated people.

Get to work

Colorado Workforce Centers offer daily workshops like resume building, interview skills, communication skills, skill transferability, etc. Job seekers, or those wishing to change jobs, can sign up for a free account at connectingcolorado.com. Follow the prompts for the job seeker section, which is located on the left side of the page. Businesses with open positions can post jobs for free as well.

Vista project

Eagle County is reimagining how community members and decision makers work together with a new project to enhance public participation in local policies. Learn more at vistaeagleco.com

Virtual museum

Roaring Fork Valley schools and Americorps “ArtistYear” present “Sigue Soñando/Keep on Dreaming,” an online collection of art by local middle school students. Submissions include art of all mediums that explore everything from the student’s impactful dreams for the future to silly dreams from their slumber! Check it out at bit.ly/dreamexhibit

AAM Fellows

Aspen Art Museum announced six fellows last week including Louise Deroualle, Dave Durrance, Monica Goldsmith, Lindsay Jones, Trace Nichols and Lara Whitley. Each will be provided opportunities to expand their studio practices over a nine-month program with the museum’s curatorial and educational staff, visiting museum professionals and exhibiting artists.

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY MAY 20

CARBONDALE HISTORY

Learn about the Crystal Valley and Carbondale’s early history with Sue Gray and the Carbondale Historical Society. This online discussion begins at 4 p.m. More at gcpld.org/normal

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike revives their weekly group run tradition on Thursdays departing from the store at 6 p.m. This week, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers will join for a five-mile loop on Red Hill.

WOLF REINTRODUCTION

Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to the second in an online educational series at 6 p.m. This session focuses on lessons learned from reintroducing wolves into Yellowstone and Central Idaho in the mid-1990s. More info at cpw.state.co.us/wolves

BIKES OF WRATH

Way of Compassion Bike Project hosts a socially responsible gathering with a bike mechanic demo and screening of “The Bikes of Wrath” at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

EXTRAVAGALA

Thunder River Theatre Company presents a virtual variety show fundraiser at 7 p.m. More info at thunderrivertheatre.com/live

FRIDAY MAY 21

SPRING FOR JOY

High Country Sinfonia is back with live, in-person concerts on May 21 (at Basalt United Community Methodist Church at 5:30 p.m.), May 22 (at Carbondale’s Sopris Park bandshell at 5:30 p.m.) and May 23 (at the Aspen Art Museum at 11 a.m.). Admission is free, with a suggested donation of up to $20, masks and physical distancing are required.

SATURDAY MAY 22

RESTORATION

Jess Weaver leads a community restoration project at No Name. Volunteer registration info at gcrestorationalliance.org

PLANT SALE

Wild Mountain Seeds sells perennial plant starts at The Source (689 Main Street in Carbondale) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

CALLIGRAPHY

San Francisco artist Jo Jo Liu teaches Chinese calligraphy for adults online at 1 p.m. More at gcpld.org

TUESDAY MAY 25

SUTEY RANCH

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers builds trails to connect County Road 112 with the Red Hill mesa. Sign up at rfov.org

THURSDAY MAY 27

HERBAL PHARMACY

Elderberry’s Farm in Paonia offers a weekend workshop for herbalists with working knowledge of the basics: infusions and decoctions, tinctures, infused oils and salves, etc. More at elderberrysfarm.com

PARK YOGA

Kula teaches “flow” yoga at Sopris Park, with beats by DJ Bhakti Styler, at 6 p.m. Details at kulayogaonmain.com/special-events

LIVE MUSIC

Feeding Giants performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY MAY 28

LIVE MUSIC

The Queen Bees, a new, local, all-girl band performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

SATURDAY MAY 29

LIBRARY BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon’s Mary Harris guides a birding walk sound Basalt Regional Library at 9 a.m. Sign up at basaltlibrary.org

BACH, BALLADS, BALLET

Carbondale Arts’ garden music series at the historic Thompson House kicks off with MinTze Wu, Natalie Spears and Alexandra Jerkunica performing at 6 p.m. Tickets at carbondalearts.com

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6 p.m.

ONGOING

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

BMX RACES

Weekly Thursday races occur at Crown Mountain Park beginning at 6 p.m.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

ROARING FORK FRIDAYS

Eagle County managers, elected officials, department directors, and other staff visit the Roaring Fork Valley every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the El Jebel Community Center.

VAUDEVILLE REVUE

Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s spring show is happening live and in-person on Fridays and Saturdays at 6 p.m. through June 20. For reservations, call 970-945-9699.