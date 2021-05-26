Trail Notes – May 27, 2021

Email

By Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Trail Tips

Who goes where? In most situations on multi-use trails, bikers should yield to hikers and all users should yield to horses.

Recent Trail Work

May 11 and May 18: Community members of all ages came out to build over a mile of new hoof, tire and foot trail at Sutey Ranch (managed by the Bureau of Land Management). The trail rolls leisurely through hills of pinyon-juniper and will connect to the established Red Hill Trails Network. Cheers to all the eager volunteers who came out!

May 10 and May 11: Students from Two Rivers Community School and Roaring Fork High School joined Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) staff, Pitkin County Open Space and Trails staff and DHM Design to plant willows along a recently reconstructed stream bank on the Crystal River near Thomas Road. These willow cuttings will help prevent erosion by revegetating the area with native plants.

May 14: Students from Marble Charter School joined RFOV to clean-up and clear trails in and around Marble Mill Site Park. Brush was removed from the stage area, trail corridors were cleared and debris was removed from the mill’s machinery.

May 20: Students from Carbondale Community School (CCS) took part in trail maintenance on the Scout Trail between lookout mountain and downtown Glenwood Springs. These students continued the work of past CCS alumni, clearing out water drainages and trimming back overgrown plants on the trail.

Upcoming Trail Work

Volunteers will join RFOV on Saturday, June 5, for our second community project on behalf of the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance – this week at Grizzly Creek Trail! Trail restoration efforts will focus on repairing both fire-burned surfaces and limiting newfound erosion.

Saturday, June 12, is your chance to help enhance Basalt’s Ponderosa Trail for varying physical and sensory abilities! Join RFOV and Ascendigo Autism Services as we install tables, walkways and signage to make this trail an in-town success.

Focus on…

The Scout Trail, which descends from Lookout Mountain into Glenwood Springs, is one of the older established trails in the Roaring Fork Valley. It was used by the Utes as an overland route from established areas in what is now Aspen and Glenwood Springs.