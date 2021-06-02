Scuttlebutt/Calendar – June 3, 2021

Email

Traffic alert

Signal replacement works begins on June 7 in Carbondale (where Highway 133 meets Meadowood Drive and Village Road) and in Glenwood Springs (where Highway 82 crosses 11th Street and 14th Street). Motorists should plan for single lane closures with side street impacts through December.

Back to business

Glenwood Springs City Hall is now open to public access from 8 a.m. to noon. Beginning Monday, June 7, regular business hours resume, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Public meetings will remain virtual until further notice.

Creating in clay

Carbondale Clay Center is registering folks for adult classes and special workshops, including Raku, soda, and figurative ceramic relief work techniques. More info at carbondaleclay.org

Equity

Aspen Film and Aspen Institute Arts Program present the 2021 Eisner/Lauder New Views Documentaries and Dialogue series beginning Friday, June 4 with “My Name is Pauli Murray”. The series continues on Friday, June 11 and June 18, with films that “tell the stories of trailblazers fighting for representation and gender equity.” For tickets to each virtual screening, visit aspenfilm.org

Youth Ascent

Teens, 12 to 18 years old, can now register for YouthZone’s 2021 Ascent Youth Film Festival. No equipment is needed to participate and cash prizes will be awarded for completing a short film. Participants will receive mentorship this summer and the films will debut at an event in September. To register, email Claire Hemme at chemme@youthzone.com

Now showing…

The Crystal Theatre announced in a recent newsletter, “We are working toward re-opening. Sooner than later. Stay Tuned!” Meanwhile, virtual cinema is offered with 50% of ticket sales supporting the theater. Current offerings include “New French Shorts 2021” and “City of Ali”. More at crystaltheatrecarbondale.com

Bag fees

Carbondale’s $0.20 bag fee is back at City Market. This fee supports town initiatives to help the environment by reducing plastic use and funding the annual Spring Clean-Up Event.

HWY 133 work

Rockfall mitigation continues at the Firehouse, mile point 52.59, with wire mesh installation. Travel impacts remain the same, with traffic holds of up to 20 minutes from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Stay informed about the project, anticipated to continue through October, at bit.ly/133updates

Strawberry spirit

Alpine Bank, the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association, and local businesses and organizations invite the community to decorate Glenwood Springs with strawberries on the weekend of June 18. For more info, visit glenwoodchamber.com/berryspecial

Convergent Circus

Carbondale Arts is hosting a new event in September at 13 Moons with interactive performance and art centered around the four elements: fire, water, air, and earth. “After a year of plague, politics and division, The Convergent Circus will bring inspiration and healing to those who partake.” To pitch an installation or performance, contact amy@carbondalearts.com

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Francie Jacober and Rachel Kelmanson (June 4); Stephanie Ayala, Lacy Hughes, Johnny Nieslanik and Jim Ryan (June 5); Erin Cuseo, Lisa Goddard, John Klusmire and Illene Pevec (June 6); Jenn Roeser (June 7); Burk Golden, Tyler Vaughan and Diane Zastrow (June 8); Chad Knaus, Rock Leonard and Henry Ortiz (June 9); Rachael Boyle (June 10).

~ Community Calendar ~

THURSDAY JUNE 3

CREATIVE CLUB Basalt Library’s Teen Creative Club meets outside the library on Thursdays in June from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Social distancing and face masks are required. Program spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

UNDER THE SUN Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m. This week, photographer Paula Mayer interviews rodeo announcer Branden Edwards.

ART BASE OPENING The Art Base in Basalt presents a group exhibition featuring local artists on view through Aug. 31. The reception if at 5 p.m.

ART WALK Meet at Carbondale Town Hall to tour the new Art Around Town at 5:30 p.m. A reception follows at the Carbondale Clay Center at 7 p.m.

Rodeo Time The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at the Gus Darien Riding Arena. Slack is at 6 p.m. The main performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY JUNE 4

PAULI MURRAY Aspen Film and Aspen Institute Arts Program present a virtual screening of “My Name is Pauli Murray”, the story of a pioneering attorney, activist, and priest. Tickets at aspenfilm.org

LIBRARY ART Artist James Mason presents “Amalie’s Gift”, a 55-pound metal sculpture hanging at the Carbondale Library. The first reception is via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 4. Then, on Saturday at 1 p.m., an in-person reception takes place on the lawn outside the library. More info at gcpld.org

IDENTIDAD Y LIBERTAD Carbondale Arts presents a group exhibition curated by Gayle Embrey and Vanessa Porras. Armando Silva will be painting a mural at Stepping Stones at 4 p.m. Then, The Launchpad hosts an outdoor reception for the show at 5:30 p.m.

GARDEN CONCERT Jackson Emmer performs at the True Nature Peace Garden in partnership with KDNK and Steve’s Guitars at 5:30 p.m. More at truenaturehealingarts.com

LIVE MUSIC Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY JUNE 5

RESTORATION WORK Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers works on the Grizzly Creek Trail from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration at rfov.org

CLASES DE DANZA Dance Initiative and Carbondale Branch Library offer dance classes led in Spanish every Saturday in June at 10 a.m. More info at gcpld.org/summer-reading

BIKE SAFETY BikeThere Garfield County kicks off with a free, all-ages workshop at North Face Park in Carbondale at 10 a.m. Registration and other events at garfieldcleanenergy.org/bikethere

MR. ROARING FORK KDNK’s man pageant fundraiser is at Fourth and Main Street plaza in Carbondale beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for KDNK members, $15 for non-members. Contestants compete for free.

LIVE MUSIC Josefina Méndez, Tim Fox and Friends perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

OUTDOOR MOVIE Basalt Library screens the baseball comedy classic “A League of Their Own” outside the library at 8:30 p.m. RSVP at basaltlibrary.org

SUNDAY JUNE 6

Basalt Half Marathon The 44th annual Basalt Half Marathon is open to individuals and two-person relay teams with all proceeds benefiting the Basalt High School cross country team. Runners will be bussed to the start from Lion’s Park at 7 a.m. More info and registration at basalthalfmarathon.com

QI Basalt Library offers Tai Chi for beginners outside on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is requested at info@basaltlibrary.org

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon guides a trip on Independence Pass, departing from the Continental Divide parking lot at 8 a.m. To register, email chris.daniels@gmail.com

TRAIL TOUR Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads a hike to survey work on the Grizzly Creek Trail from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration at rfov.org

LIVE MUSIC Jill Cohn performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY JUNE 7

100% Capacity All Roaring Fork Transportation Authority buses and routes, including the Maroon Bells shuttle, return to full seated capacity. Masks are still be required.

WILDFLOWER WALK Alex Menard guides a wildflower tour departing from the Marble Hub at 1 p.m.

TUESDAY JUNE 8

SKETCH Basalt Library gives away sketching kits from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while supplies last.

WEDNESDAY JUNE 9

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon guides a trip at Hay Park, departing from the RFTA overflow parking lot in Basalt at 6:30 a.m. To register, email jklong_mdi@yahoo.com

STORYTIME Speech-language pathologist Jocelyn Koenigsknecht teaches sign language and early literacy skills at Basalt Library at 10:30 a.m. Anyone over the age of two must wear a mask.

ASK A LAWYER Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

OUTDOOR YOGA Kula offers evening yoga at 689 Main Street in Carbondale at 6:30 p.m. For registration, visit kulayogaonmain.com

THURSDAY JUNE 10

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon guides walk along the Fryingpan River, departing from the RFTA overflow parking lot in Basalt at 6:30 a.m. To register, email jklong_mdi@yahoo.com

BMX RACES Weekly Thursday races occur at Crown Mountain Park beginning at 6 p.m.

GROUP RUN Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store at 6 p.m.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY JUNE 11

ASPEN FRINGE The 13th Annual Aspen Fringe Festival takes place June 11 and June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House. This year’s show features playwrights, dancers, composers, filmmakers, and photographers. For tickets, visit AspenShowTix.com

ASK A LAWYER Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

LIVE MUSIC John Michel and Michael Jude perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.