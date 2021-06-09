Carbondale Farmers’ Market: a Hump Day ritual!

Email

Carbondale Farmers’ Market Manager Jamie Wall welcomes you back to the first market of the season, Wednesday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The market features three of our favorite local farmers – Sara Tymczyszyn of Highwater Farms, Silt; and Erin Cuseo of Erin’s Acres and Matt Kennedy of Sopris Farm, Carbondale. A cook at the Mount Sopris Montessori Preschool, and caterer, Kennedy is known for his home-grown culinary mushrooms.

Expect to see Rock Bottom Ranch, JuNo Farms and Dooley Creek Farm rotate in through the season. The Meredith and Shipman families are regenerative ranchers, using animal husbandry to grow soil – the foundation of all farming, ranching – and life. They will offer pork, chicken and beef raised humanely, right here on Dooley Creek and the Crystal River!

A handful of farmers drive over from the North Fork Valley; some as far as three hours away. Another farmer comes from Arizona and lives here for summer, explains Wall. “That is why the Carbondale Farmers’ Market (CFM) is during the day – to support the farmers, their work and their families.”

Throughout its 15-year run, CFM has nurtured the local economy by featuring our farmers, ranchers, artisans and prepared food vendors. Their booths and tents will line both the grassy park and Fourth Street at Main. Bring your favorite market bag and fill it with wholesome treats and special gifts all summer. Be sure to check out one of our favorite baristas, Giana Grossman, and the elegant, earthy artistry she brings to her ceramic ware. Toadstool Traditions opens up the world of mushrooms and plant medicine. So much to discover, especially with pop-up vendors throughout the season.

Schedule a standing lunch or brunch date with a BFF. The market will even feature breakfast this summer! Picnic on the grass, treat yourselves to a loaf of fresh bread, artisanal cheeses. Nosh on empanadas, pierogies, sausages – or quality seafood! Kaleb’s Katch will be back. Sip ice cold kombucha, or coffee hot or cold. Bring a blanket or camp chairs – the market will feature live music on the town’s new stage every other week. KDNK will live-broadcast on the weeks in-between. Dive into the people watching. Catch up with long-unseen friends, post-pandemic.

For those who feel stretched, the CFM is a wonderful way to leverage your SNAP cards. Bring your card to the CFM information booth. Swipe your card and receive however much SNAP money you desire, using those SNAP dollars to purchase vegetables, fruit, breads, meat and cheeses. Spoil yourself. You deserve the best, freshest, most nutritious food the valley and our small town has to offer.

“The best is that small town feel,” says Wall. “I love just walking through the market and seeing my coworkers, someone I see at Bonfire, City Market, other business owners, patrons from the Rec Center. I just love seeing friends and neighbors and carrying on that conversation – oh, have you checked out this booth? You should go see this vendor!”

The CFM is a unique, wholesome experience. Make it an uplifting Hump Day ritual!