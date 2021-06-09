Fresh sculptures enliven public spaces

Email

Photos by Beth White

The Carbondale Public Art Commission’s 2021 “art walk” drew a pleasant crowd, eager to tour the new Art Around Town sculptures. Over a dozen pieces, carved, forged and fused from a diverse array of materials, were recently installed throughout the downtown area.

The group of curious citizens spilled in from every direction to converge at Town Hall, then dividing into smaller packs to accommodate for social distancing. Several of the artists traveled to Carbondale to join in the fun – one coming all the way from Canada!

After visiting each sculpture, the people reconvened for a lively reception generously hosted by the Carbondale Clay Center to cap off what can indubitably be called a total success.

The sculptures will remain on display for one year before being cycled out. Of course, there’s always the possibility that a private individual or group of motivated folks rallies to purchase a sculpture to keep or donate to the town’s permanent collection.

Learn more about the Public Art Commission by visiting bit.ly/CdaleArt

Canadian artist Paul Reimer shows off “Forward”, a celebration of movement forged from steel.

Fruita sculptor Pavia Justinian and “Mahina”, her bioluminsecent water nymph.

Tucson artist Peter Eisner made “Juggle” from fused glass and steel.