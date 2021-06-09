Carbondale's community connector

Hoogenboom crowned Mr. Roaring Fork 2021!

Locations: News Published Hoogenboom crowned Mr. Roaring Fork 2021! thumbnail Matt Hoogenboom was proudly crowned Mr. Carbondale 2021 by Camy Britt.

Photos by Mark Burrows

KDNK’s most rambunctious fundraiser returned on Saturday, June 5, with five contestants vying for the coveted title of Mr. Roaring Fork!

  • Trudi Watkins thumbnail

Bedecked in bright, Carbondale-biker-gang colors, Krishna Thapa demonstrates his superior bike handling skills.

  • RJ Paddywacks thumbnail

Judge Rebecca Binion never stopped laughing that day.

  • Spanish Pitkin OST thumbnail

Carbondale’s finest: Matt Hoogenboom with his “strapping” friend, Travis Yoakum, Krishna Thapa, James Steindler and Jamie Kinnard.

  • Aspen Hospital Primary Care thumbnail
Tags: #KDNK #Mark Burrows #Mr. Roaring Fork
▲Top
Close