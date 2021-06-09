Hoogenboom crowned Mr. Roaring Fork 2021!

Locations: News Published Jun. 9, 2021
Photos by Mark Burrows
KDNK’s most rambunctious fundraiser returned on Saturday, June 5, with five contestants vying for the coveted title of Mr. Roaring Fork!
Bedecked in bright, Carbondale-biker-gang colors, Krishna Thapa demonstrates his superior bike handling skills.
Judge Rebecca Binion never stopped laughing that day.
Carbondale’s finest: Matt Hoogenboom with his “strapping” friend, Travis Yoakum, Krishna Thapa, James Steindler and Jamie Kinnard.
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
Donate >