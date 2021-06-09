Hoogenboom crowned Mr. Roaring Fork 2021!

Email

Photos by Mark Burrows

KDNK’s most rambunctious fundraiser returned on Saturday, June 5, with five contestants vying for the coveted title of Mr. Roaring Fork!

Bedecked in bright, Carbondale-biker-gang colors, Krishna Thapa demonstrates his superior bike handling skills.

Judge Rebecca Binion never stopped laughing that day.

Carbondale’s finest: Matt Hoogenboom with his “strapping” friend, Travis Yoakum, Krishna Thapa, James Steindler and Jamie Kinnard.