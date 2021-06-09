RFOV Trail Notes – June 10, 2021

Email

Trail Know-how

Ever walked along a trail and seen rocks lined-up leading right off the edge? Why are those pesky rocks there? Are they installed by mischievous trail crews just to trip unsuspecting hikers? In reality, these are a feature (not a problem) of the trail. Called “waterbars,” these features divert water off the trail during intense rain and melt-offs, preventing streams from forming down the middle of the trail. Waterbars decrease hazards, reduce erosion and improve your trail experience!

Recent Trail Work

May 22: Over 30 volunteers of all ages joined Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV), the U.S. Forest Service and Gay For Good for our first community project on behalf of the Glenwood Canyon Restoration Alliance in the Grizzly Creek burn area at the Jess Weaver/No Name Trail. Volunteers cleared the trail corridor, removed large brush piles left over from fire lines, built a series of stepping stones to cross a creek and closed off social trails while maintaining and creating waterbars. Thanks to all who came out!

May 25: Dedicated community members came out for a third consecutive week to complete the community trail-build section of the Sutey Ranch Trail Complex Project. Working with RFOV and Roaring Fork Mountain Biking Association staff, volunteers built 1.5 miles of new trail in addition to berms along tight corners, and cleared sections with narrow corridors to ensure pleasant biking, horseback riding and hiking. The remainder of the trail is being completed by a professional crew using machinery. The trail is slotted for a July opening.

May 28: Students from the Marble Charter School joined RFOV staff to maintain the Carbonate Creek Trail near Marble. The students worked diligently on the last day before summer vacation to trim vegetation encroaching on the trail corridor — we appreciate these students and teachers for their hard work and hope that they enjoy a well deserved summer break!

Upcoming Trail Work

Saturday, June 12: RFOV, the town of Basalt and Ascendigo Autism Services will rebuild the

Ponderosa Trail that extends upriver from the Musical/Seed Garden. This project is part of RFOV’s Trails and Ways Initiative, which aspires to create a network of trails across the Roaring Fork Valley suited to trail-users of varying sensory, motor, cognitive and physical abilities. We hope to see you there!

Focus on… Mount Sopris

Based upon local relief, Mount Sopris is one of the largest peaks in Colorado. At 12,965 ft, the twin peaks rise nearly 6,400 feet above the valley below it to the west in a distance of only 2.7 miles. For comparison, this dwarfs the local relief of the famous fourteener Maroon Peak, which only rises 4,300 feet above its nearest valley floor in a comparable distance. Peaks attaining 6,000 feet or more of local relief are rare within the contiguous United States.