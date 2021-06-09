Scuttlebutt / Calendar – June 10, 2021

Email

What a gas

The Roaring Fork Valley Co-Op is celebrating having delivered one million gallons of propane in the current fiscal year, which began Aug. 1. Having first opened in Basalt in 1950, the Co-Op has been in the bulk fuel delivery business for decades. In 2015, services expanded to include residential propane deliveries. Learn more about the advantages of membership at rfvcoop.com

Making history

The new Dinkel Mercantile Museum is opening soon and in need of volunteers. For details, contact the Carbondale Historical Society at info@carbondalehistory.org

Powering art

The Powers Art Center is welcoming visitors back Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the last Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Children’s art activities at the museum include drawing kits, art talks and a craft tent on Thursdays in July. Learn more at powersartcenter.org

Coming soon…

The Crystal Theatre marquee has been updated: “Re-opening soon. End of June.” According to a recent email, “Admission will require proof of vaccination at the ticket window.” Look for a full article in next week’s paper. Meanwhile, Bow Tie Cinemas announced that Movieland 7 in El Jebel will open on June 18 with a “welcome back weekend” featuring special offers and ticket raffles. Unvaccinated persons are asked to wear a mask.

Community Read

Author Louise Erdrich’s novel “The Night Watchman”, winner of the 2021 Aspen Words Literary Prize, was selected for the third annual Community Read presented by Aspen Words and Pitkin County Library. Free copies of the book are available by registering at pitcolib.org/communityread with an online author talk scheduled for Aug. 2.

Youth theater

Theatre Aspen Education will produce more shows this summer than ever with “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, “Willy Wonka Jr.”, and “Peter and the Starcatcher”. Classes for rising kindergarten through twelfth graders include puppetry, singing and dancing. Details at theatreaspen.org/education

Fair trade

The 10,000 Villages international craft fair hosts a first-ever summer sale at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs on Friday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, June 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. All proceeds directly benefit the artisans.

Disbanding

LET THEM ROAR, a beloved local music group, announced to fans via their newsletter that after 10 years of making music, they will play their final show at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair on Friday, July 23, at 5 p.m. “Constellations”, a new EP, will be released later this summer thanks to support from fans. Says the newsletter, “We love each other and will always cherish what we built together.”

Wheeling and dealing

Phil Long Dealerships, the largest privately-held automotive group in Colorado, announced on June 2 the acquisition of Glenwood Springs Subaru. “Phil Long Subaru” will be staffed by the same team in place prior to the acquisition.

~ Calendar ~

Carbondale Wild West Rodeo

Every Thursday Through Aug. 19

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Slack is at 6 p.m.

Grand Entry is at 7:30 p.m.

Special event dates:

July 1 – Independence Day Celebration

A star-spangled celebration, funny man/rodeo clown Joe Carr returns to entertain rodeo fans.

July 8 – The One Arm Bandit

15-time recipient of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association Entertainer of the Year Award John Payne, The One Arm Bandit, shows off an array of skills.

July 15 – Tough Enough to Wear Pink

R & A Enterprises sponsors this tradition, honoring those who have fought the tough fight against breast cancer. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Calaway Young Cancer Center at Valley View Hospital.

Aug. 5 – Tomas Garcilazo

Tomas Garcilazo Charro on the Road, is all the rave on the rodeo circuit for his amazing skills as a rope handler and horse trainer.

Aug. 12 – Hawaiian Night

Want to see cowboys in grass skirts? This is the night.

Aug. 19 – Last Rodeo of the Season

See who wins the All Around Saddle and event buckles.

THURSDAY JUNE 10

ART OPENINGS Aspen Art Museum presents two new shows: “Cerith Wyn Evans: Aspen Drift” and “Precious Okoyomon: Every Earthly Morning the Sky’s Light Touches Ur Life is Unprecedented in its Beauty”. The gallery is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

EQUITY Aspen Film and Aspen Institute Arts Program present “Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” available via streaming at visit aspenfilm.org

CREATIVE CLUB Basalt Library’s Teen Creative Club meets outside the library on Thursdays in June from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

LEGAL CLINIC Volunteer attorneys assist with legal matters via one-on-one phone beginning at 2 p.m. Sign up by calling 970-927-4311 or by emailing info@basaltlibrary.org

LIVE MUSIC Randal Utterback and Smokin’ Joe Kelly perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY JUNE 11

HEALTHCARE PANEL Midvalley Family Practice, the Western and Rural Colorado Health Care Coalition and the Valley Health Alliance host a virtual panel at 9 a.m. to discuss challenges and changes in primary care and integrated healthcare. To register, email etbreck@gmail.com or call 970-389-4574.

MUSIC CLASS Basalt Library offers an outdoor music class for young children at 10 a.m. Sign-up at basaltlibrary.org

ASPEN FRINGE The 13th Annual Aspen Fringe Festival takes place June 11 and June 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House. For tickets, visit AspenShowTix.com

SOUND HEALING Dr. Zachary Cashin offers a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Tickets at davinikent.org

LIVE MUSIC John Michel and Michael Jude perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 7 p.m.

STREAMIN’ STEVE’S Katy Guillen performs at Steve’s Guitars at 7:30. The livestream will be available via the “GrassRoots Community Network” YouTube channel.

SATURDAY JUNE 12

FARMERS’ MARKET The Aspen Saturday Market is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TRAIL BUILD Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) works on Basalt’s Ponderosa Trail with Ascendigo Autism Services at 8:30 a.m. Registration at rfov.org

AMBASSADOR TRAINING Colorado 14ers Initiative and RFOV provide a half-day educational opportunity at 9 a.m. More info at rfov.org

BIKE THERE BikeThere Garfield County continues with free, all-ages bike repair workshops in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs at 10 a.m. Details and other events at garfieldcleanenergy.org/bikethere

CLASES DE DANZA Dance Initiative and Carbondale Branch Library offer dance classes led in Spanish every Saturday in June at 10 a.m. More info at gcpld.org/summer-reading

PUPPET SHOW Rocky Mountain Puppets presents “Tall Tales of the Lost Temple” at Basalt Library at 5 p.m. Details at basaltlibrary.org

LIVE MUSIC Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY JUNE 13

TRAIL TOUR RFOV leads a tour of Basalt’s Ponderosa Trail at 10 a.m. Sign-up at rfov.org

LIVE MUSIC Josefina Mendez and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 11 a.m.

MONDAY JUNE 14

UKULELE FOR TEENS Basalt Library offers a ukulele class for teens at 1 p.m. Registration is required at bit.ly/BRLukulele

DIDGERIDOO DOWN UNDER Garfield County Libraries offer a live reptile presentation on Zoom at 3 p.m. Registration at gcpld.org

TUTOR TRAINING

English In Action welcomes new volunteers online at 5:30 p.m. To register email info@englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200.

TUESDAY JUNE 15

HOEDOWN

Aspen Historical Society hosts the Holden/Marolt Hoedown from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets at aspenhistory.org or 970-925-3721.

CLIMATE CONSIDERATIONS

Garfield Clean Energy offers an informative webinar on cold climate heat pumps at 5:30 p.m. Registration at bit.ly/ColdClimateWebinar

WEDNESDAY JUNE 16

FARMERS’ MARKET The Carbondale market is at Fourth and Main Street on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

D&D Ever wanted to play Dungeons and Dragons but didn’t know where to start? Basalt Library offers a four-part program for teens on Wednesdays at 4 p.m. Registration is required at bit.ly/BRLdnd

LIVE MUSIC Oran Mor performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

WOLF EDUCATION Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to attend an online presentation on wolf reintroduction at 6 p.m. The focus of this session is livestock damage minimization and compensation. Registration at bit.ly/CPWWolfZoom

MOVIE NIGHT Anderson Ranch and Aspen Film present “Waste Land”, a documentary about the transformative power of art and the human spirit, at the Anderson Ranch campus at 7 p.m. For tickets visit andersonranch.org/events/

FRIDAY JUNE 18

STRAWBERRY SPIRIT Glenwood Springs will be decorated with strawberries to honor the annual festival. For more info, visit glenwoodchamber.com/berryspecial

LATIN FUSION Basalt Regional Library welcomes in the summer with an outdoor concert by the Josefina Mendez Quintet at 6 p.m.