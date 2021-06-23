Obituary: John Anthony Golman

Email

August 11, 1942 – September 14, 2020

John Anthony Golman was born August 11, 1942 in Lafayette, Colorado. He graduated from Centaurus High School in Lafayette in 1960 and shortly thereafter joined the military. John served in the United States Air Force for four years. In 1963, he married his high school sweetheart, Linda DiGiallonardo. John, Linda and their two children, Kerri Lynn and John Aaron, moved to the Western Slope in 1975, eventually settling down in Carbondale.

John was a master carpenter who worked for Harriman Construction for over 30 years building multi-million-dollar homes in the Aspen and Snowmass areas. He also remodeled the family home, customizing cabinets, windows and decks – if it could be built, John could build it or modify it. His creativity was amazing, and his vision for projects: impeccable.

John always loved to go deer and elk hunting every year when the season opened, but was most passionate about hunting elk. He hunted both bow and rifle season and perfected his elk bugle over the years. During the 30 plus years John learned in the backcountry, he was often a “freelance outfitter” for friends and family, taking them to the “best spots” to hunt and fish. He loved to fish and was never without a pole in his truck.

A Celebration of Life will be held for John on July 31, 2021 at Sonlight Foursquare Church, 355 Mitchell Creek Road, in Glenwood Springs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Light refreshments will follow the service. Please send inquiries to kerribinns@gmail.com