Scuttlebutt / Calendar – June 24, 2021

Delta variant

Garfield County Public Health, together with Grand River Health and Valley View, hosted a press conference on July 22 to discuss trends that prompted the county to move back to “yellow” on the COVID dial. In summary, areas with lower vaccination rates are seeing higher rates of cases requiring hospitalization. Colorado currently has the second highest rate of the Delta variant in the country and Garfield County reported five COVID-related deaths since the beginning of May, including two “breakthrough” cases among older people who had been fully vaccinated. With the risk that COVID will continue to mutate, health officials prompt the public to get fully vaccinated. For free opportunities in Garfield County, visit garfield-county.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccine/

Francisco’s case

The community is invited to a forum regarding Michael Francisco’s case on Tuesday, June 29, at 7 p.m. at the outdoor amphitheater behind The Orchard Church. Members of the board of trustees, including Mayor Dan Richardson, plus Police Chief Kirk Wilson, Town Manager Jay Harrington and restorative justice facilitator Barbe Chambliss will be in attendance to answer questions. This forum is not a restorative justice process, but a chance for community members to offer concerns and receive clarity on details of the case and process thus far.

Waste diversion

The Recycle Colorado Association recognized Pitkin County with the “Outstanding Government Recycling/Diversion Program” award at their annual conference on June 16. With a diversion rate of 38 percent in 2019 (the most recent year for which data is available), Pitkin County has the highest diversion rate of any Colorado county. This leading diversion rate is largely due to the county’s efforts to limit organic materials from being buried in the landfill with the second largest composting facility in the state, diverting 13,000 tons of organics from the landfill annually.

Get outdoors

On June 21, Governor Jared Polis signed three bills to expand recreation access initiatives and increase conservation funds for natural resources in Colorado. The “Create Outdoor Equity Grant Program” aims to increase access and opportunity for underserved youth and their families to experience the outdoors. A new “Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass” option will be available for Coloradans registering a vehicle in 2023 to help Colorado Parks and Wildlife improve services. The new legislation also transfers $25 million from the state’s general fund to assist outdoor equity initiatives, park improvements, conservation efforts and backcountry search and rescue programs.

Volunteer literacy

Literacy Outreach is recruiting volunteers to tutor essential literacy or English language skills to an adult learner. All you need is a desire to help, the ability to read and speak English, and three hours per week. Join an upcoming information session at the Glenwood Springs office on Monday, June 28, at 6 p.m.; at the Carbondale Library on Wednesday, June 30, at 6 p.m.; or virtually on Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. and Wednesday, June 30, at noon. For more info, call 970-945-5282 or 970-309-3983.

Good deal!

Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrea Stewart was named chairman of the board of directors for the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce, a program serving the entire state and representing over 50,000 businesses. Congratulations!

Pickleball 101

Carbondale resident Joe Markham offers free pickleball lessons for adult beginners beginning July 6. For more info, call 274-4695 or 456-4400.

Now hiring

Roaring Fork Conservancy is looking for a part-time, year-round watershed educator. Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree in natural resources, science, environmental studies or similar field and at least two years of experience teaching environmental education, classroom teaching and/or teaching in a non-formal setting. For a full job description, visit roaringfork.org

They say it’s your birthday

-~- Calendar -~-

THURSDAY JUNE 24

GARDEN MUSIC CONCERT SERIES Carbondale Arts presents “Sambe e Bossa Nova” with MinTze Wu, Alfredo Muro and Shannon Johnson performing at 6 p.m. Tickets at carbondalearts.com

DANCE WORKSHOP Dance Initiative artist-in-residence Netta Yerushalmy offers a community dance workshop at The Launchpad at 6:15 p.m. Registration is at danceinitiative.org

LIVE MUSIC Randal Utterback and Smokin’ Joe Kelly perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY JUNE 25

TRAIL TOUR Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads a fishing trip to American Lake, meeting at the trailhead at 9 a.m. Registration at rfov.org

WILD WEST RODEO Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo at the Gus Darien Riding Arena. Slack is at 6 p.m. Grand entry is at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC LP Herd performs at Heather’s in Basalt, and The Low End plays at Patina in Carbondale, at 6:30 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE The Crystal Theatre opens its doors again with “Dream Horse” showing at 7:30 p.m. each evening through Monday.

JAZZ ASPEN Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr. and Jon Cleary perform at the Hotel Jerome at 7 p.m. Jamison Ross plays at The Little Nell at 9 p.m. Brazilian musician Badi Assad entertains at the Here House at 9 p.m. Monty Alexander Trio entertains at the Aspen Art Museum at 9:30 p.m. And Jamison Ross plays at The Little Nell at 10:30 p.m. The JAS June Experience continues all weekend in Aspen. Tickets at jazzaspensnowmass.org

SATURDAY JUNE 26

OVERNIGHT TRAIL BUILD Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) takes a crew up Avalanche Creek at 8:30 a.m., returning on Sunday afternoon. Registration at rfov.org

RESTORATION WORK RFOV works with Pitkin County and Roaring Fork Conservancy at Lazy Glen Open Space to pull weeds and plant native species along the Roaring Fork River at 8:30 a.m. Registration at rfov.org

RECYCLING EVENT Eagle County and the town of Basalt host a free community recycling event at Basalt High School, open to Basalt and El Jebel residents, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Electronic waste, household hazardous waste, metal and yard waste will all be accepted. No appointment is necessary.

PARKRUN Runners are invited to a free, weekly 5k run/walk on Saturdays beginning at 9 a.m. at the Aspen Golf Club. A post-run tailgate party with donated coffee and pastries is catered by Paradise Bakery. To register, visit parkrun.us/aspen

BIKE EXPO The first-ever Garfield County BikeExpo is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Centennial Park in Glenwood Springs. Proprietors of fun, funk, handmade or otherwise awesome cycles are encouraged to register at bit.ly/BikeThereExpo

ARTISAN MARKET Enjoy an intimate and specialized shopping experience supporting over 20 local artisans, with cocktails from Marble Distilling, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Old Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch.

HARM REDUCTION High Rockies Harm Reduction hosts a fundraiser at Miners Park in Carbondale from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with live music, food and drinks, a silent auction and other fun activities. Sign up to volunteer at volunteersignup.org/WMDPQ

LIVE MUSIC Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

DANCE PERFORMANCE Dance Initiative artist-in-residence Netta Yerushalmy performs outdoors at the Thompson House at 7:30 p.m.. Registration is at danceinitiative.org

SUNDAY JUNE 27

QIGONG The Red Thread Institute teaches Qigong at True Nature from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register at redthreadinstitute.org

BASALT SUNDAY MARKET Local producers sell their goods next to Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Chris Bank performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 11 a.m.

TRIBUTE TO FIRST RESPONDERS Aspen arts organizations honor Roaring Fork Valley heroes with a free community event at the Benedict Music Tent at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at aspenmusicfestival.com

MONDAY JUNE 28

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon leads a West Elk Creek trip meeting at Tractor Supply in West Glenwood at 7 a.m. To reserve a spot, email Tom at immac6@gmail.com

TUESDAY JUNE 29

TALON TALK Basalt Library hosts Nature’s Educators for an outdoor presentation about raptors and their importance to our ecosystems at 10:30 a.m. – weather permitting. Alternatively, the event will be held virtually on the library’s Facebook page.

CONTAINER GARDENING Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters teach gardening in a small area online at 5 p.m. Register for free at gcpld.org/summer-reading

WEDNESDAY JUNE 30

CARBONDALE FARMERS’ MARKET Discover fresh produce and locally-made goods every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fourth and Main.

WACKY WEDNESDAY Basalt Library offers a free activity for first to fourth graders at 2:30 p.m. Craft kits are also available until 5:30 p.m. while supplies last. No registration necessary.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT LIVE The Arts Campus at Willits and Basalt Chamber of Commerce offer festivities throughout the Basalt area from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LAKE CHRISTINE EDUCATION RFOV and Basalt Library present on restoration efforts – online at 6 p.m. Registration at rfov.org

LIVE MUSIC Feeding Giants performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY JULY 1

BILINGUAL STORYTIME Basalt Library invites families with toddlers to outdoor storytime, weather permitting, at 10:30 a.m.

TEEN CREATIVE CLUB Basalt Library invites teens to work on crafts at the library at 3p.m. Program spots are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.

FRIDAY JULY 2

VAUDEVILLE REVUE The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s summer show kicks off at 6 p.m. Tickets at gvrshow.com