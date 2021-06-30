Carbondale's community connector

Bountiful Basalt’s Farmer’s Market

Sopris Sun Executive Director Todd Chamberlin joined Bennett Bramson at Rotary Club of Aspen's booth on Sunday, July 27.

Photos by Raleigh Burleigh

Basalt’s Sunday Market is back in action! A handful of this year’s vendors include:

Jo Altmaier sharing her colorful work at Jo’s Little Art.

Dustin Rowe of Dustino’s Pizza preparing wood-fired pizza with his portable oven.

Tiffany Pineda, serving homemade cinnamon rolls and fresh loaves of bread at Slow Dough.

Maria and Karina Bedoy bring beautiful clothing imported from Mexico at La Guadalupana.

Dave Shepherd of Shepherd Breads celebrates his third summer of wholesale.

Rebecca Borges and her fiancé Emily Oyer displaying whimsical jewelry made of polymer clay at Blueshroom.

Santiago Barajas sells Barajas Dream Orchard fruit.

Laura and Romina Charcasky sling Argentine goods at La Pacifica.

Jeremy Joseph of Blind Faith Photography with large landscape prints.

Ava Gilbert brings the fruits of her first season with Daybreak Gardens.

