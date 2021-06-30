HRHR advances its vision

Email

By James Steindler

The rain could not keep High Rockies Harm Reduction (HRHR) Founder and Executive Director Maggie Seldeen, board members and volunteers from putting on the event. There was a silent auction with several items donated by local businesses, Seldeen led a Narcan training (Narcan is used to reverse an opioid overdose as it’s happening and has saved countless lives), activities – including face-painting and giant Jenga – and live musical performances by Mugsy Fay (Seldeen), Curly Bill and The Red Hill Rollers. HRHR will host another Narcan training via Zoom at First Friday, July 2 at 1 p.m. Go to HRHR’s Facebook page to register in advance. HRHR’s mission is “to empower the recovery community by promoting the autonomy, respect and dignity of all members of our society.” Folks can find information about HRHR at highrockiesharmreduction.com