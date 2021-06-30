Scuttlebutt / Calendar – July 1, 2021

Email

Libraries closure

All Garfield County libraries will be closed on Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. You can still browse and request books and other materials online.

Mountain Fair buzz

Carbondale Arts is ramping up for the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair. A dedicated exhibit at The Launchpad opens on July 9 with a reception at 5:30 p.m. This accompanies a retrospective podcast that launched on KDNK on Tuesday, June 29. The six-part series will continue every Tuesday at 4 p.m. through July 20, with music-based episodes airing on July 16 and July 18. Speaking of music, it was announced that Denver-based funk group The Motet will headline Saturday night at the fair! Volunteers can sign up at carbondalearts.com/mountain-fair/

CMC housing

Colorado Mountain College’s board of trustees announced a $40 million housing initiative to bring apartment-style housing to campuses in Breckenridge, Edwards, Spring Valley and Steamboat Springs, each slated for 38 units. The college aims to complete construction by June 2023 and begin leasing prior to the fall 2023 semester.

Hydroelectricity

Holy Cross Energy announced last week a new purchase power agreement with Grand Valley Hydro, LLC in Mesa County — securing 22,380 megawatt-hours of energy per year beginning late-2023. This agreement moves the nonprofit electric cooperative closer to their goal of providing members with 100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2030.

Comp plan update

Community engagement for Carbondale’s comprehensive plan update process begins with tabling at First Friday celebrations, July 2. The public is invited to meet Cushing Terrell, the firm contracted to lead the process, and learn more about an online survey.

Eviction moratorium

A temporary halt in residential evictions to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, as designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been extended through July 31. According to the press release, this is intended to be the final extension.

Global meeting

The Aspen International Mountain Foundation will host the United Nations Mountain Partnership Global Meeting in September 2022. The meeting will be held at the Aspen Institute campus and involve high level officials from 60 mountain countries and over 400 intergovernmental organizations, nongovernmental organizations and private sector partners with the goal of developing action plans to protect mountains and the global environment.

Ascendigo

Supporters of Keep Missouri Heights Rural are celebrating the decision by Garfield County Commissioners to deny Ascendigo Autism Services’ application for a summer camp in Missouri Heights. Both Mike Samson and John Martin voted against the proposal, contrary to their staff’s recommendation, while Tom Jankovsky voted in favor of Ascendigo Ranch.

Animal cruelty

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Initiative 16, which would have imposed state animal cruelty laws on the livestock industry, is invalidly written. The initiative, if approved by voters, would have required that livestock be slaughtered only after the animal lives a quarter of its natural lifespan.

Food pantries

Lift-Up food pantries are scheduled to reopen gradually over the summer. The New Castle pantry will reopen on Wednesday, July 14 with nonperishable and fresh options. Drive-thru distribution will continue in Carbondale and Glenwood into August and Rifle into September. For a complete schedule and volunteer opportunities, visit liftup.org

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Cory Feldman, John Matchael, Jax Moss and Kyle Obuhanick (July 1); Staci Dickerson, Jeanie Chestnutt, Giana Grossman-Loiola, Dean Harding, Miranda Hyer, Bruce Kirk and Laurie Loeb (July 2); Katie Jones, Maggie Jones, Tony Mendez, Addy Moss, Dani Ott, Cindy Sadlowski, Sissy Sutro and Luke Turner (July 3); Trevor Allen, Rachel Cooper, Brad Geddes and Dominic Molinari (July 4); Herb Feinzig, H Mavis Fitzgerald, Adele Moss, Fiona Obuhanick, Conor Ward and Chris Wurtsmith (July 5); Teri Bruna, David Clark and Nannette Weinhold (July 6).

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY JULY 1

WILD WEST RODEO

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo at the Gus Darien Riding Arena. Slack is at 6 p.m. Grand entry is at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

John Michel and Michael Jude perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY JULY 2

ROARING FORK FRIDAYS

Eagle County managers, elected officials, department directors, and other staff visit the Roaring Fork Valley every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the El Jebel Community Center.

RIFLE MARKET

The Rifle Farmer’s Market at Heinze Park is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

POP-UP MARKET

Harmony Scott Creative Collective welcomes a dozen local artists selling handmade goods from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guitarist Stephen Ferry will accompany with live folk music.

COMP PLAN UPDATE

Cushing Terrell, contracted to lead Carbondale’s comprehensive plan update, greets the community with a booth on Main Street from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

FIRST FRIDAY

Steve’s Guitars presents the 21st Annual Mt. Sopris Music Fest with local bands performing at the Fourth Street Plaza from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WILD LIFE

The Art Base in Basalt presents a solo exhibition by Leah Potts with nearly 50 watercolor paintings of animals. The opening reception is at 5 p.m. and the show will continue through July 31. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

GARDEN CONCERT

True Nature Healing Arts presents Birds of Play in partnership with KDNK and Steve’s Guitars at 5:30 p.m. The concert is open with a suggested donation of $20 and will be live broadcast on KDNK.

VAUDEVILLE REVUE

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s summer show kicks off at 6 p.m. Tickets at gvrshow.com

LIVE MUSIC

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m. Henry Hill performs at Atina Bar and Grille in Carbondale at 7 p.m.

MOVIE NIGHT

“Dream Horse” continues at the Crystal Theatre through Monday at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY JULY 3

ASPEN MARKET

Located at Hunter and Hopkins, the Aspen Saturday Market is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

GLENWOOD MARKET

Located in the Rite Aid parking lot, 15th and Grand in Glenwood Springs, this market is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

PARKRUN

Runners are invited to a free, weekly 5k run/walk on Saturdays beginning at 9 a.m. at the Aspen Golf Club. A post-run tailgate party with donated coffee and pastries is catered by Paradise Bakery. To register, visit parkrun.us/aspen

MUSEUM OPENING

The Dinkel Mercantile Museum opens at the historic pioneer log cabin in Carbondale (499 Weant Blvd). Newly renovated, inside and out, the authentic mercantile display also boasts a souvenir gift shop and apothecary. The opening is from noon to 4 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Queen Bees perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY JULY 4

BASALT SUNDAY MARKET

Local producers sell their goods next to Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

REDSTONE PARADE

Fourth of July festivities in Redstone begin at 10 a.m. with pie and ducky sales at the General Store. Don’t miss “the only parade you get to see twice” cruising up and down the boulevard at noon. The Ducky Derby begins at Propaganda Pie at 2 p.m., followed by live entertainment.

JULY FOURTH CELEBRATION

The City of Glenwood Springs hosts a community celebration in Two Rivers Park from noon to 6 p.m. with music by Shady Lane, Suzanne Paris and Crosstown Traffic (a Rolling Stones tribute band).

INDEPENDENCE CONCERT

The Queen Bees perform in Sopris Park at 3 p.m. followed by Indigo Mojo at 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY JULY 6

COUNCIL COFFEES

Basalt Town Council invites constituents to drop by CC’s Café to share thoughts, ideas and concerns from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

TUNES AND TALES

Basalt Library hosts Aspen Music Festival and School musicians to perform “enchanted stories” outdoors, weather permitting, at 10:30 a.m.

MOUNTAIN FAIR PODCAST

Tune in to KDNK at 4 p.m. for archival audio telling the history of the Carbondale Mountain Fair.

TUESDAY MARKET

The Glenwood Springs Market in Sayre Park is on Tuesdays, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY JULY 7

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a trip following the East Maroon trail, meeting at the Aspen Chapel at 6:30 a.m. To join the trip, email jklong_mdi@yahoo.com

CARBONDALE FARMERS’ MARKET

Discover fresh produce and locally-made goods every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fourth and Main.

OUTDOOR BOOK CLUB

Basalt Library invites readers to meet under the big tent at noon.

WACKY WEDNESDAY

Basalt Library offers a free activity for first to fourth graders at 2:30 p.m. Craft kits are also available until 5:30 p.m. while supplies last. No registration necessary.

ASK A LAWYER

Alpine Legal Services offers a hotline clinic on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Call 970-368-2246 and visit alpinelegalservices.org for the schedule of dates by legal topic.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT LIVE

The Arts Campus at Willits and Basalt Chamber of Commerce offer festivities throughout the Basalt area from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Damian Smith performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY JULY 8

FARM CONNECTIONS

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hosts an animal meet-and-greet at Rock Bottom Ranch at 10:30 a.m. Register at aspennature.org

SHOES

Aspen Dance Connection performs at the Carbondale Library at 10 a.m. The group will perform again at the Rifle Library on Friday at 10 a.m.

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

LETTERPRESS WORKSHOP

The Project Shop teaches printing at Basalt Library on Thursdays in July at 6 p.m. To register, email cclick@basaltlibrary.org

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store at 6 p.m.

KARAOKE THURSDAYS

The Black Nugget offers karaoke on Thursdays at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY JULY 9

PAINTING PARTY

Art instructor Amy Fulstone guides an informal, step-by-step session with guaranteed success for all. The fee is $25 and includes supplies, canvas, snacks and wine. To pre-register, email segzislis@gmail.com

MOUNTAIN FAIR MEMORIES

“50 Years of Fair” opens at The Launchpad with a reception at 5:30 p.m. The gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

SATURDAY JULY 10

BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon explores Bogan Flats in Marble, meeting in Carbondale at 6:30 a.m. or Redstone at 7 a.m. To join the trip, email smnharris@gmail.com

WETLANDS RESTORATION

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers partners with Pitkin County Open Space and Trails to plant seedlings at North Star wetlands at 9:30 a.m. To register, visit rfov.org

MAGICAL MOMENTS

The Redstone Magical Moments Summer Concert Series returns at Avalanche Outfitter, behind the Redstone Coke Ovens, with Moors & McCumber performing at 6 p.m.

CONTEMPORARY DEBUT

Ecuadorian pop singer Neoma kicks off “Saturdays at Seven”, a new outdoor concert series hosted by The Arts Campus at Willits. All shows are free, but guests are asked to RSVP at TACAW.org

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

Basalt Library screens a popular Broadway musical at 8:30 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.