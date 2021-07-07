Obituary: Tom Bleskan

Email

June 20, 1954 – June 26, 2021

We are sad to announce the passing of long-time Carbondale resident Tom Bleskan. Tom died on June 26, 2021 at the age of 67 in Elora, Ontario.

He moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in the mid 1970s, initially living in Glenwood Springs and working for Gardiner Drywall. While doing drywall work, he took classes at Colorado Mountain College and became a journeyman electrician. This made it possible for him to be a lead electrician for the then-booming coal mine near Redstone. Always looking for a new challenge, Tom purchased a crane and began harvesting downed timber to construct custom built log homes. This is when he met his longtime business partner and friend, Brad Hendricks. They built log homes together and Tom traveled with Brad to Alaska to install wiring in an abandoned fish processing warehouse.

Tom somehow found time to acquire his pilot’s license and then, when coaxed, would share stories of harrowing flights in Alaska and difficult landings at Sardy Field. His love of flying and mechanics led him to design and start building his own helicopter, which sadly he was never able to finish and fly.

Always having a love for welding, he was well-known for his architectural and artistic creations for custom homes throughout the valley. Tom built and lived in two homes in the Crystal River Valley and was often seen hiking the hills with his two best friends, dogs Dave and Maya. An avid cyclist, Tom held a number of Strava hill climb records for rides in the area. During a pre-ride, carb-loading dinner at a local restaurant, he met the love of his life, Karen Schnarr, of Kitchener, Ontario. In November of 2018, after cycling to Maroon Lake, they exchanged vows, surviving a wild and crazy ride back home through the snow. Smitten, Tom decided to move to Ontario, Canada. He and Karen had many wonderful days of cycling throughout Ontario and along the shores of Lake Huron.

He is survived by his loving wife Karen in Elora, Ontario; his brothers Charles in Dillon and John in Littleton; and his devoted dog, Maya.

We welcome stories or anecdotes you may wish to share about Tom. Feel free to send them to his brother John: bleskan@earthlink.net