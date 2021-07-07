Scuttlebutt / Calendar – July 8, 2021

Email

Public Health Order

The State of Colorado enacted its fourth amended public health order relating to COVID-19 on June 30. Order 20-38 strongly encourages regular testing of unvaccinated persons in congregant settings and requires unvaccinated folks in those settings to wear a mask. In the past two months ten people in Garfield County have passed away due to COVID, four of whom were fully vaccinated and had severe underlying conditions.

I-70 closures

The Colorado Department of Transportation was again kept busy over the weekend clearing debris from mudslides in the Glenwood Canyon. Recurring mudslides have forced closures of the section of interstate a handful of times. Precautionary closures have also occurred with steady rainfall and the risk of flash floods.

Canyon recreation

The U.S. Forest Service reminds outdoor recreationists to use caution while adventuring in the Glenwood Canyon. “Even moderate rainfall rates can cause significant flooding and debris flow in the first few years after a wildfire,” said White River Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “Check the forecast before heading out to recreate in Glenwood Canyon. If rain is forecast, you may want to consider another option.”

Drought emergency

On July 1, Governor Jarred Polis signed a proclamation declaring a drought emergency for Western Colorado. Garfield County is among the counties considered to be in severe to exceptional drought conditions.

Best in show

You can exercise your vote for Carbondale’s Art Around Town 2021 “Best in Show” sculpture! Voters will find brochure boxes at the intersection of Promenade and the Rio Grande Trail (behind town hall) which includes a map to the various sculptures. The winning sculptor will receive $1,000 and bragging rights.

Chart Carbondale

The comprehensive plan update process is now underway with an online survey. “We branded the planning effort ‘Chart Carbondale’ to signal that this effort is charting the course for the future direction of the community,” says Planning Director Janet Buck. On top of community-wide outreach efforts, there will also be focus group sessions and in-depth interviews to guide the project. You can find the survey at CarbondaleKaleidoscope.org

Education funds

Teachers, parents and students are invited to provide input on the use of federal COVID relief funds for public education in Colorado. The state will receive roughly $132 million from three stimulus bills. To help maximize the impact of these one-time funds, a public survey and series of meetings are available here: bit.ly/COeducationfunds

Now hiring

UpRoot Colorado, an organization that aims to reduce agricultural surplus, increase nutritional security, support the economic stability of farms and reinstate food wisdom in communities, is now hiring for a part-time gleaning and outreach coordinator in the Roaring Fork Valley. For the application, visit bit.ly/gleanRFV

RMI denied

On Saturday, June 26, Garfield District Court Judge Anne Norrdin issued an order ending Rocky Mountain Industrials’ lawsuit against Garfield County. The lawsuit challenged the county’s authority to regulate the limestone quarry north of Glenwood Springs after commissioners cited the company for violating a special use permit.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jeremy Bennett, Sheija Binshaban and Melanie Finàn (July 8); Kristin Garwood, Will Grandbois, Barbara Jackson and Judith Ristchard (July 9); Peter Gilbert and Rita Marsh (July 10); Art Ackerman, Joanne Kaufman, Monica Munoz, Danny Muse, Mellie Rose, Bill Spence and Bob Young (July 11); Ian Bays, Ariana Gradow, Valerie Rose, Rebecca Self and Summer Scott (July 13); Ben Isak Green, Andrew Halloran-Taylor, John Tolan and Britney White (July 14).

~-~ Calendar ~-~

THURSDAY JULY 8

CAMP HALE TOUR To educate folks about lands that would be protected under the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, Wilderness Workshop leads a 5-mile hiking tour of Camp Hale at 8:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/camphale

BLACKHOLE LECTURE Aspen Center for Physics presents on space photography at 5:30 p.m. More info at aspenphys.org

SHOES Kiddos, ages seven to 12, can learn to dance at The Launchpad from 5 :30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Adults are invited to a happy-hour dance class at 6:15 p.m. Register at aspendanceconnection.org

FRIDAY JULY 9

PAINTING PARTY Amy Fulstone guides an informal, step-by-step session “with guaranteed success for all.” The fee is $25 and includes supplies, canvas, snacks and wine. To pre-register, email segzislis@gmail.com

MOUNTAIN FAIR MEMORIES “50 Years of Fair” opens at The Launchpad with a reception at 5:30 p.m. The gallery is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Mark Johnson and Josefina Mendez perform at Patina’s in Carbondale at 7 p.m.

SHOES Aspen Dance Connection presents “Shoes” at SAW Studio nightly at 7 p.m. through July 11. Tickets at aspendanceconnection.org

SUMMER OF SOUL The Crystal Theatre shows “Summer of Soul” at 7:30 p.m. nightly through June 12.

SATURDAY JULY 10

BIKE TRAILS Redstone’s Coal Basin Ranch bike trails are poised to open to the public. The trail system represents a public-private partnership to rehabilitate a landscape heavily impacted by coal mining up until 1991.

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon explores Bogan Flats in Marble, meeting in Carbondale at 6:30 a.m. or Redstone at 7 a.m. To join the trip, email smnharris@gmail.com

HISTORY HIKE The Aspen Historical Society hosts a hike on Aspen Mountain at 9 a.m. Register at bit.ly/AHShike

WETLANDS RESTORATION Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers partners with Pitkin County Open Space and Trails to plant seedlings at North Star wetlands at 9:30 a.m. To register, visit rfov.org

SHOES Carbonale Arts and Aspen Dance Connection host a shoe-making workshop at the Launchpad on July 10 and again on July 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration at aspendanceconnection.org

ART EXHIBITION “Colorado Impressions” by local artist Dan Young opens at the Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt with a reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. More at korologosgallery.com

MAGICAL MOMENTS The Redstone Magical Moments Summer Concert Series returns at Avalanche Outfitter, behind the Redstone Coke Ovens, with Moors & McCumber performing at 6 p.m.

CONTEMPORARY DEBUT Ecuadorian pop singer Neoma kicks off “Saturdays at Seven”, a new outdoor concert series hosted by The Arts Campus at Willits. All shows are free, but guests are asked to RSVP at TACAW.org

DRIVE-IN MOVIE Basalt Library screens a popular Broadway musical at 8:30 p.m. Space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

SUNDAY JULY 11

HOOSIER PASS HIKE To educate folks about lands that would be protected under the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, Wilderness Workshop leads a hiking tour at Hoosier Pass at 8:30 a.m. Register at bit.ly/hoosierpass

LAKE CHRISTINE TOUR In its third year of restoration, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers offers an educational hike and community project at the Lake Christine burn area at 8:30 a.m. Register at rfov.org

PARK CONCERT The Second Sunday music series continues at Sopris Park with Smuggler Mountain Trio at 4 p.m. and Wood Belly at 5 p.m.

YOUNG POETS The Young Poets Society convenes at Basalt Library at 3 p.m. to share truths aching for articulation.

MONDAY JULY 12

VIRTUAL PRESENTATION Garfield County Libraries present author Jessica Barnum sharing “Frolicky Foot Free”, an autobiographical poem, online at 2 p.m. More info at gcpld.org

TUESDAY JULY 13

TOTES Basalt Library gives away tie dye kits and tote bags, while supplies last, beginning at 10 a.m.

WEDNESDAY JULY 14

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon leads a trip at Hay Park, meeting in Carbondale at 7 a.m. To register, email smnharris@gmail.com

MOVIE NIGHT Anderson Ranch shows “Babette’s Feast”, a Scandinavian film exploring the life of an artist, at 6 p.m. Tickets include dinner and beverages, available at andersonranch.org/events

THURSDAY JULY 15

BIRDING Roaring Fork Audubon leads a trip at Difficult Campground on Highway 82 at 7 a.m. To register, email seaweedzg@hotmail.com

VIRTUAL PRESENTATION Garfield County Libraries offer a bilingual book presentation with author Jessica Barnum at 11 a.m. More info at gcpld.org

ADVOCACY AND ALES Wilderness Workshop, joined by the Western Slope Conservation Center, hosts a happy hour event at the Brass Anvil in Carbondale at 5:30 p.m.

RVR CONCERT American folk/pop singer/songwriter Brett Dennen performs a benefit concert for the ALC Foundation, helping families in need, at the River Valley Ranch golf course. Local band Shady Lane opens the free show at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are at bit.ly/RVRbenefit

BEYUL DINNER Beyul Retreat and Skye Gallery host an immersive, strolling dinner experience designed by artist-in-residency Heather Hansen at 6 p.m. More info at beyulretreat.com

COMPASSION The Way of Compassion Dharma Center reopens with a sand mandala ceremony at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. More info at wocdc.org

FRIDAY JULY 16

SWEET ROOT True Nature’s peace garden concert series continues with Sweet Root performing at 5:30 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY Davi Nikent offers a vibrational sound journey with Zachary Cashin at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

TEA CEREMONY Visiting Tibetan monks host a tea ceremony at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. More info at wocdc.org