Trail Notes – July 8, 2021

By Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers

Trail Knowhow

Drones or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) are fully prohibited from launching, landing or being operated within all designated wilderness areas within the United States. Beyond serving as a source of noise pollution that can disrupt the experiences of other visitors and the habitat quality of resident wildlife, UAS are illegal in wilderness areas due to laws in place that forbid the use of motorized equipment or vehicles and aircraft within these areas. The three nearest wilderness areas to the Roaring Fork Valley are the Maroon Bells-Snowmass, Hunter-Frying Pan and Ragged Wilderness areas.

Recent Trail Work

June 26 and 27: In partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) hosted our first overnight project since 2019 in the Avalanche Creek Basin. A small but dedicated group of volunteers joined RFOV Field Coordinator Carl Nelson to provide much-needed tread and corridor maintenance along sections of both the Avalanche Creek and Hell Roaring Creek trails. Thanks to all the hardworking volunteers who backpacked in to provide stewardship for these remote stretches of trail!

June 26: In partnership with Pitkin County Open Space and Trails and Roaring Fork Conservancy, RFOV was thrilled to host over 30 volunteers at the Lazy Glen Open Space riparian planting project. Working directly on the riverbank shelf of the Roaring Fork River, volunteers enthusiastically planted over 500 willow and cottonwood seedlings throughout the riparian area. These seedlings will help to stabilize the riverbank, provide shade for other plants and wildlife and discourage invasion by non-native grass species. Thanks to all who came out!

Upcoming Trail Work

July 11: Join RFOV, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Forest Service, Roaring Fork Conservancy and Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, on a combined Lake Christine volunteer restoration and Tour the Trails event. In our third consecutive year of restoration efforts in the Lake Christine burnscar area, volunteers will have the opportunity to explore the ongoing recovery while helping to remove invasive species and spread native seed mixes. We look forward to seeing you out there!

July 24 and 25: In partnership with the town of Marble, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, U.S. Forest Service and Slow Groovin’ Barbeque, RFOV is delighted to invite volunteers to take part in our Marble Stewardship Extravaganza weekend event. With a variety of projects in and around the town of Marble, this event will provide an opportunity for interested community members of all physical abilities to care for and improve natural resources throughout the Marble area. Plus, overnight camping in town will be provided at no cost to volunteers! Sign up today at RFOV.org!