Scuttlebutt / Calendar – July 15, 2021

Nature rules

Last week, the town of Nederland, nestled above Boulder, passed the first “Rights of Nature” resolution for a watershed in the state of Colorado. The resolution states that Boulder Creek has “fundamental and inalienable rights,” including the right “to maintain natural flow” and the right to be “fed by sustainable precipitation, glaciers and aquifers.” The town board will appoint legal guardians for representing the creek and watershed in official decision-making processes.

Voluntary fishing closures

Due to extremely low flows and warm water temperatures, Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks anglers to voluntarily avoid fishing on the Colorado River Between Kremmling and Rifle. The all-day voluntary fishing closure began on July 7 and remains in effect until further notice. Sections of the Gunnison, Yampa and Elk rivers have similar voluntary closures in place.

Protective measures

Wilderness Workshop, in partnership with other conservation groups, filed a Notice of Intent to sue the U.S. Forest Service over its failure to comply with the Endangered Species Act when it approved drilling test wells solicited by the cities of Aurora and Colorado Springs in Homestake Valley earlier this year. The Homestake Valley, located near the town of Red Cliff, is home to lynx and cutthroat trout. Wilderness Workshop has stated commitment to fighting new dam construction in this valley.

Field day

Join Seed Peace at Sunfire Ranch on July 17 or July 31 for a tour of the farm and to learn about the research taking place there. Seed Peace is in search of donors to continue their research. Through these field days, they seek to educate the community about their work. For more information email community@seedpeace.org.

Latino outreach

Garfield County is working with local leaders to improve communications with the Latino community throughout the region. The first meeting takes place at 6:30 p.m. on July 21 at the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting room in Glenwood Springs.

Radio outage

Pitkin County TV/FM Telecommunications staff is removing and remodelling equipment at the Upper Red Mountain Road radio tower to improve radio service in Aspen. The work is underway and expected to be complete within two weeks. Within Aspen, radio station signals KSPN 102.7, KDNK 88.3, KAJX 91.1 and 91.5, KTND 93.5. and KLXV 89.9 will be off the air for the duration of the work.

Sopris RunOff

The Mount Sopris RunOff is back on Saturday, July 24! This 14-mile run starts at the Emma Schoolhouse in Basalt, climbs 1,500 feet up West Sopris Creek Road and then descends into Sopris Park where Mountain Fair activities are just beginning. A four-mile, downhill race option is also available. For registration, visit bit.ly/SoprisRunOff Volunteer to help by emailing sean.vanhorn2@gmail.com

Drum circle request

Folks interested in partaking in the opening drum circle of the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair, at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 23, are asked to bring their own instruments. Due to COVID, no small hand instruments will be distributed this year. Drummaster Laurie Loeb suggests that folks without an instrument fill an empty bottle with gravel, dried beans, popcorn, etc. to use as a shaker; hit stones or sticks togethers; come with a frying pan and wooden spoon; etc. “Carbondale is a creative district,” she says, “Use your imagination!”

Pitch Event

5Point Film Festival invites aspiring filmmakers to pitch their ideas in front of a live audience at the 14th Annual Flagship Festival in Carbondale on October 16. The winner will be awarded $10,000 to pursue their project. Applications are due by Wednesday, August 18 at 5pointfilm.org

Hot stuff

The City of Glenwood Springs South Canyon Landfill earned the Seal of Testing Assurance Certification from the U.S. Composting Council. This designation ensures consumers of the high quality of compost available at the local landfill, available for purchase at $30 per ton, or about $1 per five-gallon bucket. Also available for sale are topsoil at $40 per ton and wood chips for $30 per ton.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Meghan Gillespie (July 15); Diana Alcantara, Katie Browne, Bel Carpenter, Tony Spires and Niki Turner (July 16); Eric Brendlinger, JoAnn Glassier, Merrill Johnson, Luke Spaulding, Kim Stacey and Jason Steinberg (July 17); Kenna Crampton, Heidi Paul, Dawn Rains and Jacque Whitsitt (July 18); Tony Comer, Edgar Reyna and Annie Van Druten (July 19); Ed Anderson, Amy Burdick, Dave Dixon, Pat Morrissy and Heather Henry, (July 20); Ernie Kollar, Colleen Weinfurter and Brian Wexler (July 21).

~-~ Calendar ~-~

THURSDAY JULY 15

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

ADVOCACY AND ALES

Wilderness Workshop, joined by the Western Slope Conservation Center, hosts a happy hour event at the Brass Anvil in Carbondale at 5:30 p.m.

WILD WEST RODEO

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo at the Gus Darien Riding Arena. Slack is at 6 p.m. Grand entry is at 7:30 p.m. This week’s theme is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” in support of Calaway-Young Cancer Center at Valley View.

LETTERPRESS WORKSHOP

The Project Shop brings a tabletop letterpress to Basalt Regional Library each Thursday this month beginning at 6 p.m. Learn about its history and contemporary artistic use. Register by emailing cclick@basaltlibrary.org

BEYUL DINNER

Beyul Retreat and Skye Gallery host an immersive, strolling dinner experience designed by artist-in-residency Heather Hansen at 6 p.m. More info at beyulretreat.com

INTERMEDIATE DANCE CLASS

Dance Initiative’s residency performers host an Intermediate Community Dance Class at The Launchpad at 6:15 p.m. More information at danceinitiative.org

COMPASSION

The Way of Compassion Dharma Center reopens with a sand mandala ceremony at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. More info at wocdc.org

FRIDAY JULY 16

COMPLETE FRAGMENTS OPENING

The Art Base in Basalt hosts a reception at 5 p.m. for the incoming exhibit “Complete Fragments” by artist James Surls.

POLITICS V. DISCOURSE

The Aspen Institute hosts Will Hurd, former congressional representative and former CIA officer, in conversation with David Sanger, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist. More info at aspeninstitute.org

SWEET ROOT

True Nature’s peace garden concert series continues with Sweet Root performing at 5:30 p.m.

RVR CONCERT

American folk/pop singer/songwriter Brett Dennen performs a benefit concert for the ALC Foundation at the River Valley Ranch golf course. Shady Lane opens the free show at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are at bit.ly/RVRbenefit

SOUND JOURNEY

Davi Nikent offers a vibrational sound journey with Zachary Cashin at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

TEA CEREMONY

Visiting Tibetan monks host a tea ceremony at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. More info at wocdc.org

SUMMER OF SOUL

The Crystal Theatre shows “Summer of Soul” at 7:30 p.m. nightly through July 19.

SATURDAY JULY 17

PIKA MONITORING

Front Range Pika Project hosts a training on Independence Pass for folks interested in monitoring pikas. To sign up and for more info visit pikapartners.org

GLENWOOD MARKET

Located in the Rite Aid parking lot, 15th and Grand in Glenwood Springs, this market is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

BUTTER SCULPTING

Visiting Tibetan monks teach traditional art at the Third Street Center at 10 a.m. More info at wocdc.org

DANCE WORKSHOP

As part of its residency program, Dance Initiative hosts an all-levels community dance workshop from 10 a.m. For more information visit danceinitiative.org

C.A.R.E. ADOPTION

Garfield County Libraries host Colorado Animal Rescue for a presentation on the adoption process, pet care and safety at the Carbondale Library at 11 a.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library at 12:30 p.m. and at the New Castle Library at 2 p.m.

AMERICAN MUSIC

Colorado Mesa University Brass Quintet performs at Basalt Library lawn at 6 p.m.

LET’S GO FISHING

Defiende Nuestra Tierra celebrates Latino Conservation Week with a half day of fishing at Lion Park in Rifle beginning at 9 a.m. Register at wildernessworkshop.org

HEALING RITUAL

Visiting Tibetan monks perform a healing ritual at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. More info at wocdc.org

FREE DANCE PERFORMANCE

Dance Initiative’s current residency program presents at the Contemporary in Willits at 7 p.m. More info at danceinitiative.org

SUNDAY JULY 18

BASALT SUNDAY MARKET

Local producers sell their goods next to Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ART PHOTOGRAPHY

Defiende Nuestra Tierra and the Aspen Art Museum celebrate Latino Conservation Week with a photography workshop at Lake Christine, near Basalt, at 3 p.m. Register at wildernessworkshop.org

AGELESS FITNESS

True Nature Healing Arts teaches “Ageless Fitness: Body Xcellence Intro Class” at 6 p.m. More info at truenaturehealingarts.com

COMPASSION EMPOWERMENT

Visiting Tibetan monks invoke the Buddha of Compassion at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. More info at wocdc.org

MONDAY JULY 19

NATIVE DANCE

Beginning July 19 and going through July 23, youngsters (ages seven to 11) are invited to participate in dance and cultural lessons taught by Larry Yazzie. The culminates in a performance at Mountain Fair on July 23 at 4 p.m. More info at danceinitiative.org

MANDALA DISSOLUTION

Visiting Tibetan monks dissolve their sand mandala with a ceremony at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. More info at wocdc.org

TUESDAY JULY 20

TUESDAY MARKET

The Glenwood Springs Market in Sayre Park is on Tuesdays, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN FAIR PODCAST

Tune in to KDNK at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays for archival audio telling the history of the Carbondale Mountain Fair.

WEDNESDAY JULY 21

CARBONDALE FARMERS’ MARKET

Discover fresh produce and locally-made goods every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fourth and Main.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT LIVE

The Arts Campus at Willits and Basalt Chamber of Commerce offer festivities throughout the Basalt area from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

REGENERATIVE LIVING

Lisa McKenzie, BSN, MA teaches a class through Davi Nikent about living in unison with the ecological environment at 6:30 p.m. For more info email lmckenzie1light@gmail.com