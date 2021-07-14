Third Street Center dances back to life

Email

The bumbling atmosphere of Carbondale’s Third Street Center (TSC) is gradually returning. Most recently, The Avalon Social Club made use of the building’s Round Room space for a pleasant afternoon. The group travels around the country, dancing in the style of ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s music and dress. Coming out of COVID, the group wished to plan a trip closer to home and discovered the Third Street Center online, a perfect stop to complement another session scheduled at the Hotel Colorado.

“We’re starting to get things going on,” commented Third Street Center Director Colin Laird, remarking that all of the dancers are fully-vaccinated so the choice was simple.

The Round Room will next host visiting monks from the Gaden Shartse monastery in India as they construct a sacred sand mandala. Beginning Thursday, July 15 and continuing through Monday, July 19.