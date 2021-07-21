Mudslides galore

Email

The Rocky Mountains are indeed crumbling. A pleasant rain on Tuesday night brought refreshment to the Roaring Fork Valley as well as isolation with Highway 133 and Interstate 70 closed due to mudslides. On the previous afternoon, Independence Pass also closed briefly due to a mudslide.

Five slides originating from the Grizzly Creek burn scar blocked both traffic lanes in Glenwood Canyon. With ongoing flash flood warnings, safety closures remained in place throughout the day.

Highway 133 at Mile Point 53 opened for one lane of traffic by Wednesday morning as crews cleared up to eight feet of mud from the roadway.

Rockfall mitigation hours extension

To expedite rockfall mitigation work along Highway 133, work hours have extended. From Monday through Friday, as long as daylight allows, crews will work from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Traffic may be held for up to 20 minutes at one or two work sites through October.