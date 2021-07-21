Scuttlebutt / Calendar – July 22, 2021

Email

Leadership opportunity

Wilderness Workshop is looking for the next director of Defiende Nuestra Tierra, leading Latino outreach in defense of public lands. Founding director Beatriz Soto will be joining Conservation Colorado to lead Protégete, a similar program that is statewide. Details about this full-time job, with applications due by August 13, are at wildernessworkshop.org/careers

RFSD Board of Education

Two Roaring Fork Schools District Board of Education seats are up for election on Nov. 2, each for four-year terms. District A represents the northwest corner of the school district and includes Glenwood Springs. District E represents the eastern portion and includes Basalt. Interested residents of either district should contact Senior Project Manager Angie Davlyn at adavlyn@rfschools.com

Safe routes

Construction is underway for the new Riverview Safe Routes to School Trail, providing a dedicated paved path to connect the Ironbridge and Westbank communities to the Rio Grande Trail and Riverview School. Construction is scheduled to be complete by Nov. 1, 2021. The dedicated parking lot at the Ironbridge boat ramp will be closed through mid-October, though the ramp remains open.

Let Them Roar

Unfortunately, due to a personal emergency within the band, Let Them Roar is unable to perform at the 50th Carbondale Mountain Fair. Citizen Twang will instead open this year’s fair. Physical copies of “Constellations”, Let Them Roar’s new six-track CD, will be sold at the merch booth from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23. The new music is also available to stream at letthemroar.com

Comp plan update

Consultant team, Cushing Terrell, met with Carbondale’s Planning and Zoning Commission and presented data on demographics and housing including trends and growth projections. Cushing Terrell and PR Studio are now working on setting up a meeting to specifically reach out to the Latino community, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 16. All public town meetings are available for review on the official “Town of Carbondale” YouTube channel.

Volunteers needed

Given the high risk of wildfire, the Red Cross is seeking additional volunteers to assist in the event of an evacuation in our region. There are a variety of volunteer positions available, including in-person shelter work and remote case work. For information on training opportunities, visit bit.ly/emergencyRFV

Bird alert

With reports of sick and dying birds in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the lookout for any signs of similar concern in Colorado. The syndrome observed is characterized by swollen eyes, blindness and signs of neurologic impairment, most commonly affecting young blue jays, grackles, European starlings and American robins. Contact your nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office if you observe birds that appear sick with these symptoms or if you spot three or more dead birds in one location within a two week period.

Wilderness permitting

The USDA Forest Service is seeking public comment (through Sept. 15) regarding a proposed special recreation permit fee for overnight camping in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. Revenue generated by the fee program would provide a sustainable source of revenue to help the Forest Service address impacts like trash and waste, user conflicts and loss of vegetation. More information about the proposal and how to comment is available at fs.usda.gov/whiteriver

Local investment

Carbondale’s Paul Bushong invites others to join him in supporting “The Promise of Spring Valley” with a $1.5 million pledge as a challenge match to support the renovation of CMC Spring Valley’s student center and the addition of a new 4,000 square-foot nursing education facility. “The Promise of Spring Valley” is a $5 million capital campaign launched in 2019 that has so far opened the new J. Robert Young Alpine Ascent Center and Outdoor Leadership Center and Field House. For more information about donating, contact the CMC Foundation at 970-947-8378 or visit coloradomtn.edu/promise

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Louie Girardot, Jessica Kollar and Elley McBrayer (July 22); Mary Boucher, Rick Burrows, Shelle DeBeque, Ruth Frey, Maria Sabljak and Jeff Wadley (July 23); Mark Von Hagke, Adele Hause, Greg Jeung, John Masters and John Steuben (July 24); Adrienne Ackerman, Ruby Honan, Robert Moore and Frank Norwood (July 25); Alison Osius and Fran Page (July 26); Franz Alderfer and Vince Savage (July 27); Tom Baker, Brent Moss and John Tripp (July 28).

-~- Calendar -~-

THURSDAY JULY 22

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

HOMESTAKE VALLEY

Art critic Evan Moffit converses with artist Jill Magid about her film “The Proposal” at the Aspen Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. Registration is at aspenartmuseum.org

WILD WEST RODEO

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the Carbondale Wild West Rodeo at the Gus Darien Riding Arena. Slack is at 6 p.m. Grand entry is at 7:30 p.m.

INFINITE POTENTIAL VIEWING

Davi Nikent hosts a screening of “Infinite Potential”, a documentary about physicist David Bohm, followed by a discussion in the Calaway Room at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Learn more at davinikent.com

LIVE MUSIC

The Dark Waters Project, a Nashville-based band, performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY JULY 23

MEET THE AUTHOR

Walker Jean Mills shares children’s books about her dog, first at the Glenwood Springs Library at 1 p.m. then at the Carbondale Library at 2:30 p.m.

MOUNTAIN FAIR KICK-OFF

An informal processional parade gathers at The Launchpad at 3 p.m. to join the traditional drum circle kick-off to the fair at 4 p.m. Participants are asked to bring their own instruments, as these will not be loaned in 2021 out of COVID-caution. See the full program as an insert in this week’s issue of The Sopris Sun.

HIPPIE CHECK MEMOIRS

Jill Sheeley, author of “Those Were the Days”, reads stories from her book about Aspen in the 1970s at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m. An “open mic” will be provided for guests to share their own crazy ‘70s stories.

FULL MOON

Back by popular demand, the Carbondale Full Moon Cruiser Ride continues a new Mountain Fair tradition with the theme “bare as you dare.” Radical acceptance is encouraged; cyclists launch from Sopris Park at 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY JULY 24

HOMESTAKE PEAK

Wilderness Workshop leads a hike to the summit of Homestake Peak, departing at 7 a.m. More info and registration at wildernessworkshop.org

GLENWOOD MARKET

Located in the Rite Aid parking lot, 15th and Grand in Glenwood Springs, this market is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

STEWARDSHIP EXTRAVAGANZA

The Marble Stewardship Extravaganza hosted by Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Learn about the weekend’s projects and activities at rfov.org

ARTERY EVENTS

VOICES hosts mobile performances at the corner of Main and Weant in Carbondale from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

WORSTMINSTER DOG SHOW

The “best of the worst and worst of the worst” dog show returns, a keeper from Mountain Fair’s 2020 distanced events. The event takes place at the Hendrick Dog Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

WOOD SPLITTING

The Women’s Woodsplitting Competition, a Mountain Fair tradition, kicks off at 4 p.m.

CONTEMPORARY MUSIC

South of France performs a free concert outside The Contemporary in Willits at 7 p.m. Register for tickets at tacaw.org

SUNDAY JULY 25

BASALT SUNDAY MARKET

Local producers sell their goods next to Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WOOD SPLITTING

The Men’s Woodsplitting Competition, a Mountain Fair tradition, kicks off at 4 p.m.

MONDAY JULY 26

WHOLE FOODS POTLUCK

Join plant-based diet folks for a monthly potluck at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m. For more info, contact info@davinikent.org

SUMMER OF SOUL

The Crystal Theatre shows “Summer of Soul” at 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY JULY 27

TUNES AND TALES

Basalt Regional Library and the Aspen Music Festival and School present an outdoor reading of “Down By the Cool of the Pool” by Tony Mitton with musical accompaniment at 10:30 a.m. In case of rain, the event will be hosted on the library’s Facebook page.

TUESDAY MARKET

The Glenwood Springs Market in Sayre Park is on Tuesdays, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ANIMAL ADVENTURES

Garfield County Libraries present “Page Turner Animal Adventures” for children at home (or live at any library) at 11 a.m. Learn more at gcpld.org

PINGPONG TOURNAMENT

Students entering grades five through 12 are invited to the Teen Summer Olympics at the Basalt Library at 3 p.m. Masking is appreciated and distancing is recommended.

WEDNESDAY JULY 28

CARBONDALE FARMERS’ MARKET

Discover fresh produce and locally-made goods every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fourth and Main.

WACKY WEDNESDAY

First through fourth graders are invited to learn about animals at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m. The event is outdoors at 2:30 p.m. with craft kits available for pick up until 5 p.m. while supplies last.

ARTISTS’ RECEPTION

The Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt hosts an opening reception for the group exhibition “Working the Land” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

CACAO CEREMONY

True Nature offers a ceremony incorporating breathwork, meditation, movement and cacao at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are at truenaturehealingarts.com

THURSDAY JULY 29

SKATE DECK ART

Basalt Library hosts Carbondale Arts instructor Brett Haynes for an afternoon of skateboard decorating beginning at 1 p.m. Registration is required by July 25 at bit.ly/BRLskatedeckart

NERF ARCHERY

Students entering grades five through 12 are invited to the Teen Summer Olympics at the Basalt Library at 3 p.m. Masking is appreciated and distancing is recommended.

PHYSICS LECTURE

Aspen Center for Physics presents “The Flavors of Particle Physics” online at 5:30 p.m. Learn more at aspenphys.org

FRIDAY JULY 30

GARDEN CONCERT

The Red Hill Rollers perform outdoors at True Nature at 5:30 p.m. Attendance is by donation.