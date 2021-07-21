The Thomas Lawley legacy

Email

Poem by Paula Lawley

Wife of the late Thomas Lawley

(Mountain Fair Director 1986-2003)

A happy smile, a twinkle in his eye

An easy laugh, he was dubbed “Mr. Nice Guy”

Who loved his job promoting the arts

Plus concerts, dance and plays

All done with a happy heart

Working non-stop, he truly enjoyed

All aspects of planning, organizing and doing his part.

Teamwork was always close to his heart

Fostering comradery right from the start

With his practical organizer’s flair

For 17 years he produced his favorite venue

The Carbondale Mountain Fair

— Made it look easy, fun, artfully-organized

And so well-prepared

He truly cherished the crown jewel of his career.

His patient attitude was respected and revered

By all participants he so diligently served

Always helpful, accommodating, he never once swerved

By being overbearing, dismissive or perturbed

— Thus creating an attitude of gratitude

So well deserved.

Humor was his life’s favorite game

Along with volleyball, pingpong and the jokes he played

Attracting kindred spirits like moths to a flame

He truly earned the title “Mr. Fun” as a nickname.

A respect for nature, the truth and community dreams

He shared with family, friends and for all to see

Working tirelessly to make the world a happier place

Done with kindness for young and old

The disabled and displaced

Generously granting everyone equal space.

He blessed us all with a light-hearted grace

And we will always cherish his sparkle that stays

When we remember those good times, the laughter and joy

And his smiling face.