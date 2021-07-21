The Thomas Lawley legacy

Poem by Paula Lawley
Wife of the late Thomas Lawley
(Mountain Fair Director 1986-2003)
A happy smile, a twinkle in his eye
An easy laugh, he was dubbed “Mr. Nice Guy”
Who loved his job promoting the arts
Plus concerts, dance and plays
All done with a happy heart
Working non-stop, he truly enjoyed
All aspects of planning, organizing and doing his part.
Teamwork was always close to his heart
Fostering comradery right from the start
With his practical organizer’s flair
For 17 years he produced his favorite venue
The Carbondale Mountain Fair
— Made it look easy, fun, artfully-organized
And so well-prepared
He truly cherished the crown jewel of his career.
His patient attitude was respected and revered
By all participants he so diligently served
Always helpful, accommodating, he never once swerved
By being overbearing, dismissive or perturbed
— Thus creating an attitude of gratitude
So well deserved.
Humor was his life’s favorite game
Along with volleyball, pingpong and the jokes he played
Attracting kindred spirits like moths to a flame
He truly earned the title “Mr. Fun” as a nickname.
A respect for nature, the truth and community dreams
He shared with family, friends and for all to see
Working tirelessly to make the world a happier place
Done with kindness for young and old
The disabled and displaced
Generously granting everyone equal space.
He blessed us all with a light-hearted grace
And we will always cherish his sparkle that stays
When we remember those good times, the laughter and joy
And his smiling face.
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
Donate >