Trail Notes: July 22, 2021

Email

By Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV)

Know-how… hitchhiking seeds

Many types of plants have specially adapted their seeds to more easily attach to passing animals… humans included! These sneaky hitchhikers can find their way onto your shoes, socks, pants, pets or backpacks. And then — on your next hike — they can drop down into a new environment, growing and spreading in unexpected ways. It’s the unpredictable habits of seeds (especially those that aren’t native) that can endanger the health of established ecosystems. Our landscapes are surprisingly fragile. So, it’s best to remove mud and seeds from your clothing after you finish a hike or a bike ride. Put the materials directly in the trash. It may seem insignificant, but small acts of stewardship keep our shared outdoors healthy.

Recent Trail Work

July 7-8: RFOV was thrilled to host the dedicated staff of Osmia Organics for two days of trail work at the Red Hill Trail Complex with support of the Town of Carbondale. Osmia recently took charge of caring for Ruthie’s Run through RFOV’s Adopt-a-Trail Program. Throughout their two days of work, Osmia employees and RFOV staff decommissioned 427 feet of social trails and installed four new stone steps along the steep trail. Thanks to all from the Osmia team who came out!

July 11: In partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and with the support of Roaring Fork Conservancy and Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, RFOV organized the third consecutive year of Lake Christine Fire restoration efforts. First, community members took part in a guided tour of various restoration processes within the fire-affected area. With this knowledge in hand, volunteers then dedicated the afternoon to removing hundreds of pounds of invasive plumeless and musk thistle from several locations within the impacted area. Thank you to all who participated in this combined educational and stewardship event!

Upcoming Trail Work

July 24-25: RFOV and the Town of Marble, U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Slow Groovin’ Barbeque are excited to invite volunteers to join our Marble Stewardship Extravaganza! With a base area near the Historic Mill Site in the town center, RFOV staff will lead three separate stewardship projects at Raspberry Ridge, at Beaver Lake and within the Historic Mill Site. Volunteers can join for either day or stay overnight. Free camping will be provided adjacent to the mill site on Saturday night along with complimentary Slow Groovin’ Barbeque and refreshments on both Saturday and Sunday evenings. Additional Saturday and Sunday afternoon activities will include interactive art by local artists Carly Rosenthal and Michael Kinsley, guided tours of the Historic Mill Site, nature hikes, yoga, campfire sing-alongs (restrictions dependent) and much more!

Focus On… quaking aspen

Quaking aspen (Populus tremuloides) is an iconic tree species common throughout the Roaring Fork Valley and much of the Mountain West. In fact, quaking aspen are the most widely distributed tree species in North America. Why? Specialized adaptations. The tree can photosynthesize through its bark prior to leafing-out in the spring. Aspen can also re-sprout from its root system following wildfires. Next time you’re out hiking, take time to appreciate a quaking aspen tree!