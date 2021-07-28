Obituary: Karen Irene Natal

Email

February 4, 1955 – July 13, 2021

Karen Irene Natal was born on Feb. 4, 1955 to John and Dolores Riley in San Francisco, California. She is survived by her husband, Dennis, her mother, Dolores Dee Blue, and a brother, Jay Riley. Karen spent her early years as a ski instructor at South Lake Tahoe and at Aspen Highlands. She met and married a Colorado native boy, Dennis Natal, in 1982. Dennis and Karen moved from Carbondale to Paonia in 1990 where she lived her life until July 13, 2021. She was diagnosed with MS and fought it for 40 years. Karen and Dennis spent many happy years traveling and camping in the high country, as well as ocean cruises.

She will be remembered and missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.