Letters – August 5, 2021

Email

Lights on but nobody home

I’m an insomniac who frequently drives from my home in Ironbridge to the 7-Eleven in Carbondale for coffee at all hours of the night. I’ve noticed that ever since City Market moved, the lights have remained on 24 hours a day in the old store. There has been no activity inside at night that I have observed. It looks like EVERY light in the store from front through the offices in back are on all the time. With all the justifiable concerns regarding the environment and conservation, I find this strange.

Robb Angier

Glenwood Springs

E-bikes for seniors

This is to the biking community. If I were to pass you on a bike path in my electric wheelchair would you yell “cheater chair?” Of course not, you say.

Why then do I, a 72-year-old veteran with a 50 percent disability, and many of my senior electric bike riding friends constantly hear “cheater bike” shouted at us when we pass you on an uphill stretch?

Rather than cater to a fragile ego, embrace your good fortune that your young, strong body doesn’t need an electric bike. Yet.

Your excuses on why we should not be allowed on regular mountain bike trails are reminiscent of when snowboards first showed up. “They can’t negotiate lift lines; they can’t get on the chairlift; they scrape off the powder, etc.” Now it is, “they climb up trails they can’t get down; they go too far back and run out of battery (but we don’t stop jeeps from going into the backcountry), etc.”

So why were snowboarders finally allowed? The ski companies realized they could make a lot of money and also that the excuses were really bogus.

The same is true for e-bikes. Seniors may not be able to be out there helping you build new trails but we sure can contribute with our wallets. Big time. Embrace us; we are a valuable resource and fun comrades in a mutual sport if you give us a chance.

As a side note, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruled last year that Class 1 e-bikes are not considered “motorized.” Are any of your club trails on BLM land?

Gary Pax

Carbondale

Thank you postal service!

While the U.S. Postal Service has been the persistent target of criticism over financial results and rates of on-time delivery, what often gets lost is the way our rural mail carriers promote a greater sense of community.

These overworked and underpaid postal workers do much more than merely fill our boxes with catalogues and bill statements; they consistently provide a little extra to the citizens they serve, particularly on the outskirts of town.

Last week, I witnessed this first-hand. While riding my bike on a quiet road, I hit a pothole and then the ground, breaking my collarbone and badly scraping my body. Dazed and splattered on the pavement, I was having difficulty collecting myself. Just then, Steve and Crystal, our mail carriers, rolled up and gingerly loaded me and my beat-up bike into their mail truck. They then drove me all the way home, where I was able to get a ride to the hospital.

Crystal and Steve could not have been nicer or more helpful. Our rural community is very fortunate to be served by two such capable and caring professionals.

Zara Padden

Carbondale

Adieu

On Sept. 6, I will be closing Harmony Scott Jewelry and moving on from one of the most important chapters of my life.

This business has always been an expression of my heart, spirit and creativity. The past 20+ years have been a beautiful journey, and I am definitely feeling deep tenderness saying goodbye!

It’s bittersweet to finalize this chapter, close the doors and step into the future without the steady presence of Harmony Scott Jewelry in downtown Carbondale.

I hope you will come celebrate with us the whole month of August, and stop in to say goodbye and enjoy our closing sale before our final day of business on Sept. 6!

I want to thank Carbondale, Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley, and all of the people who have supported us for 20+ years: my clients and fans around the world, my staff, friends and family. You have all made this journey so rich and fulfilling!

I am honored to be a part of so many mutually beneficial relationships in the business, arts and nonprofit community in the Roaring Fork Valley!

I am incredibly proud our jewelry has touched your special moments, holidays, weddings, anniversaries, graduations and gifts from the heart and impacted multiple generations of tender special memories of shared love, affection and celebrations of beauty.

I am so grateful to Crystal Colantino, Claire de L’Arbre and Holly Hutton who are such a wonderful team in the Carbondale store. They are the beating heart of the business and we have built such beautiful and rich relationships over the years with our many clients and fans nationwide!

I was so fortunate to work side by side with kind, skilled and dedicated craftspeople in Bali who brought my designs into reality and shared their artistry with so many of you.

Evolution is something I believe in, on both a Universal scale and a deeply personal level. The last years have held rapid growth and change in my private journey along with the jewelry business.

For those who are wondering, I am now focusing 100 percent on the career I have been building as a love, sexuality and relationship coach.

Even as my focus shifted from physical adornment into more emotional and psychological healing, what has not changed is my desire to help people unlock, uncover and celebrate their unique contributions of beauty in the world.

What is more important than our soulful human connections, communication, and intimacy?

I have a tremendous gift to share with my clients around the world, supporting them in their love, sexuality and relationships. This is such a nourishing and fulfilling path for me as a creative being supporting others in a wholehearted way!

It has been a deep, deep honor and I’m so grateful. Thank you.

Many Blessings,

Harmony Scott

Carbondale

Literally, it’s in our hands

Are you driving dependent to get around town? Decide today to help every community connect with each other by respecting the posted speed limits. Take the lead, others will follow.

This weekend, I spoke with a New Castle resident who works in Glenwood Springs. She shared that since seeing the “Take a Minute” signs, she now drives through our community mindful of the posted speeds.

In Glenwood — Grand Avenue bisects a tourism core, hosts our high school, family homes and countless businesses — who wouldn’t help ensure safe passage for all?

Commit to making a “Daily Driving Difference” and imagine what our future might hold.

Take a minute, think about it, slow down in town. It’s a quality of life that we call all help deliver.

Diane Reynolds

Glenwood Springs

Ride a bike

Each of our valley communities would be cleaner, healthier and so much more pleasant with less vehicular traffic.

Admittedly, in this valley it is not easy but with the wide-open job market, it’s an opportunity to embrace the idea of “live where you work; work where you live.” How much nicer it is to walk or ride your bike to work!

What can each of us do to reduce our vehicle use? Could you take the bus a few times a week? Carpool? Can you work from home?

Plan ahead and think about ways to combine errands to avoid multiple car trips. Bike, walk or ride the bus when you can.

How we choose to live in our world will determine how it is left to those who come after us.

Annette Roberts-Gray

Carbondale