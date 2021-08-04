Scuttlebutt / Community Calendar

Email

SCUTTLEBUTT:

Mindfulness series

Author and mindfulness coach Jessica Barnum teaches “energetic alignment” through gentle yoga, breathing techniques, meditation, wellness tips and journaling. The series is free and continues through August and September at the Glenwood Springs Library on Mondays and at the Carbondale Library on Thursdays. The first session on both days (from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.) is for ages 60 and up and the second session (from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) is for ages 18 and up. Learn more at gcpld.org

Restrictions lifting

Fire restrictions are no longer in effect for Pitkin County, Garfield County and the White River National Forest. “The recent rains have improved conditions considerably,” said Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “However, we are still in a drought and things can dry out quickly.”

Joy of parenting

The Carbondale Library hosts a three-part parenting class on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. beginning Aug. 11. The series is free and open to all, for more info call 970-963-2889.

Updated mask guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on mask usage. To maximize protection from new variants, all persons, regardless of vaccination status, are advised to wear a mask indoors in public in communities with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

State parks

To thank U.S. military members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) offers active duty military, veterans and the National Guard free admission to all state parks for the month of August. Military members and veterans can pick up their free pass at any CPW office. Learn more at cpw.state.co.us

Forest council

The Colorado Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants to serve on the state’s newly formed Forest Health Council. This volunteer stakeholder group will advise the governor on issues, opportunities and threats to the state’s forests. Applications are due by Aug. 16 at bit.ly/forestcouncil

Comp plan progress

Chart Carbondale, the town’s Comprehensive Plan update process, has scheduled two in-person community meetings at the Third Street Center. The first meeting will be in Spanish on Monday, Aug. 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The second will be in English on Tuesday, Aug. 17, also from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner and childcare will be provided at both meetings. The agendas consist of an explanation of the process followed by time for feedback. The online survey remains open through Aug. 6 at CarbondaleKaleidoscope.org Paper copies are available at Town Hall.

Wolf planning

Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center have scheduled public virtual town halls on Aug. 17 and Aug. 26 at 5 p.m. Each meeting will run for up to three hours, depending on the number of people wishing to comment. Registration is at wolfengagementco.org/ Additionally, there will be an in-person open house in Eagle on Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Brush Creek Pavilion, 909 Capitol Street. An online comment form is at bit.ly/CPWwolfform

CMC elections

Colorado Mountain College is seeking candidates to fill three positions on its elected board of trustees. Each term is for four years. Candidates must have resided for at least 12 consecutive months within the boundaries of the district they seek to represent. Districts withs seats up for elections are: District 1 (Aspen School District boundaries), District 3 (Garfield School District RE-2 and Garfield County School District 16 boundaries) and District 7 (Eagle County School District RE-50J boundaries). Petitions are available from the college’s Central Services administration office in downtown Glenwood Springs. And are due back with at least 50 qualifying signatures by Aug. 27 at 5 p.m.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Cilla Dickinson, Rosie McSwain, Shiloh Merriott and Ixchel Muniz (Aug. 5); Steven Haines and Carly Merriott (Aug. 6); Ed Engelki and Charlotte Graham (Aug. 7); Amber Sparkles, Chris Peterson and Jasmin Ramirez Ramos (Aug. 8); Dru Handy and Sarah-Jane Johnson (Aug. 9); Jeanne Souldern and Louise Holgate (Aug. 10); Tripp Adams, Morgan Hill and Bill Hofto (Aug. 11).

COMMUNITY CALENDAR:

“Periwinkle” by Peggy Judy is part of a new exhibition at the Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt featuring Judy, Terry Gardner, Donna Howell-Sickles and Simon Winegar. The show is on display through Aug. 15, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Courtesy image.

T HURSDAY AUGUST 5

LEGO SLALOM

Basalt Library’s Teen Summer Olympics continues with miniature canoe-building at 3 p.m. Registration is required at bit.ly/teenolympics

TRUCK CONCERT

The Aspen Music Festival and School’s concert truck cruises over to the Basalt Library for an outdoor show at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY AUGUST 6

MAKERS MARKET

Harmony Scott Jewelry Design will have items storewide marked as low as 75 percent off to prepare for closing shop on Sept. 6. There will be an additional First Friday pop-up market from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

10×10

The Art Base’s “Name Unseen Silent Auction” opens with a reception at 5 p.m. The fundraiser/exhibit features over 100 pieces from regional artists. All of the work is signed on the back, concealing the artist’s name until after the auction. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The auction closes on Aug. 21.

ARTIST TALK

“Small Glimpses, Many Times: Mt. Sopris Edition”, a solo exhibition by Nancy Lovendahl, and “The Plants We Live With”, a solo exhibition by Forrest Zerbe, open at The Launchpad’s R2 Gallery with an outdoor artist talk at 5:15 p.m. The shows continue through Sept. 10, open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FIRST FRIDAY

Valle Musico performs at the Fourth Street Plaza in Carbondale at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Michael Jude and John Michel perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 7 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” opens at the Crystal Theatre and continues on Saturday and Monday at 7:30 p.m. The Sunday showing is at 5 p.m. “Summer of Soul” also shows on Saturday at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY AUGUST 7

ADOPTION FEES

Alpine Bank will pay fees for folks adopting pets from Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) on Aug. 7 and Aug. 8. Call CARE at 970-947-9173 to make an appointment.

VALLEY RALLY

Wilderness Workshop rallies to save the Homestake Valley from a proposed dam and reservoir. Meet in the town of Red Cliff to make signs and share info at 10 a.m. before gathering at Homestake Reservoir Road at noon. More info at wildernessworkshop.org

BOAT RACE

Silt Library invites children and families to make a boat and enter a race at 11 a.m. The event includes music and storytime and is free and open to all.

MAGICAL MOMENTS

Redstone’s free summer concert series (located at Avalanche Outfitters, behind the coke ovens) continues with Brad Fitch performing a tribute to John Denver at 6 p.m.

TACAW

Extra Gold performs at The Contemporary in Willits, outdoors for free at 7 p.m. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test are required for entry.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

The Basalt Library hosts a drive-in movie night featuring “The Wizard of Oz”. The film will start after sunset. For more information, visit basaltlibrary.org

SUNDAY AUGUST 8

PARK CONCERT

The Second Sunday Summer Concert Series continues at Sopris Park beginning at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

TUESDAY AUGUST 10

TRUCK CONCERT #2

Students with the Aspen Music Festival and the founders of The Concert Truck will perform at the Carbondale Library at 1 p.m. Admission is free.

TRAILWORK TRAINING

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers teaches trailwork basics at 2 p.m. at the Hunter Creek trailhead. Then, volunteers get to work on re-routing a multi-modal trail at 4 p.m. Sign-up at rfov.org

BOOKBINDING WORKSHOP

The first of a three part workshop to delve into the art of bookbinding and creating a story will be held at the Basalt Library from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More information at basaltlibrary.org

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 11

JOYFUL PARENTING

The Carbondale Library hosts a three-part class which focuses on parenting joyfully. The first class begins at 6:30 p.m. The class is free. More info at gcpld.org

THURSDAY AUGUST 12

RESTORATION WORK

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers joins the Independence Pass Foundation to remove debris and non-historical portions of a mining era cabin at 9 a.m. Sign-up at rfov.org