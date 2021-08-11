Youth Journalism Program now receiving applications

Email

The Sopris Sun is proud to present the Future of Journalism Youth Incubation Program, free to all local high schoolers with interest in the industry. From ethics, to interviewing, to photography, cartooning and more.

The course will run on Wednesdays in Carbondale from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. from Sept. 15 through Dec. 15. with a break the week of Thanksgiving.

Applications are due by Sept. 8.

Apply here.