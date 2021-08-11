Our Town One Table roars back to life

Email

Calling all ye flappers, gangsters and prohibitionists, Our Town One Table, a beloved tradition that began in 2015, returns in 2021 with a “Roaring Twenties” theme.

Carbondale Recreation and Community Center Facility/Special Events Coordinator Jamie Wall says, “We noticed a trend where the theme bounces off of other events.” In 2019, the theme “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” followed Carbondale Arts’ “Wizard of Oz” inspired fashion show, the town’s first Pride parade and the “Rainbow Connection” Mountain Fair theme.

This year, rather than recruiting a judging panel, the “best decorated table” award will be decided by popular vote. Folks can drop a piece of paper naming their favorite table in a finely adorned box created by Wall that will sit in a central location. The trophy for best table has the winning group’s name engraved along with past winners, so be sure to cook up something clever. Winners will also receive flowers and chocolate donated by Susan’s Flowers.

In addition to table decorations, attendees are encouraged to wear a costume that suits the theme. Sondie Reiff, who is credited with getting the event started and helped to choose this year’s theme says, “I think people’s awareness of what the ’20s were, the great dances, The Charleston, the music. All of that is terrific. Y’know the gangsters and prohibition and the speakeasies. It was an interesting time.”

In true “Roaring Twenties” style, alcohol is prohibited! Lest you be sneaky, the focus is on family, friends and food. Attendees are expected to coordinate with their table to supply their potluck feast and utensils, to be enjoyed separately at each table with as much extra sharing as people feel comfortable with. Entertainment may include Carbondale’s favorite surprise “mob” flashing in to dance The Charleston; plus roving musicians like MinTze Wu and the Cowboy Corral.

The town has designated Fourth Street, all the way from Main to Sopris Avenue (if necessary), for the 100 or so tables that will be set up.

Folks brave enough to “mingle with neighbors, friends and family” and even meet new people are encouraged to do so, says Wall. “Get out of your comfort zone and meet new people.” The idea is, after all, to “get to know your neighbors.”

“I think people are excited about being out and being together.” commented Reiff, “After a long year and a half, it will be great to be together again.”

Last year, KDNK hosted a remote, bilingual dinner billed “Our Town One Enchilada” in lieu of the canceled event. As fun as it was to attempt something new and different, people are glad to get back to the true tradition.

Sponsors that make the free event possible include Alpine Bank, Amore Realty, American Family Insurance, Independence Run and Hike, Carbondale Arts, Lulu’s Thrift, Sopris Lodge Senior Living, Bonfire Coffee, Carbondale Car Care, Sopris Liquor and Wine and Juniper Engraving.

Folks can sign up for a table until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, by emailing jwall@carbondaleco.net

Check-in for decorating is at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, and the dinner bell rings at 5 p.m. This is the final town event before the beginning of the fall school semester.

Photos by Jamie Wall.