Scuttlebutt / Community Calendar

SCUTTLEBUTT:

Bustang returns

The Bustang, which shuttles passengers between Denver and Grand Junction, resumed picking folks up in Glenwood Springs following the I-70 closure in the Glenwood Canyon. Prior to the canyon closure, the trip between Denver and Grand Junction took approximately five hours, 40 minutes. Now, the trip is around nine hours, 45 minutes. Eastbound, the Bustang stops daily at the West Glenwood Park and Ride at 9:13 a.m. and westbound at 2:57 p.m.

Meteor party

On Aug. 14, The Marble Hub will host a Dark Sky Party at the Marble Children’s Park from 9 p.m. to midnight. However, the fun starts even earlier at The Hub, beginning at 7 p.m with chili dogs, followed by a 3-D presentation about comets, meteors, occulations and the northern lights. Tickets are available at The Marble Hub. For more information or to volunteer, email nicole.farrell104@hotmail.com

Economy recovering

According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, Colorado’s economy is “firmly in recovery mode.” The latest Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators Report demonstrates this improvement. Still, unemployment statewide remains at 6.2 percent and jobless claims are hovering around 5,000 per week.

Unreal estate

According to The Slifer Report Six Month Market Review for the Roaring Fork Valley, recent activity is “nothing short of staggering” with sales volumes having doubled year-to-date since 2020. High-end luxury sales in the Roaring Fork Valley ($4 million and over) have almost tripled with the average cost of a single-family home in Aspen jumping from $9.5 million in 2020 to $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. “Values have increased valley-wide,” reports Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, “and neighborhoods from Basalt to Glenwood and even into New Castle are seeing the same trends.”

Balls not ducks

The Rotary Club of Aspen’s 29th Annual Ducky Derby on Aug. 14 will feature a “ball roll” down Aspen Highlands instead of a duck race on the Roaring Fork River. The decision is due to crowd restrictions in place when the Rotary Club had to decide on ordering ducks last winter. Some 225 balls will roll down the Thunderbowl ski run creating over 20,000 combinations of numbers each raffled at $10 or more. Prize money is $5,000 for first place, $1,000 for second and $500 for third. All donations support youth organizations, community nonprofits, international service projects and high school scholarships. Learn more at aspenrotary.org

Volunteers sought

High Country RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) is seeking new people to help fulfill the local nonprofit’s mission of helping to meet critical community needs by connecting older adults (55 and up) with meaningful opportunities to use their skills and life experiences in service to their community. The organization has served Garfield County for 48 years and recently expanded into Pitkin County. For more info, contact Susie (Garfield County) at 970-947-8461 or Anne (Pitkin County) at 970-947-8441.

Labor Day concert

Jazz Aspen Snowmass is seeking volunteers to help with parking and “green team efforts” for its annual Labor Day Experience. In exchange for one shift, folks can earn a free ticket to any day of the festival they choose. This year performing artists include Jimmy Buffett, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

Outdoor equity

Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Outdoor Equity Grant Program is accepting applications for board members to help increase access and opportunity for underserved youth and their families to experience Colorado’s open spaces, state parks, public lands and other outdoor areas. The board oversees awarding grants to applicants. Members serve for four years and may not serve more than two terms. For more info, visit cpw.state.co.us/

Moratorium extension

The Center for Disease Control has issued a new eviction moratorium targeting counties with substantial or high rates of COVID-19 community transmission. This moratorium is effective through Oct. 3 and protects individuals that have attempted to receive government assistance for rent or housing, expect to earn no more than $99,000 in annual income for the year (or $198,000 if filing jointly), are unable to make payments due to a substantial loss of income or medical expenses and if evicted would likely become homeless. More info at alpinelegalservices.org or by calling 970-945-8858.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Sebastian Dunn and Alyson Romanus (Aug. 12); Briana Boland, John Ginn and Sarah Overbeck (Aug. 13); Nade Causa Steindler, Alex Fisher, Ariane Montez and Alejandra Rico (Aug. 14); Maggie Seldeen, Jill Knaus, Cara Nieslanik and John Williams (Aug. 16); Jake and Heather Marine (Aug. 17); Rebecca Binion, Rusty Burtard, Emily Good, Lindsay Gurley and Jonathan Shamis (Aug. 18).

Early Bird tickets for Convergent Circus are available through Aug. 15. Convergent Circus will be held at 13 Moons Ranch at the base of Mt. Sopris. During the four-day event from Sept. 22 (the autumn equinox) through Sept. 25 folks will be captivated by theatrics and venture through an art park inspired by the four elements and the three tenses. Photo courtesy of Carbondale Arts.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR:

THURSDAY AUGUST 12

MINDFULNESS

Author Jessica Barnum leads a free mindfulness class with yoga and breathing techniques at the Carbondale Library at 2:30 p.m. (for ages 60 and up) and 5:30 p.m. (for ages 18 and up). For details, visit gcpld.org

LOTERÍA

New Castle Library invites folks to play Lotería, aka Mexican BINGO, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Burning Mountain Park. For more info, call 970-984-2346.

INFINITE POTENTIAL

The Center for Human Flourishing screens a documentary about the life and work of physicist David Bohm at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. Donations are welcome and no RSVP is necessary.

FRIDAY AUGUST 13

STEWARDSHIP

Wilderness Workshop leads an overnight stewardship project at Capitol Lake beginning at 9 a.m. Work will continue on Saturday. Sign up at wildernessworkshop.org

COMPASSION FEST

The Compassion Film Festival kicks off at 6 p.m. and continues online over the weekend with three feature-length films, 17 short films, four workshops and two yoga classes. Tickets and info at compassionfest.world

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain” at 7:30 p.m. nightly through Monday, except at 5 p.m. instead on Sunday. Additionally, “12 Mighty Orphans” will screen on Saturday at 5 p.m.

ELK RANGE BLUEGRASS

Elk Range performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30 p.m. The concert will be live-streamed via GrassRoots’ YouTube channel.

SATURDAY AUGUST 14

MARBLEFEST

“Just a chill little festival out in the forest,” MarbleFest 2021 features local vendors and Colorado bands from noon to 10 p.m.

BASALSA

The Arts Campus at Willits presents BaSalsa at 5:30 p.m. Mezclas Social and Dance will teach salsa lessons early then spin the tunes for a free dance party. RSVP at tacaw.org

SUNDAY AUGUST 15

PLEIN AIR PAINTING

Defiende Nuestra Tierra and the Aspen Art Museum offer an outdoor painting excursion at the Maroon Bells. Register at wildernessworkshop.org

TUESDAY AUGUST 17

MINDFULNESS

Author Jessica Barnum leads a ree mindfulness class with yoga and breathing techniques at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2:30 p.m. (for ages 60 and up) and 5:30 p.m. (for ages 18 and up). For details, visit gcpld.org

GARDEN PARTY

The Aspen Chapel hosts “English Garden Party” daily through Thursday from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a string trio and adult beverages along with tea. Tickets at bit.ly/aspenchapel

TRAIL REBUILD

Volunteers will assist Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and Pitkin County Open Space with rebuilding a section of Lower Plunge trail at Hunter Creek from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. To register, visit rfov.org

BOOKBINDING

Basalt Library presents local artists teaching the craft of bookbinding on the lawn of the library at 5 p.m. To register, visit basaltlibrary.org

COMMUNITY CHOIR

The newly-forming Carbondale Community Choir gathers in Sopris Park to sing together at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and no experience is necessary.

COMP PLAN UPDATE

Carbondale’s Comprehensive Plan update process includes a community meeting in English at the Third Street Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner and childcare will be provided.

RIVER PICNIC

Wilderness Workshop leads a short hike promoting the designation of the Crystal River as “Wild and Scenic” at 6 p.m. Register at wildernessworkshop.org

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 18

FARMERS’ MARKET

Discover fresh produce and locally-made goods every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fourth and Main.

VALLEY VIEW

Valley View Hospital hosts a community town hall at noon via Zoom. Learn more at vvh.org

GARDEN CONCERT

Carbondale Arts presents the final show of the Garden Music Concert Series with MinTze Wu tonight and tomorrow with performances of “Death of a Pugilist” at The Orchard at 5:30 p.m. For tickets, visit carbondalearts.com

JOYFUL PARENTING

Carbondale Library offers a parenting class at 6:30 p.m. Learn more at gcpld.org

REGENERATIVE LIVING

Lisa McKenzie screens “Kiss the Ground” at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m. The documentary explores land use, soil and climate. The event is free, more info at davinikent.org

THURSDAY AUGUST 19

AUTHOR TALK

Kristina Hurrell discusses her Saharan experience and book “Captivated: An Adventure in Faith” on the lawn at Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m.

ANNEXATION MEETING

Glenwood Springs City Council meets at 6:15 p.m to discuss and listen to public feedback regarding the potential annexation of 214 Center.