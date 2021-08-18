Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Aug. 18, 2021

Email

Batter up!

Carbondale’s North Face/Bill Hanks Ballfield public batting cage is now complete, thanks to a vision by Malcolm McMichael, community partnerships and donations surpassing $4,000 to help cover material costs. The tunnel net batting cage is available during daylight hours except when the adjoining baseball field is reserved.

Prepare for bears

Black bears are now entering hyperphagia, meaning they will spend 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to fatten up for hibernation. Most conflicts between people and bears can be traced to easily accessible human food, trash, fruit producing plants and other attractants. Colorado Parks and Wildlife has tips on “bearproofing” your home at cpw.state.co.us/bears

Potato Day 2021

Carbondale celebrates the 112th Annual Potato Day on Oct. 2 in Sopris Park. This year’s theme is “Tuber Renaissance,” celebrating the community’s renewal as we emerge from pandemic restrictions. The festival will include a parade, booths and the traditional community meal. Apply as a sponsor, vendor or for the parade at bit.ly/CdaleEvents

CMC election

The Colorado Mountain College District is seeking candidates for three positions on its elected board of trustees, each with a four year term. Seats up for election include District 1 (Aspen School District boundaries) and District 3 (Garfield School Districts RE-2 and 16 boundaries). Petitions are available at the college’s central services office in Glenwood Springs and completed applications are due by Aug. 27.

Local news

Journalist and broadcaster Brent Gardner-Smith was named Aspen Public Radio’s next news director. Gardner-Smith’s experience includes serving as executive director of Aspen Public Radio from 2003 to 2007, reporting for The Aspen Times and Aspen Daily News and, most recently, as executive director of Aspen Journalism — an investigative news organization that he founded in 2011. Aspen Public Radio Executive Director Breeze Richardson’s vision for the radio station is to center on impactful news content, putting complex issues into context and facilitating community conversations.

Back-to-school safety

With students returning to classes, the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District asks commuters to slow down and pay attention as they cruise through town. Walkers are advised to always use a sidewalk when possible. Bikers are asked to wear a helmet, dismount at crosswalks and always ride on the right side of the road with the flow of traffic. Drivers are reminded to never pass a school bus that is loading or unloading children.

Spring Gulch clean-up

The Mount Sopris Nordic Council invites volunteers to help prepare Spring Gulch trails for the winter season on Aug. 28. Work will consist of pruning branches and clearing downed trees. To sign up, visit bit.ly/HelpSpringGulch

Photography contest

Wilderness Workshop recently announced the Crystal River Photo Contest. Snap a photo that shows why you think the Crystal River is a special place. Submissions will be accepted through Friday, Sept. 17 at info@wildernessworkshop.org

Labor Day concert

Jazz Aspen Snowmass is seeking volunteers to help with parking and “green team efforts” for its annual Labor Day Experience. In exchange for one shift, folks can earn a free ticket to any day of the festival they choose. This year performing artists include Jimmy Buffett, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

-~- Calendar -~-

THURSDAY AUGUST 19

FINAL RODEO

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the last Carbondale Wild West Rodeo of the season at the Gus Darien Riding Arena. Slack is at 6 p.m. Grand entry is at 7:30 p.m.

AUTHOR TALK

Kristina Hurrell discusses her Saharan experience and book “Captivated: An Adventure in Faith” on the lawn at Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m.

CLASSICAL CONCERT

“Death of the Pugilist,” an experimental ensemble piece based on contemporary American novelist Daniel Mason’s book, is presented by curator and performer MinTze Wu in partnership with Carbondale Arts. The show is at The Orchard at 6 p.m. Find tickets at shopcarbondalearts.com/events

ANNEXATION MEETING

Glenwood Springs City Council meets at 6:15 p.m. to discuss the potential annexation of 214 Center, the field north of the Glenwood Springs Mall. The agenda and Zoom link are at cogs.us

GUITAR POETRY

Guitarist and storyteller Hiroya Tsukamoto performs at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. To register for a ticket, email hiroyatsukamoto@gmail.com

FRIDAY AUGUST 20

OVERNIGHT TRAIL

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads an overnight backpacking trip along the Lost Man Loop beginning on Friday at 8:30 a.m. Register at rfov.org

MUSIC CLASS

Rebecca Trehy leads an outdoor music class for families with children between eight months and five years of age at Basalt Library at 10:30 a.m. Masks are appreciated and distancing is recommended.

ARTISTS’ RECEPTION

“One West, Three Perspectives” opens at the Ann Korologos Gallery with a reception at 5 p.m. Masks are required for all attendees.

WEST AFRICAN DANCE

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork hosts a West African dance class from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Contact Julianna with questions at 970-309-4158.

CONSCIOUS CONCERT

The Center for Human Flourishing present Bob Sima and Shannon Plummer performing “Where the Light Gets in” at the Third Street Center at 7:30 p.m. Learn more at davinikent.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“PIG” shows at 7:30 through Monday, except at 5 p.m. on Sunday. “Roadrunner” also shows on Saturday at 5 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Painters Stage performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m. The concert will be streamed live on the GrassRoots Community Network YouTube channel.

SATURDAY AUGUST 21

COMMUNITY CLEAN-UP

Glenwood Springs residents can drop off wood and metal waste, including mattresses, at the Community Center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Household garbage, landscaping waste, metal furniture, construction debris, appliances and tires will not be accepted. For household hazardous waste, an appointment must be made by calling 970-945-5375.

PHOTOGRAPHY

Conservation photographer Jon Mullen teaches the basics of landscape photography in the Crystal Valley from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Register at wildernessworkshop.org

SUNDAY AUGUST 22

CONTEMPORARY CONCERT

TACAW presents iZCALLi, performing for free at The Contemporary in Willits. Registration is required at 7 p.m.

TUESDAY AUGUST 24

TRAIL REBUILD

To accommodate increased usage by hikers and bikers, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers works with Pitkin County Open Space and Trails to improve the Lower Plunge (Hunter Creek) trail at 4 p.m. Register at rfov.org

WEDNESDAY AUGUST 25

JOYFUL PARENTING

The final session of a three-part series on parenting is at Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m. Learn more at gcpld.org

OUR LANDS ART SHOW

The Aspen Chapel Gallery hosts an opening reception for a new exhibit celebrating public lands from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

Aspen 440 performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 7 p.m.

THURSDAY AUGUST 26

SNOWMASS CONCERT

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band performs for free on Fanny Hill in Snowmass Village at 6:30 p.m.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe and Professor Chai facilitate an ecstatic dance at the Heart Barn at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, at 6 p.m. Contact alyahowe@me.com for more info and volunteer opportunities.

FRIDAY AUGUST 27

WISDOM OF BEES

Elderberry’s Herbal Education and Retreat Center in Paonia offers a weekend exploration into the medicine of bees, beginning Friday at 4:45 p.m. and concluding at 1 p.m. on Sunday. To register, visit elderberrysfarm.com

GARDEN CONCERT

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears perform in the Peace Garden at True Nature at 5:30 p.m. KDNK will live broadcast the concert.

SATURDAY AUGUST 28

COWBOY UP

Cowboy Up returns to the Fourth Street Plaza in Carbondale with live music, Western dancing, an auction, mechanical bull and more beginning at 6 p.m. This year’s proceeds benefit Smiling Goat Ranch.

SUNDAY AUGUST 29

CVEPA

The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association hosts their annual meeting on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Propaganda Pie in Redstone. The meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. and guest speaker Dr. Duane Vandenbusche, professor of history at Western Colorado University, presents promptly at 5 p.m. For free pizza, RSVP at cvepa@outlook.com