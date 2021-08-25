Letters – August 26, 2021

Email

When we moved to River Valley Ranch (RVR), we were drawn to RVR’s natural beauty, open space and the well-planned environment of this lovely community. This is a multi-generational, active yet peaceful community. In addition to the amenities available to residents, the public supports the golf course and driving range and family sledding in the winter, and the Carbondale community recently embraced a benefit concert hosted here.

A major factor in our decision to buy a home in RVR was the certainty that the well-established Town of Carbondale PUD covenants are the clear drivers ensuring the attractiveness of RVR for years to come. A hotel and/or high-density housing in place of the current driving range, with transient visitors, a population influx, and increased traffic would strain RVR’s infrastructure and negatively impact the RVR community.

We strongly oppose Crystal Outdoors, LLC’s seeking to change the PUD rules. Such a proposed change would subvert the integrity of RVR and of the Town of Carbondale’s PUD requirements by placing the decision to drastically change this community in the hands of one person, the golf course owner. Any potential change in zoning and use must be supported by, and be good for, the majority of property owners, not simply Crystal Outdoors, LLC.

Robert and Jan Hubbell

Carbondale

Developer flim-flam

The owner of the River Valley Ranch Golf Course wants to convert the driving range into a high-end hotel or high-density housing. He knows the community would never approve this (as required by the PUD), so he is doing an end-run by asking the town to ELIMINATE the requirement for resident approval of land use changes in their neighborhoods. As a 17-year RVR resident, I am appalled at this attempt by Crystal Outdoors, LLC to change the well-considered rules in Carbondale’s Uniform Development Code solely for its benefit. Not only would implementing this proposal change the nature of the very successful River Valley Ranch community, but it would apply to all current and future PUDs in Carbondale and essentially remove the control that neighborhoods, the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the Trustees have over the nature of development in the community.

What a can of worms! And next would come a request from him for tax and development fee concessions from the Town.

Crystal Outdoors, LLC knew the rules when they bought the golf course several years ago. This attempt to circumvent them should be rejected by the Town. To even give them consideration would be an affront not only to RVR residents, who have invested many millions of dollars into the community as we know it, but also to all of the Carbondale residents who voted in 1994 to approve River Valley Ranch and to all who live in Planned Unit Developments in Carbondale.

Please contact P and Z today (email msikes@carbondaleco.net) and/or attend the public meeting on this issue THIS THURSDAY, Aug. 26, at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Sue Edelstein

Carbondale

Comp Plan

I regret that I was not able to attend the Aug. 17, Tuesday evening comprehensive plan update meeting that took place at the Third Street Center. I wish to thank all those who did attend and all the work that has been done thus far. As we know, the comprehensive plan is a roadmap for Carbondale’s future. After having filled out the comprehensive plan survey and learned a little about what is currently being presented as a working foundation for the update, I admit I am alarmed that, at least to my knowledge, there is no consideration or acknowledgment of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 6th Assessment report that was recently released. I suggest that we take this information of the future of our physical climate into account when shaping our town’s decisions for the next decade or two.

I also suggest, if we are looking for innovation and new ideas, we should look at the innovators, what is already out there and what is being put into practice today. I know no one wishes to go back to the drawing board, but maybe a great place to go from here is to look at and examine the document “Sustaining Places: Best Practices for Comprehensive Plans,” a report generated by the American Planning Association that took four years to complete. The main goal of this report is to “define the role of comprehensive plans in addressing the sustainability of human settlements.”

The authors of the report write: “Planning for sustaining places is a dynamic, democratic process through which communities plan to meet the needs of current and future generations without compromising the ecosystems upon which they depend by balancing social, economic, and environmental resources, incorporating resilience, and linking local actions to regional and global concerns.”

I am suggesting that Carbondale start from this place – then research what other innovative communities are doing and have done – with a sustainable vision at the forefront of our comprehensive plan. While this may delay the finalization of the plan, I believe it is too important to not create the best sustainable plan for Carbondale that we can. Literally, our futures depend on it.

Matthew Roeser

Carbondale

Community concerts

We are back for the 2021/2022 season with five new performances! The Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association has been bringing first-class performers to the community for 74 years. It’s a nonprofit organization with volunteer citizens working to bring professional performers to provide musical enjoyment to our members. All revenues go toward artist fees plus administrative and technical costs.

The first concert, on Saturday, Oct. 23, will be Janoska Ensemble, a Vienna-based quartet of two violins, bass and piano blending a classical repertoire with jazz and a bit of Beatles.

The second concert, on Monday, Nov. 1, is Branden and James – tenor and cello with piano. Branden has performed with the Metropolitan Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago and L.A. Opera.

On Monday, Feb. 21, we present David Shannon, an Irish tenor who is known for his engaging style and charming personality. He has played some of Broadway’s most famous roles.

On Monday, April 25, we present “Veritas” – a musical journey through the top songs of the last century.

Wednesday, May 4, we present our final concert with the Sons of the Pioneers, a famed ensemble originally led by Roy Rogers and now led by his son, Roy “Dusty” Rogers.

Membership for all five productions is only $50 for adults, $15 for students and $110 for a family. Co-sponsor, patron and friends memberships are also available for purchase at gsconcertassn.org or by check (made payable to Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association, P.O. Box 214, Glenwood Springs, CO 81602).

For further information, call Nancy (303-517-9800) or Sue (970-379-3488).

Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association

Disaster preparedness

Get ready for the unexpected with a disaster go bag. Don’t think you need an emergency kit? “Think again,” say the families who needed one.

Houston residents Dan and Rhiannon Muey’s advanced preparation enabled them to shelter in place for days, even as many in their area braved treacherous road conditions to scour barren store shelves for supplies.

“Things happen that we never expect,” says Matt. “It’s never going to hurt to be prepared for the unexpected. Having a go bag packed isn’t going to negatively impact our lives in any way. So why not be prepared just in case something happens?”

Disaster preparedness suggestions and tips for putting together a go bag are available from FEMA at ready.gov and from Jehovah’s Witnesses at bit.ly/preparedfordisaster

For more information on the activities of Jehovah’s Witnesses, visit their website jw.org with content available in over 1,000 languages.

Juan Lobato

Jehovah’s Witnesses Regional Spokesman