Obituary: Sharon Hagedorn

Sharon Hagedorn, 76, of Carbondale, passed away peacefully on Aug. 16, 2021 with her entire family and puppy (Petey Girl) by her side.

She was married to Bill (Poppy) Hagedorn in 1993 and they lived together in Carbondale for 32 years before moving to Golden, four years ago. Sharon is survived by her true love, Bill Hagedorn, and three children: Linda Bravdica, Grace Johnson and Debbie Natichioni. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Mike Bravdica, and three grandsons: Mario Natichioni, Ryan Bravdica and Bryce Bravdica.

Everyone single person around her felt:

“She makes me laugh so hard I cry. She gives me more compliments than I deserve. She’ll stand up for me no matter how small the situation. And she makes me feel so strong when I become so weak. This is my best friend. And I love her to death.”

The Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 3 p.m. at Horan & McConaty in Arvada. The family would love for donations in support of Lewy Body Dementia research (lbda.org/donate/) in lieu of sending flowers.

Have an amazing and beautiful life beyond the dash, my beautiful wife, momma, mother-in-law, and granny.