Parting shots: Rocky Mountain Open

Nacho and Delfina Figuera raised $60,000 for Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation (AVHF) by auctioning a private tour of their home and architecturally renowned stables in Argentina.

“Despite all of the challenges that this year presented in the planning of the event,” said AVHF President and CEO Deborah Breen, “we will exceed our expectations by reaching the half million mark.” Community members who are interested in donating can go to supportaspenhospital.com