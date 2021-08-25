Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Aug. 26, 2021

Email

Van Life Rally

5Point Film Festival invites all “van lifers” to show off their vehicle/home at the 14th annual flagship festival on Oct. 14. To reserve a spot in the Van Life Rally, email jwall@carbondaleco.net with your name, rig type and length. Judges will award winners based on the following categories: best in show; chill date worthy; engineering nerd alert; the van-lifer/most legit dirtbag rig.

Arts relief fund

As of Aug. 23, professionals and arts organizations can apply for additional funding through the Colorado Arts Relief Fund. There is $15.5 million available to artists affected by the pandemic for the second round of state funding. More information is at oedit.colorado.gov

Youth vaccines up

According to Garfield County Department of Public Health, 48% of children ages 12 to 15 have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine and 52% of children ages 16 to 18 have received their first dose. The press release states, “Increasing vaccination rates remains the single most effective strategy to keeping schools open,” and adds, “A layered approach of masking, quarantine/isolation is also important.”

Comp Plan

It’s not too late to participate in Carbondale’s Comprehensive Plan update process. Visit carbondalekaleidoscope.org to tag a map with where you think different land uses should go, improvements could be made, problems exist, or anything else. Contractor Cushing Terrell will present recommendations and a draft Future Land Use Map at a virtual meeting on Oct. 21 at 6:30 p.m. This will be one of the final opportunities for community input.

Camping fee

White River National Forest is accepting public comment through Sept. 15 regarding its proposal of a $12 per night/per person camping fee for parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness including Conundrum Hot Springs, The Four Pass Loop, Geneva Lake and Capitol Lake. For more info, or to provide a comment, visit fs.usda.gov/whiteriver

Pool season

The Carbondale pool will remain open through Oct. 3 this year! Hours will change slightly beginning Sept. 1 and the pool will be closed every Wednesday and Thursday. The hot soak is open to all adults and minors with an adult and the pool will be kept at 86 degrees. Learn more at carbondalerec.com

Community grants

The Town of Carbondale is receiving applications for community grants through Sept. 24. The Town allocates one percent of its general fund revenue to community grants. Large, regional nonprofit organizations seeking the Town’s partnership may request up to $500. Small, local nonprofits may request up to $5,000. Priority will be given to organizations providing services that directly benefit Carbondale residents. Details are at bit.ly/CdaleCommunityGrants

CMC masks up

Colorado Mountain College (CMC) will not be requiring full vaccination this fall semester. A press release announced that despite nearly 90 percent of its faculty and staff being vaccinated, CMC will begin the semester with masks required at each of its campuses. “If public health conditions improve and vaccination rates increase, we will reevaluate our masking procedure,” said CMC President and CEO Dr. Carrie Hauser. “If they worsen, we will adapt to those realities as well.”

Board members needed

Colorado Parks and Wildlife extended the application deadline to Aug. 31 to apply to be a board member of the Outdoor Equity Grant Program (OEGP). OEGP aims to increase access for underserved youth to Colorado’s parks and outdoor spaces through grant funding. For more information and/or to apply to become a board member, visit cpw.state.co.us

~ Calendar ~

Local blind athlete Kyle Coon will compete in the Paralympics on Friday, Aug. 27. Coon’s family and friends will host a watch party at Sure Thing Burger in Willits at 5:30 p.m. and everyone is invited to cheer him on! Courtesy photo.

THURSDAY AUGUST 26

SOLO FLIGHTS

Theatre Aspen presents “Solo Flights” with one-person shows every day through Tuesday at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets and schedule at theatreaspen.org

LINOCUT DEMO

Sherrie York teaches linocut printmaking at 4 p.m. at the Ann Korologos Gallery. RSVP is required by emailing art@korologosgallery.com or calling 970-927-9668.

ADVOCACY AND ALES

Wilderness Workshop hosts a happy hour in front of Brass Anvil at 5:30 p.m. to commemorate the community’s efforts to protect the Thompson Divide from oil and gas development. RSVP at wildernessworkshop.org

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe and Professor Chai facilitate an ecstatic dance at the Heart Barn at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, at 6 p.m. Contact alyahowe@me.com for more info and volunteer opportunities.

BURRO RUN

Independence Run and Hike gives folks the opportunity to run with a burro (donkey). Arrive at the Sutey Ranch trailhead at 6:30 p.m.

SNOWMASS CONCERT

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band performs for free on Fanny Hill in Snowmass Village at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY AUGUST 27

OUTDOOR MUSIC

Rebecca Trehy leads 30 minutes of interactive music time for children outside the Basalt Library at 10:30 a.m. Masks are appreciated and distancing is recommended.

GARDEN CONCERT

Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears perform in the Peace Garden at True Nature at 5:30 p.m. KDNK will live broadcast the concert.

INTEGRAL HEALTH

The Center for Human Flourishing shares a video introducing the work of Dr. Elliott Dacher, author of “Aware, Awake, Alive and Integral Health,” at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

C.A.R.P. performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30 p.m. For tickets, visit bit.ly/CARPatsteves

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The film “Nomadland” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. nightly through Monday, except on Sunday at 5 p.m. “Summer of Soul” screens on Saturday at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY AUGUST 28

COWBOY UP

Cowboy Up returns to the Fourth Street Plaza in Carbondale with live music, Western dancing, an auction, mechanical bull and more beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 and this year’s proceeds benefit Smiling Goat Ranch.

BROTHER BROTHERS

Indie folk duo Adam and David Moss, The Brother Brothers, perform for free at The Contemporary in Willits at 7 p.m. RSVP is required at tacaw.org

OUTDOOR MOVIE

Basalt Library co-hosts a family-friendly movie night with A Way Out at Crown Mountain Park at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY AUGUST 29

TAI CHI

Basalt Library hosts Jake Carroll teaching Tai Chi for beginners on the lawn at 8 a.m. Registration is requested at info@basaltlibrary.org

CVEPA

The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association hosts their annual meeting on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Propaganda Pie in Redstone. The meeting starts at 3:30 p.m. and guest speaker Dr. Duane Vandenbusche, professor of history at Western Colorado University, presents promptly at 5 p.m. RSVP at cvepa@outlook.com

TUESDAY AUGUST 31

OVERDOSE AWARENESS

In honor of lives lost to drug overdose, there will be an event at Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit apertureofhope.com

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 1

CARBONDALE FARMERS’ MARKET

Discover fresh produce and locally-made goods every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fourth and Main.

YOUTH DANCE

Dance Initiative artist-in-residence Kizuna Dance offers a free youth street dance workshop at The Launchpad at 3:45 p.m. To register, email megan@danceinitiative.org

OPEN HOUSE

White River National Forest will host an open house at the Basalt Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. to inform folks about its proposal to impose a camping fee for parts of Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 2

TUTOR TRAINING

English In Action invites prospective volunteer tutors to attend a virtual orientation on Zoom at 9:30 a.m. For registration, email info@englishinaction.org or call 970-963-9200.

STORYTIME

Basalt Library invites families to bilingual storytime on the lawn, weather permitting, at 10:30 a.m.

DANCE WORKSHOP

Dance Initiative artist-in-residence Kizuna Dance offers a dance class at The Launchpad at 6:15 p.m. To register, email megan@danceinitiative.org

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 3

FIRST FRIDAY

September’s First Friday theme is “Family Block Party,” with family-friendly events at the Fourth Street Plaza beginning at 4 p.m. The annual Pride parade begins at 5:30 p.m. at Second and Main.

REDSTONE ART SHOW

The 25th anniversary Redstone Art Show and Sale begins with an opening reception at 6 p.m. and continues all weekend. Free workshops and demonstrations take place on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Find the schedule of events at redstoneartfoundation.org