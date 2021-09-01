RFHS fall sports return

Email

Roaring Fork Rams Sports (listed times are varsity games)

Last week’s scores – L=loss, W=win, (score)

Girls volleyball, Aug. 26, L – Coal Ridge (3) @ Roaring Fork (0)

Girls volleyball, Aug. 28 Tournament, L- Soroco (3), Roaring Fork (0)

L – Little Snake River (Wyo.) (3), Roaring Fork (1)

L – Moffat County (3), Roaring Fork (1)

Girls volleyball, Aug. 31, L – Roaring Fork (2) @ Grand Junction (3)

Boys football, Aug. 28, L – Roaring Fork (20) @ Ignacio (50)

Boys soccer, Aug. 31, W – Roaring Fork (8) @ Glenwood Springs (0)

Upcoming week’s games

Boys soccer, Basalt @ Roaring Fork, Sept. 2, 6:30 p.m.

Girls volleyball, Tournament, Roaring Fork vs. Pagosa Springs, Sept. 3, 4:00 p.m.; vs. Weld Central, 6:00 p.m.

Boys football, Peyton @ Roaring Fork, Sept. 3, 7:00 p.m.

Girls volleyball, Rifle @ Roaring Fork, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m.

The gym was overflowing with energy and spirit as the girls volleyball team battled with Coal Ridge in the first home game. The young team lost but fought a valiant fight. Photos by Sue Rollyson.