Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 9, 2021

Email

Climate action

CLEER will host a community forum at the Third Street Center on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m. to update residents on the Town of Carbondale’s climate actions and progress to date. Local experts will present and participant input is welcome for specific action steps as they pertain to the comprehensive plan update and Climate and Energy Action Plan. Masks are required.

Sweet!

On Aug. 31, the White River National Forest completed acquisition of the 488-acre Sweetwater Lake Ranch, approximately 18 miles north of Dotsero. The purchase was assisted by The Conservation Fund and is intended to protect wildlife habitat and provide new recreational access to the general public. The land was identified in 2020 as among the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund’s top 10 priority purchases nationwide.

Wakeless Wednesdays

A unanimous vote at a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting established “Wakeless Wednesdays” at Highline Lake State Park near Grand Junction. Beginning March 1, 2022, no boat or watercraft will be allowed to operate at speeds that produce a wake on Wednesdays.

Demolition

Demolition of the Sopris Shopping Center began on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Improvements in the center lane of Highway 133 are related to highway improvements for the Carbondale Center Place development.

COVID update

Garfield County has attained 70% of the over-18 population having received one or more doses of a COVID vaccine. The county’s COVID death toll is now at 57. Free testing is available in Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and Rifle. Pitkin County’s most recent weekly summary showed 38 new cases among county residents, 27 of whom were vaccinated individuals. As of Aug. 31, 84% of Pitkin County’s population has received one or more vaccine doses. Hospital capacity remains “comfortable.”

West Nile

Horses from multiple Colorado counties tested positive for West Nile Virus in August. These include Weld, Adams, Boulder, Elbert, Otero, Morgan and Fremont. State Veterinarian Dr. Maggie Baldwin recommends vaccinating horses and working to reduce mosquito habitat, as mosquitos are known vectors. Additionally, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has recorded 29 human cases of the virus this year.

Rockfall mitigation

CDOT and Geovert have moved to a new site for Highway 133 rockfall mitigation work: Hunter’s Loop, south of Redstone (mile point 48). Work will continue at the Penny Hot Springs site for roughly another week. Extended delays for blasting work are planned for later in September. Stay up-to-date at: cotrip.org

Warrants quashed

The Rifle Municipal Court will host “Bench Warrant Amnesty Day” on Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon. Folks with outstanding warrants may appear without the risk of being arrested to resolve their case. This goes for Rifle Municipal Court warrants only. For more information, call 970-665-6420. Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario announced that the department will again, after a reprieve due to COVID, be making arrests on all warrants including for municipal cases and low level misdemeanors.

Drought grants

The Colorado Department of Agriculture will award approximately $1.5 million in grants to eligible organizations and individuals for projects related to drought mitigation. Applications are due by Sept. 30. For more information or to apply, visit ag.colorado.gov/stimulus

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Ben Bohmfalk, Clay Hawkins, Kathleen Shannon and Annie Worley (Sept. 9); John Colson, Suzanne Fitzgerald, Brent and Brian Perkins, Casey Piscura and Aimee Yllanes (Sept. 10); Debbie Crawford, Aaron Garland and Alexa Webster (Sept. 11); Teddy Benge, Anna Jasmine, Paramroop Khahsa, Julie Paxton, Taryn Pearce and Kendall Reiley (Sept. 12); Andy Bohmfalk, Adam Carballeira, Allyn Harvey, Dominique Jackson and Chrissie Leonard (Sept. 13); Matt Lang, Megan Miller, Joan Sundeen and Rebecca Young (Sept. 14); Kathryn Camp, Nina Pedersen and Corey Simpson (Sept. 15).

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 9

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m. This week’s show features musician Ellie Barber and Carbondale Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Andrea Stewart.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 10

JOB SUPPORT

Colorado Workforce provides information and tech support for job seekers at the Basalt Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, pre-registration is recommended at 970-927-4311.

OPEN HOUSE

Stepping Stones hosts an open house for the organization’s newly remodeled youth drop-in center at 1150 Hwy. 133 in Carbondale from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

THE HOBBIT

SoL Theatre Company presents “Dear Peter Jackson: An Unexpected Summer” at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. Seating is limited, tickets are at soltheatrecompany.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “CODA” through Monday at 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday the showing will be at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 11

RALLY THE VALLEY

The annual “Rally the Valley” fundraiser will be held at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs. Folks are invited to walk or raft while raising money for local cancer patients. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. All funds raised will go to the Calaway-Young Cancer Center. For more info or to make a donation, visit rallythevalley.org

9/11

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Garfield County Libraries are hosting a poster exhibition online and at multiple branch locations. GrassRoots Community Network will live stream a service by the Aspen Fire Department at noon on YouTube.

AUTHOR TALK

Donna Lee Humble will speak about her book “Seek, Not for Love” at the New Castle Library at 1 p.m. For more info, call 970-885-5500.

AUTHOR TALK #2

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rifle Library hosts author Alda P. Dobbs, presenting her new book about a young girl’s migration from Mexico following the Mexican Revolution. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to all. For more info, call 970-625-3471.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12

MUSIC AND NATURE

Aspen Valley Land Trust, in partnership with Sustain Music and Nature, offers a guided nature walk and acoustic concert with Colorado bands Sugar Britches and Tree-O from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Silt River Preserve. Tickets at bit.ly/AVLTinSilt

PRESENTACIÓN BILINGÜE

Basalt Library offers a bilingual presentation by Professor Angélica Breña with the goal of imparting a love for reading and presenting library resources that promote empathy and social understanding at 4 p.m.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 13

CLOTHING SWAP

Beginning today and continuing until Oct. 1, Basalt Library invites you to bring well-maintained clothing, free of rips or stains, clean and in fashion, for a swap on Oct. 9. By donating an item, you will receive a ticket to the swap. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org

SPANISH LIT

Valeria Luiselli guides literary enthusiasts through the book “Desierto Sonoro” at Basalt Library on Mondays at 5 p.m. with 20 minutes per session dedicated to learning new vocabulary. The class will include discussion and commentary in both English and Spanish.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 14

BATH BOMBS

Basalt Library teaches how to create nourishing bath bombs. This take-home kit is available at the library while supplies last beginning at 10 a.m.

FARMER PANEL

Rock Bottom Ranch welcomes the community to meet local farmers and learn what it takes to be a local grower in the Roaring Fork Valley. The free event begins at 6 p.m. Register at aspennature.org

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 15

DRAWING CLUB

The ARTery by VOICES, musician Natalie Spears and the Roaring Fork Drawing Club collaborate on a community crankie from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome to draw, hang out and listen to music together at the yellow stage on Fourth Street in Carbondale.

FARMERS’ MARKET

Discover fresh produce and locally-made goods every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fourth and Main in Carbondale.

Business Confluence

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Business Confluence event on Sept. 15 at the Third Street Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with networking at the Old Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 16

BOOK TALK

Local author Sarah Chase Shaw discusses her book “On the Roof of the Rocky Mountains: the Botanical Legacy of Betty Ford Alpine Gardens” at Basalt Library at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17

YOUR STORY, YOUR LIFE

Writer and historian Shelly Merrium will host a story writing group at the Glenwood Springs Library every first and third Friday of the month starting at 10 a.m. Folks are invited to share their stories and collaborate with others. For more info, call 970-945-5958.

TRAIL REBUILD

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers works to improve a section of the Ute Trail in Aspen at 4 p.m. Sign up to help out at rfov.org

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18

SETTINGS

Carbondale Clay Center’s annual fall fundraiser, “Settings: Rooted in Clay”, takes place from is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $100 per person and includes one handcrafted plate by a local ceramic artist, dinner by chef Eli LaVaude, entertainment by The Grass Patties and access to a silent auction. Learn more at carbondaleclay.org/settings-2021