Letters – Sept. 16, 2021

RFSD board election

This letter is in support of Kenny Teitler for Roaring Fork School District School Board District A.

Being a former teacher, Kenny knows what it takes to keep quality teachers in the classroom. He knows that teachers need time with students and time to create and develop the lessons that ensure all students achieve their highest potential. Kenny knows that teachers need a livable wage in order to stay in the valley and raise their families.

Kenny has been the voice for all students and parents for years. As a former English Language Acquisition (ELA) teacher, Kenny fought for his students and the parents of his students to ensure they were an integral part of the learning community. I know that, as a school board member, Kenny will continue to make sure the voices of all are heard and valued.

As the Roaring Fork School District continues to explore new curriculum for students, retaining and attracting quality teachers and supporting staff and how best to spend taxpayer money, Kenny will listen to all sides of an issue, explore all possibilities and keep the needs of all students, teachers and community in mind.

As a former colleague and now as a friend, I can say that Kenny adds value to every person and community organization he is involved with. I know that the value he will add to the Roaring Fork School District School Board will help to ensure that the district is living up to the students, teachers, parents and community’s expectations of what great schools should be.

Rhonda Tatham

Former RFCEA President

Former CMS Teacher

Redistricting v. Boebert

Preliminary maps drawn by the Colorado state legislature’s bipartisan redistricting committee are out and they could mean bad news for Third Congressional District (CD3) Representative Lauren Boebert. If she continues to make her home in Silt, Boebert could face a very tough reelection campaign next year.

Before the 2020 census, Colorado had seven congressional districts with Democrats enjoying a four to three advantage. Census numbers tell us the state now deserves eight seats. A new district from Adams County to Greeley is contemplated.

The new maps show CD3 essentially cut in two, with the northern part extending all the way from the Utah border to (and including) the current Second Congressional District that contains Boulder and Fort Collins. The southern section runs from Grand Junction to Pueblo.

That southern district will remain safely Republican. Grand Junction has always been a GOP stronghold and Pueblo has become one. Pueblo used to be a Democratic, blue collar, union city, but the decline of the steel industry and the general disaffection of the working class away from the party of FDR have turned it into more of a Colorado Springs-like redneck town.

CD2 is Joe Neguse’s district, a very popular Democrat with his name on some important pieces of legislation, like the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act which would protect the Thompson Divide and other areas from oil and gas development. If his district is combined with the Republican-leaning northern CD3, Neguse isn’t likely to cede his seat.

What do you think Boebert’s chances are of carrying Boulder and Fort Collins? There are a lot of educated voters there and Boebert’s base tends to be from the GED crowd. Hell, Boebert couldn’t even win her home county, Garfield County, in last year’s election. If she wants to keep a seat, she’d better move south.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale

Haiku

My duvet out to

Air brought to my bed a leaf,

Aspen turned gold

Illène Pevec

Carbondale