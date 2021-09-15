Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 16, 2021

Email

Rock blasting

Rockfall mitigation work continues on Hwy. 133. On Sept. 17, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., expect a one hour hold in both directions due to rock blasting at MM 48 south of Redstone — Hunter’s Loop. Blasting will occur again the weeks of Sept. 20 and Sept. 27 at Hunter’s Loop, but those exact dates and times are not yet available. Check cotrip.org for updates.

CDOT hiring

The Colorado Department of Transportation is holding career fairs around the state over the next five weeks, seeking permanent and temporary full-time and part-time highway maintenance workers. Career fairs will be held in Gypsum (10519 U.S. 6) on Sept. 23 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Glenwood Springs (202 Centennial St.) on Sept. 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Grand Junction (2328 G Road) on Sept. 30 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Projects needed

Roaring Fork Leadership recently engaged with Colorado State University to examine the Roaring Fork Valley’s civic capacity. Results from a recent study indicate that the Roaring Fork Valley is struggling to make progress on meeting challenges in cooperative, equitable and democratic ways. Organizations and individuals with ideas for civic projects (responding to issues such as transportation, child-care availability, housing, food security, education and mental health, for example) are encouraged to submit a proposal at bit.ly/RFLCivics

Water seminar

The Colorado River District will host a seminar “Wake-up Call on the Colorado River” on Oct. 1 at Colorado Mesa University. The seminar will address the harsh drought conditions experienced throughout the region over the past year. To register for virtual or in-person attendance visit, coloradoriverdistrict.org

Hike, hope, heal

Aspen Strong will honor loved ones lost to suicide with an event on Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mollie Gibson Park in Aspen. The event includes a hike up Smuggler, where signs will be left along the way to commemorate our losses. Aspen Strong is calling on friends and family to submit their loved ones’ names and a quote or photo to info@aspenstrong.org

Photo contest

Wilderness Workshop is calling on all photographers and lovers of the Crystal River Valley to submit photos for their Crystal River Photo Contest. According to a press release, “the photographs will support our efforts to preserve and protect the Crystal River.” The winner will be announced at Wilderness Workshop’s Community Party at Sopris Park on Friday, Sept. 24. Entries are due by Sept. 20 and should be sent to info@wildernessworkshop.org

Wolf plates

The Rocky Mountain Wolf Project is attempting to create a new Colorado license plate that, if successful, will provide recurring revenue to fund programs that foster living in harmony with wolves and other wildlife. The special plate is black and white with a wolf graphic in the center and the words “BORN TO BE WILD” along the bottom. Colorado requires proof that at least 3,000 people with vehicles registered in the state will purchase the plate before they will make it available. Check it out at wolfplate.org

Shuffle race

Literacy Outreach’s annual Glenwood Canyon Shuffle Race for Literacy returns this year on Oct. 2. Due to chaos in the Glenwood Canyon, this year’s course was modified to start and finish at the No Name rest area, exit 119. Instead of a 5K and half-marathon, this year’s race will be a five mile run, beginning at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $30 and includes “one way-cool, long sleeve tee-shirt” designed by a local artist. Plus, each racer gets five playing cards with a $100 reward for best poker hand! Register at bit.ly/LiteracyOutreach

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Al Draina, Riley Marshall and Eaden Shantay (Sept. 16); Vanessa Anthes, Smith Blanchard, Eric Gross, Dani Grace Kopf, Lori Meraz, Ken Olson and Bob Stein (Sept. 17); Jackson Burcham, Coral Eva Froning, Frosty Merriott and Nancy Payne (Sept. 18); Kenny Hopper (Sept. 19); Maria Judith Alvarez Quiroz, Marty Garfinkel, Josh Smith and Ralph Young (Sept. 20); Karen Funk Ireland and Bianca Ortega (Sept. 21); Cheryl Cain, Betsy Browning and Nancy Helser (Sept. 22).

– Calendar –

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 16

ENERGETIC ALIGNMENT

Author and mindfulness coach Jessica Barnum teaches mindfulness, meditation and yoga at the Carbondale Library for ages 60 and up from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The class is repeated for ages 18 and up from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

GOATS ON THE RANGE

Sutey Ranch, acquired by the Bureau of Land Management in 2017, is hosting weed-mitigating goats. Folks of all ages, but not dogs, are invited to learn about how goats can help improve the land, meeting at the trail parking lot at 5:30 p.m. For registration visit: wildernessworkshop.org

BOOK TALK

Local author Sarah Chase Shaw discusses her book “On the Roof of the Rocky Mountains: the Botanical Legacy of Betty Ford Alpine Gardens” at Basalt Library at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 17

YOUR STORY, YOUR LIFE

Writer and historian Shelly Merrium hosts a writing group at the Glenwood Springs Library every first and third Friday of the month at 10 a.m. Folks are invited to share their stories and collaborate with others. For more info, call 970-945-5958.

TRAIL REBUILD

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers improves a section of the Ute Trail in Aspen at 4 p.m. Sign up to help out at rfov.org

ART OPENING

Carbondale Arts presents a group exhibition called “The Poetics of Sculpture” at the R2 Gallery, on display through Oct. 29. An outdoor artist talk introduces the show at 5:15 p.m.

BIKE PARK JAM

Crown Mountain Park in El Jebel hosts BMX races and a jam session from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event includes free beverages, a food truck and live music.

FILM FEST

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council presents the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, their flagship fundraiser, at the new RiverStop interpretive center in Rifle — outdoors at 6:30 p.m. The films will also be available to view online through Sept. 22. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/2X3oWhR

SOUND HEALING

Dr. Zachary Cashin will take folks for a sound healing journey in the Round Room at the Third Street Center beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are at davinikent.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre screens “The Alpinist” at 7:30 p.m. through Monday, except at 5 p.m. on Sunday. “CODA” also shows on Saturday at 5 p.m.

DANCE DEBUT

DanceAspen, Aspen’s newest dance company, performs at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are at aspenshowtix.com

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 18

E-WASTE DAY

The City of Aspen hosts a free e-waste collection event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Marolt Housing Parking Lot. E-waste includes almost anything with a plug or battery, but not smoke detectors, batteries or mercury bulbs. More info at cityofaspen.com

SATANK STORE

The Satank Country Store Sale will be selling antique tools, farm equipment, books, furniture, clothes, dishes and much more. The sale is at 23 S. Cedar Street and open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

FIELD DAY

Aether Apparel hosts the 5th annual Aether Games field day for adults at 11 a.m. Adults can sign-up a team of four to five members by paying a $500 entry fee. All proceeds go to Aspen Youth Center. For more information or to register a team email michaela@aspenyouthcenter.org

SETTINGS

Carbondale Clay Center’s annual fall fundraiser, “Settings: Rooted in Clay”, takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $100 per person and includes one handcrafted plate by a local ceramic artist, dinner by chef Eli LaVaude, entertainment by The Grass Patties and access to a silent auction. Learn more at carbondaleclay.org/settings-2021

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 19

COFFMAN RANCH PARTY

Aspen Valley Land Trust (AVLT) celebrates the recently conserved Coffman Ranch with an open house celebration at the property from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. More info at avlt.org

CACAO

Beginning with cacao and flowing into bodily movement, Nicole Lindstrom is joined by Karla Hope Miller using gongs, crystal bowls and more for an immersive journey. The event is hosted at 13 Moons Ranch at 3 p.m. Tickets are at gldmnd.co

PEACE GARDEN TOUR

Take a guided tour of True Nature’s Peace Garden at 4 p.m. with time for questions afterward. Register at truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 20

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe and Professor Chai lead a full moon ecstatic dance at The Heart Barn at 13 Moons Ranch from 6:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

CANYON TALK

Following the summer’s landslides in Glenwood Canyon, Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers presents on infrastructure and water impacts at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs at 6:30 p.m. No registration is required.

MOON CRUISE

Join other cyclists for Carbondale’s Full Moon Cruise, departing from Sopris Park at 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 22

CONVERGENCE CIRCUS

Carbondale Arts and Art of Air present the Convergence Circus at 13 Moons Ranch through Saturday with staggered viewing opportunities between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are at carbondalearts.com

GARDEN SOIRÉE

True Nature invites you to celebrate the fall equinox from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with local spirits, snacks and music by Roma Ransom. Tickets are at truenaturehealingarts.com

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23

FALL FLORAL

Mountain West Floral teaches folks how to make a fall bouquet with foraged leaves and natural elements at the Basalt Library from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Register by emailing laura@basaltlibrary.org

CLIMATE PLAN

Carbondale residents are invited to discuss climate protection parameters in relation to the town’s comprehensive plan update. The event takes place at the Third Street Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are required.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24

OLD WEST FEST

Ridgway’s Old West Fest runs through Sept. 26 with fun and educational events for all ages. Tickets are at ridgwayoldwestfest.org

COMMUNITY PARTY

Wilderness Workshop hosts a community party in Sopris Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with performances by Aspen Santa Fé Ballet’s Baile Folklórico, The Manitou Strings and Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears. The event is free, but registration is requested at wildernessworkshop.org