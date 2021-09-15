The circus comes to town

Email

Folks may fondly remember Carbondale Art’s Light the Night with Love HeART Walk, a community celebration that took place in February. In a similar vein, yet wholly different, Carbondale Arts is partnering with entertainment company Art of Air to bring to life another “immersive experience,” this time with circus performers and other artists converging at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale.

“The immersive experience concept is kind of a zeitgeist happening around the world right now,” explained Art of Air founder Ariana Gradow, herself an aerialist. The movement gained popularity with large-scale installations including Meow Wolf in New Mexico, and became extra relevant in the context of a pandemic. “How do we interact with each other and art and theater in a way that’s safe and fun?” Gradow pondered.

This four-day immersive, outdoor art show celebrates the four archetypal elements (fire, water, earth and air) with a variety of performance and visual arts, including acrobatics, sculpture, dance, music, puppeteering, poetry and storytelling. World-class entertainers, including fire contortionist Jordan Remar, will travel from afar to contribute their talents thanks to Gradow’s connections with the circus circuit.

The event will also feature a special cacao ceremony and sound healing journey on the evening of Sept. 22, honoring the fall equinox. Otherwise, ticketed access is staggered by the half hour to keep folks moving through the experience along a half-mile trail. Spectators should dress appropriately, with tennis shoes, warm layers and a flashlight/headlamp for late slots, and anticipate for an hour and a half of meandering entertainment.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Convergent Circus will conclude with a dance party (ticketed separately). Local bluegrass stars The Red Hill Rollers will kick off the show followed by Denver funk band The Copper Children.

Volunteers are still needed and will be generously fed by the Redstone General Store. Shifts are four hours and include a ticket to the show on a separate night.

Showtimes run from Sept. 22 through Sept. 25, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Learn more, purchase tickets and volunteer at carbondalearts.com