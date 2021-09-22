Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 23, 2021

Email

Climate and the Comp Plan

On Thursday, Sept. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., CLEER and the Town of Carbondale will host a public input session in the Community Room at the Third Street Center regarding how climate change factors into the Town’s Comprehensive Plan update. Folks who come in-person are required to wear masks. To attend online, visit cleanenergyeconomy.net

Sky Mountain Park

Sky Mountain Park, on the outskirts of Snowmass Village, is made up of various open spaces totaling 2,400 acres with 28 miles of trails. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails launched a month-long public comment period for the draft management plan, seeking to enhance ecological integrity and address recreation pressures. Citizens may provide feedback through Oct. 17. Check it out at pitkinOSTprojects.com

Election season

According to Garfield County Clerk and Recorder Jean Alberico, ballots for the Nov. 2 election will be mailed on Oct. 8. Local residents are advised to update their voter registration information, if necessary, at govotecolorado.gov to receive a mail-in ballot at the correct address. Students off to college and folks who winter in another area or are traveling can also receive a ballot by mail. Voters and family members who are military or citizens living overseas have an earlier deadline, this Saturday, to verify their mailing address.

RFL Mastermind

Roaring Fork Leadership is conducting a five-month program to enhance leadership skills for up to 10 local women leading in business. The course begins in January, and meetings are in-person, once a month, through May. The deadline to apply is Dec. 29. For more information, visit rfleadership.org

Masks required

As of Sept. 16, masks are required in all indoor settings in Pitkin County for individuals two years of age and above regardless of their vaccination status. The county’s 11th Amended Public Health Order dictates that masks will be required indoors whenever the county reaches a high level of transmission as outlined in the CDC data tracker. Pitkin county is currently considered at a high level of transmission. More info at covid19.pitkincounty.com

Bless your pets

The Aspen Chapel invites pet owners to bring their four-legged or winged friends to the Chapel Garden at 11 a.m. on Oct. 3. There, the pets will be blessed and their owners will be provided a certificate stating so.

Potato Day

There are lots of activities planned for the 112th Potato Day, on Saturday, Oct. 2, including a scavenger hunt (geared toward kids, but anyone is welcome). Registration for the hunt begins at 8:45 a.m. at Sopris Park. For more information, contact Jessi at 510-1278. A decorated potato contest includes five categories: 1) renaissance potato, 2) most representative of Carbondale, 3) most creative, 4) totally tubular, 5) the kids’ category for ages 12 and under. Pictures of the figures can be posted to the Carbondale Annual Potato Day Facebook page or on instagram using the hashtag: #CarbondalePotatoDay2021

Back to D.C.

The Mountain Pact, an organization that works with local elected officials across the West on federal climate and public lands policies, reported that key leaders within the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will return to their offices in D.C. after being relocated to Grand Junction under President Trump. According to The Mountain Pact Executive Director, Anna Peterson, “We saw so many skilled and senior leaders leave the BLM during the Trump administration because of the misguided and forced move to Grand Junction.” The Grand Junction location will remain as a western headquarters.

The Sopris Shopping Center was quickly leveled last week to make way for two new mixed-use buildings. Debris from the demolition was taken to the South Canyon Landfill in 25-ton loads. According to Landfill Manager Liz Mauro, 30% to 40% of the materials could potentially have been recycled if they were separated or deconstructed. The landfill is now salvaging scrap metal, “but it’s difficult when it’s all mashed together like this,” said Mauro. Photo by Liz Mauro.

They say it’s your birthday

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Cathy Derby, Barbara Dills, Marc Grandbois, Kent Jones and Jerome Osentowski (Sept. 23); Jon Fox-Rubin and Karen Leavitt (Sept. 24); Taila Howe, Laura Stover and Geneviève Villamizar (Sept. 25); Carolyn Cipperly, Teka Israel, Klaus Kocher, Kate Phillips, Kenya Pinela, Matt Rader, Mimi Schlumberger and Leonard Zanni (Sept. 26); Susan Cheney, Kate Comer, Peggy DeVilbiss, Linda Fleming, Renee Ramge and Jason White (Sept. 27); Madeleine Dameron Dahl, Andrew McMichael, Dave Reed, Kristin Stewart, Felicia “Flash” Trevor and Pam Kaiser Williams (Sept. 28).

~ Calendar ~

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23

ASPEN FILM Tickets for showings at The Wheeler and Crystal Theatre through Sunday are available at aspenshowtix.com

FALL FLORAL Mountain West Floral teaches folks how to make a fall bouquet with foraged leaves and natural elements at the Basalt Library from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Register by emailing laura@basaltlibrary.org

LIVE MUSIC Randal and Joe perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

CONVERGENCE CIRCUS Carbondale Arts and Art of Air present the Convergence Circus at 13 Moons Ranch through Saturday with staggered viewing opportunities between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets are at carbondalearts.com

CLIMATE PLAN Carbondale residents are invited to discuss climate protection parameters in relation to the town’s Comprehensive Plan update. The event takes place at the Third Street Center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are required.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 24

PETITION DROP 350 Roaring Fork invites residents to join them in urging local municipalities to divest from fossil fuels. Find them at Glenwood Springs City Hall at noon or Carbondale Town Hall at 2 p.m.

COMMUNITY PARTY Wilderness Workshop hosts a party in Sopris Park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with performances by Aspen Santa Fé Ballet’s Baile Folklórico, The Manitou Strings and Lizzy Plotkin & Natalie Spears. The event is free, but registration is requested at wildernessworkshop.org

STRING TRIO Javier de los Santos, Erin Gallagher and Sarah Graf perform Latin music from Italy, Spain and Argentina at the Basalt Library from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. More info at basaltlibrary.org

STEVE’S GUITARS Whiskey Stomp performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30 p.m. GrassRoots will live stream the show on YouTube.

LIVE MUSIC The Jeff Andrews Band performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 25

CONFLUENCE The Hudson Reed Ensemble will debut the second episode of its web-series “Confluence.” It is free to stream at hudsonreedensemble.org

PUBLIC LANDS DAY Celebrate National Public Lands Day by repairing and restoring the Crown Mountain Recreation Area with Wilderness Workshop. Registration at wildernessworkshop.org

FIRE MITIGATION Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers invites folks to remove potential wildfire fuels above the Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Register at rfov.org

PET PAGEANT Colorado Animal Rescue will host a virtual event from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate this past year’s successes at the shelter. More information is at coloradoanimalrescue.org

LIVE MUSIC Suzanne Paris performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

DANCE PARTY To conclude the Convergence Circus event at 13 Moons Ranch, The Red Hill Rollers and The Copper Children perform a concert beginning at 9 p.m. Tickets are at carbondalearts.com

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 26

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Carol Shure will host a Community Constellation workshop at the Third Street Center where folks can delve into generational trauma and explore how that history affects theirs’ and others’ lives today. To register (for $65) visit carolshure.com

MARK BERGER New York based musician Marc Berger will play a free solo gig at Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m. He will also share stories about the western wilderness. Berger will play at the Rifle Library on Sept. 27, the Silt Library on Sept. 28 and Glenwood Springs Library on Sept. 29 with all showtimes at 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY SEPTEMBER 27

CRYSTAL THEATRE “The Alpinist” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER 28

VOTER REGISTRATION DAY The Basalt Library invites folks to arrive there and register to vote anytime between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Local Representatives will be available to answer questions and check folks’ registration status.

END OF LIFE Sean Jeung, a former hospice chaplain, and Akaljeet Khalsa, a certified death doula, will show a short film and then will lead a discussion with a small group. The event is for folks who are vaccinated and masks will be required. Registration is also required. RSVP by emailing segzislis@gmail.com

GARDEN CONCERT The event is for folks Birds of Play performs at True Nature’s Peace Garden at 5:30 p.m.

PARENT NIGHT Roaring Fork High School invites parents to visit the school and ask questions from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER 29

FARMERS’ MARKET Carbondale’s final market of the season is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fourth and Main.

COLLEGE PLANNING Parents of seniors at Roaring Fork High School are invited to learn about college and career planning at 6:30 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC Steve Cole performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30

SOCCER MATCH The Roaring Fork High School boys soccer team plays against Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS) at CRMS at 4 p.m.

STAND AT THE SUMMIT Environmental advocates from both the Roaring Fork and North Fork valleys stand together at the top of McClure Pass to share ideas and inspiration from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MEN ON BOATS At 7:30 p.m. Thunder River Theatre Co. opens its season with “Men on Boats,” a play about John Wesley Powell’s expedition down the Colorado River with an all-female cast. The show will have Thursday to Sunday shows through Oct. 17. For details and tickets, visit thunderrivertheatre.com

TACAW The Still Tide performs at The Contemporary at 8 p.m. Tickets are at tacaw.org

FRIDAY OCTOBER 1

WAKE-UP CALL The Colorado River District presents its annual seminar at Colorado Mesa University from 8:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with virtual attendance options. Register at coloradoriverdistrict.org

YOUTH FILMS YouthZone’s Ascent Youth Film Festival kicks off virtually and with a watch party at The Orchard in Carbondale with and music by the Hell Roaring String Band at 6 p.m. Tickets and access to the online auction are at youthzone.com

LIVE MUSIC Chris Bank and Mark Johnson performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

ASPEN FRINGE The Aspen Fringe Festival presents “Fallfest” at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. More info at aspenfringefestival.org

SATURDAY OCTOBER 2

POTATO DAY Carbondale’s longest tradition continues with artisans in the park at 9 a.m., a parade on Main Street at 10:30 a.m., live music beginning at 11:30 a.m. and the community meal in the park. The Youth Gymkhana at the Gus Darien Rodeo Grounds starts at 2 p.m.