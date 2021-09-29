Convergent Circus: an eclectic delight

Email

Photos and text by Sue Rollyson

The Convergent Circus was an eclectic experience of visual performances, art, poetry, music, sound, light and spiritual connection through the four elements. It even included a bit of time travel! You entered through a door that immediately became a portal to a different world, and followed a meandering, luminary path through tall grass to the official start of the journey. The four element areas were visually isolated from each other and were connected by sinuous paths through field, forest and water. No step was without some sensation to digest. Each element was imparted to the gatherers by welcoming them to be immersed by the experience.

Thank you Carbondale Arts, all the performers, volunteers and sponsors for making it a feast for the senses and unique delight.